A Wichita man has been sentenced to 101 months in prison for a fatal shooting that happened at a north side home in 2021. 27-year-old De’Adrian Johnson had pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and aggravated battery. Prosecutors said he had been using drugs before shooting two other people and then turning the gun on himself in March, 2021 at a home in the 1000 block of North Volutsia.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO