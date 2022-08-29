3 charged, gun seized following car break-in call in Springfield

Read full article on original website
Agawam man arrested in Springfield for ghost gun, drugs
An Agawam man was arrested in Springfield for gun and drug charges after an investigation Thursday.
Chicopee Police warning residents to local cars after recent break-ins
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Chicopee Police are reminding people to lock their cars after a recent uptick in car break-ins in the city. “It happened Sunday night, Monday morning, possibly around 1:30, 2 in the morning. Everybody was asleep. It’s a dead-end street with barely some light,” said Ashley Haas of Chicopee.
Suspect arrested in connection with arson fire at Springfield pharmacy
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested in connection with a fire at a Springfield pharmacy. Springfield fire officials said that police were called to Walgreens on Sumner Avenue on Monday for a suspected arson fire that was allegedly set in a bathroom. The fire caused approximately $550,000...
Wanted man arrested after disturbance call in West Springfield
A West Springfield man wanted on several charges was arrested after police were called to reports of a disturbance.
Man charged with arson of Walgreens on Sumner Ave in Springfield
A Springfield man is being charged with arson after a fire caused damage to pharmacy medication at Walgreens on Monday.
Police: 15 kilos of cocaine seized, 2 arrested on drug charges
The special election for the empty Ward 5 seat is set for Tuesday, September 13th. Forest Park residents fed up with recurring Eversource power outages. One resident told us that she is frustrated after losing power 4 times in the last 10 days, and now, she is calling on Eversource to compensate those customers.
News 8 Exclusive: A ride-a-long with undercover detectives in Hartford
In a News 8 exclusive, we were with Connecticut State Police as an elite unit of undercover detectives surveyed the streets of Hartford. Their goal is to get drugs off the streets and get those suffering from addiction the help they need.
Man charged after allegedly killing bear near Berkshire County campground
WASHINGTON, Mass. — A man is facing charges stemming from an incident in July where a bear was unlawfully killed, according to police. He is charged with hunting a bear out of season, no bear permit or tag, and unlawful possession of bear meat. His bow and arrows were also seized by authorities.
Springfield fire crews respond to bedroom fire on Beacon Terrace
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Springfield fire crews responded to a small fire on 112 Beacon Terrace Thursday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the fire was inside a bedroom, and three people were inside at the time of the fire. No injuries have been reported. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the fire.
West Springfield Police arrest man accused of breaking into vacant apartment
Thousands of first-year students move into UMass Amherst. A case of monkeypox has been detected in western Massachusetts. Thousands of first-year students move into UMass Amherst. Updated: 10 hours ago. First-year UMass Amherst students are moving into their dorms. Northampton students return to class as police step up bus safety...
Springfield man guilty in connection with assault and battery
A Springfield man was found guilty based on evidence of domestic violence on Monday.
Police discover several handguns found in or near Ware River
WARE — Police are investigating the discovery of at least a half-dozen handguns found Thursday morning in or near the Ware River. Police are not disclosing exact location at this time, but say there is no threat or danger to the public. Anyone with information are asked to call...
Reckless Driver Going 110 MPH Nabbed After I-84 Pursuit Ends In Tolland, Police Say
A Connecticut man is facing charges for allegedly fleeing the scene of an accident before leading police on a high-speed highway chase that topped 100 miles per hour. The ordeal began at around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, July 10, when Massachusetts State Police in Worcester County attempted to stop a Nissan Altima in the town of Charlton.
Springfield police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Springfield Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager.
‘It needs to stop’: Vigil held for victim of Thompson Street shooting
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – As loved ones mourned the death of 26-year-old Michael Judkins, they asked for peace and no more violence in the Newhallville neighborhood. A vigil was held Wednesday night on Thompson Street. Friends, family, and community members showed up to support Judkins’ family and to honor his memory. Nicknamed Mango, Judkins was […]
Holyoke man arrested for warrants in Chicopee, Westfield
A Holyoke man was arrested early Wednesday morning in Springfield on outstanding warrants.
Hartford police: City man charged with murder in 2021 shooting death
HARTFORD — A city man has been charged with murder in connection with a 2021 homicide, police confirmed Thursday. Tylon E. Ceasar, 22, of Putnam Street in Hartford was arrested Wednesday at state Superior Court in Hartford, according to police department arrest records. Police say he shot Amauris Flores,...
Gun seized after reports of breaking into cars in Springfield
Two Springfield men are being charged in connection with breaking into cars on Saturday.
Owner of frozen yogurt businesses in MA, NH charged for hiding camera in store bathroom
A New Hampshire man that is the franchise owner of several locations of Tutti Frutti in New Hampshire and Massachusetts was charged for allegedly placing a recording device in a store bathroom.
Police respond after car crashes into pole on Burnett Road in Chicopee
A new study in the New England Journal of Medicine found that taking a Vitamin D supplement did not result in a lower risk of fractures in those without a vitamin deficiency. Mass. Dept. of Developmental Services looking for LPNs and direct care workers. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Massachusetts...
