Disney is in the early stages of planning a membership program similar to Amazon prime, according to a report Wednesday from The Wall Street Journal. The membership would offer "discounts or special perks to encourage customers to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts and merchandise," WSJ cited unnamed sources as saying. Disney hopes the program will capitalize on cross-selling across its various entertainment entities, both to provide more value to its customers by personalizing their content, as well as to collect data and information on those preferences, according to the report.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO