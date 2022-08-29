BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicks off on Wednesday morning!. So grab your cup of coffee and head out to the park. But there is some important parking information you need to know. The park will be closed to vehicle traffic Wednesday through Sunday each morning (from 5-10 a.m.) and then from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.

BOISE, ID ・ 3 DAYS AGO