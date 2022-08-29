ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking Houma man, 57, missing for two years

TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a man who went missing 2 years ago. Charles Jernigan Sr., 57, was first reported as a missing person in May of 2020. At the time of the initial report, Jernigan had not been seen for two weeks, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.
HOUMA, LA
Gray, LA
Terrebonne Parish, LA
L'Observateur

Gramercy Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection with 2019 Homicide

On August 30, 2022, 30-year-old Quannae Clark of 502 N Ezidore St. Gramercy, LA, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith also of Gramercy. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors just prior to the opening statements on the morning of a scheduled jury trial. Clark was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter is the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.
GRAMERCY, LA
stmarynow.com

Two drug arrests by St. Mary deputies

St. Mary deputies arrested two people Tuesday on drug possession charges, while Morgan City police detained two men accused of disturbing the peace by fighting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 48 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Paul...
MORGAN CITY, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”

For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

7 members of ‘Yee Way’ & ‘400 Block’ gangs booked in Houma, 3 wanted

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Seven members of two street gangs in Houma have been booked after an investigation into various crimes lasting several months. According to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman, the crimes committed by these individuals range from burglaries and batteries to drug sales and gun charges. Arrest...
HOUMA, LA
L'Observateur

Terrebonne Parish Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – ANTHONY MONREAL-FABELA, age 21, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, and DIOGO HERNANDEZ, age 18, a resident of Bourg, Louisiana, were charged August 4, 2022, in a sealed one-count indictment by a federal grand jury. According to court documents, beginning on or about June 14, 2022...
BOURG, LA
stmarynow.com

Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales

Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
BERWICK, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 8/22 to 8/26

During the week of August 22 – August 26, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Destrehan man and 5 others charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering

NEW ORLEANS – RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
DESTREHAN, LA
wbrz.com

WATCH: Stranded boaters in Morgan City saved by Coast Guard

MORGAN CITY - Two boaters were saved by the Coast Guard on Tuesday night after they were able to locate the pair by a radio call for help. The Coast Guard said the call for help came in on a VHF radio around 2 a.m. All coastguardsmen could hear was "help," with no other information or locators.
MORGAN CITY, LA

