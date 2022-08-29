Read full article on original website
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
wbrz.com
Lafourche man convicted of raping teenager after tying up her mother in another room
LAFOURCHE PARISH - A jury reached a unanimous guilty verdict Thursday for a Cut-Off man accused of raping a teenage girl while her mother was tied up in the other room over three years ago. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said that Morgan Ratley, 55, was found guilty Thursday of...
Shots fired in St. Mary Parish, one suspect arrested, one still on the run
Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Egle Street in regard to reports of shots fired on Tuesday afternoon. One suspect was arrested, one still at large
wbrz.com
Sheriff's office asks for assistance seeking Houma man, 57, missing for two years
TERREBONNE PARISH - Deputies are asking for the public's assistance in providing any information regarding the disappearance of a man who went missing 2 years ago. Charles Jernigan Sr., 57, was first reported as a missing person in May of 2020. At the time of the initial report, Jernigan had not been seen for two weeks, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.
L'Observateur
Gramercy Man Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in Connection with 2019 Homicide
On August 30, 2022, 30-year-old Quannae Clark of 502 N Ezidore St. Gramercy, LA, pled guilty to Manslaughter in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith also of Gramercy. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors just prior to the opening statements on the morning of a scheduled jury trial. Clark was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter is the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.
stmarynow.com
Two drug arrests by St. Mary deputies
St. Mary deputies arrested two people Tuesday on drug possession charges, while Morgan City police detained two men accused of disturbing the peace by fighting. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 48 complaints and made these arrests:. —Joseph Paul...
houmatimes.com
Houma Police announced the arrest of members of “Yee Way” and “400 Block”
For several months, Houma Police Department and other law enforcement agencies were investigating a group of individuals associated with various crimes throughout our communities. During the investigation, it was developed that these subjects identified themselves as a group known as “Yee Way” and “400 Block”. Investigations surrounding this group range from narcotic sales, firearms charges, burglaries, battery, etc. Investigators met with representatives with the 32nd Judicial District Court and secured arrest warrants for all involved.
Reserve school maintenance worker arrested after a discovery in girls’ bathroom
The students reported it to school officials, and the Sheriff's office was called.
wbrz.com
Saints safety Marcus Maye accused of pointing gun at car full of girls during road rage incident
METAIRIE, La. – Saints safety Marcus Maye was booked Thursday into the Jefferson Parish jail after he allegedly pointed a gun at a car filled with girls during a road rage incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. A warrant was issued for Maye, 29, after the incident that happened...
fox8live.com
7 members of ‘Yee Way’ & ‘400 Block’ gangs booked in Houma, 3 wanted
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Seven members of two street gangs in Houma have been booked after an investigation into various crimes lasting several months. According to Houma Police Chief Dana Coleman, the crimes committed by these individuals range from burglaries and batteries to drug sales and gun charges. Arrest...
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log: August 30, 2022
There were several arrests in Lafourche Parish on August 30, 2022.
L'Observateur
Terrebonne Parish Men Indicted for Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – ANTHONY MONREAL-FABELA, age 21, a resident of Houma, Louisiana, and DIOGO HERNANDEZ, age 18, a resident of Bourg, Louisiana, were charged August 4, 2022, in a sealed one-count indictment by a federal grand jury. According to court documents, beginning on or about June 14, 2022...
stmarynow.com
Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales
Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
Louisiana pastor holds ‘Stop the Violence’ rally after his son is gunned down just minutes from his church
Dr. Orin Grant Sr. has always relied on the power of prayer to get him through life's most difficult times. But the Gretna pastor is using his faith to guide him through the greatest challenge he's ever faced after losing his 20-year-old son.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 8/22 to 8/26
During the week of August 22 – August 26, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Ascension Parish had no court news to report this week. Assumption Parish:. Valerie...
fox8live.com
Wife of shot carjacking victim says Cantrell called her; asks mayor to show up in court
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she was open to speaking with more victims at a press conference Wednesday, and it appears she started acting on that vow, calling the frustrated wife of a man shot and carjacked Uptown in mid-July after calls for action. Scott Toups has...
L'Observateur
Destrehan man and 5 others charged with conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering
NEW ORLEANS – RYAN P. MULLEN, age 41, a resident of Jayess, Mississippi, DUANE A. DUFRENE, age 55, a resident of Destrehan, Louisiana, DILLON J. ARCENEAUX, age 31, a resident of Marrero, Louisiana, LANCE M. VALLO, age 37, a resident of Gueydan, Louisiana, GRANT C. MENARD, age 35, a resident of Kaplan, Louisiana, and ZEB O. SARTIN, age 35, a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana, were indicted on Friday, August 26, 2022, by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Louisiana Middle School Administrator on Leave After Photo Shows Her Grabbing Student By Hair
A Louisiana middle school administrator is on leave after a mother posted a photo to social media showing an adult grabbing her daughter by the hair. According to the Jefferson Parish Public School System, an administrator at John Q. Adams Middle School is on leave after "an incident with a student on Tuesday (Aug. 23)."
wbrz.com
WATCH: Stranded boaters in Morgan City saved by Coast Guard
MORGAN CITY - Two boaters were saved by the Coast Guard on Tuesday night after they were able to locate the pair by a radio call for help. The Coast Guard said the call for help came in on a VHF radio around 2 a.m. All coastguardsmen could hear was "help," with no other information or locators.
A family's struggle: Their home is still gutted and it's causing a lot of issues
LAROSE, La. — There were 460,000 insurance claims statewide after Hurricane Ida, according to the Insurance Commissioner’s office. There were complaints on a little over 1 percent of them. That’s a small percentage, but a small percentage of a big number can still be a big number.
