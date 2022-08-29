Read full article on original website
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power:' When the Show Hits Your Time Zone
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally hitting Prime Video! Not one, but two episodes land on Thursday (or Friday, depending on your time zone) at 6 p.m. PT, dropping us back into the world of Middle-earth. Reviews are in, and some of them are overwhelmingly...
Watch the 'Winnie the Pooh' Horror Movie Trailer
Remember the Winnie the Pooh horror movie? As the adorable bear and chums entered the public domain, it was revealed earlier this summer that a film studio is making a slasher featuring the beloved childhood characters. Now here's the trailer for Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, and it's a long way from the Disney version.
TVLine Items: The Crown Finds William and Kate, Black Mirror Casting and More
The Crown has tapped a trio of newcomers to portray Prince William and Kate Middleton during Season 6 of the Netflix drama. Per our sister site Deadline, Rufus Kampa will play William at age 15, in episodes dealing with the death of Diana, Princess of Wales. Ed McVey will take on the role of the prince during his later teen and early adult years, and Meg Bellamy will portray his future wife, Kate, during their courtship days. Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well… * Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) has joined Season 6 of Netflix’s Black Mirror in an undisclosed role, Deadline reports. * The...
Netflix With Ads Will Reportedly Launch on Nov. 1
Netflix plans to launch its new ad-supported subscription option on Nov. 1 in multiple countries, Variety reported on Thursday, citing industry sources. The ad-supported tier will reportedly go live on Nov. 1 in countries including the US, Canada, UK, France and Germany. The streaming giant is reportedly moving up its...
Disney in Early Stages of Creating Membership Similar to Amazon Prime, Report Says
Disney is in the early stages of planning a membership program similar to Amazon prime, according to a report Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal. The membership would offer "discounts or special perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise," WSJ cited unnamed sources as saying. Disney hopes the program will capitalize on cross-selling across its various entertainment entities, both to provide more value to its customers by personalizing their content, as well as to collect data and information on those preferences, according to the report.
Netflix Movie Release Dates Through the Rest of 2022 (and 2023)
Netflix has revealed release dates for the rest of the year's movies, including Knives Out 2 and Pinocchio. Netflix drops some of its biggest titles towards the end of the year, starting with Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in controversial biopic Blonde. Huge sequels include Enola Holmes 2 and a streaming debut for Knives Out 2, officially titled Glass Onion. Heading into the holidays, big family titles include a film of Roald Dahl's Matilda: The Musical and Guillermo Del Toro's stop motion Pinocchio (not to be confused with Disney's live action reboot with Tom Hanks).
