Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Post Register
Day 3 at Spirit of Boise sees balloons take to the skies again
It's the third day at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic today on Friday. Pilots will begin to arrive at Ann Morrison Park at 6:10 a.m. At 7:10 a.m., there will be a tribute launch honoring longtime KTVB meteorologist, Larry Gebert. The rest of the balloons will take take to the skies at 7:20 a.m.
Post Register
Boise hits 106 degrees on final day of August
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Have you heard? It's been a hot, hot summer. On the last day of August, the National Weather Service said the Boise Airport just reported a temperature of 106 degrees. It's now been 23 days of 100 degrees or warmer -- which is an all-time...
Post Register
An end to high temperatures in Boise is closer than it seems
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This summer has statistically been one of the hottest in Boise history with a record number of days in the triple digits. While this heatwave may seem neverending, fall weather is coming sooner than one would think. Although Wednesday's high temperature of 106 degrees broke...
Post Register
Reminder: Ann Morrison Park to have limited parking during Spirit of Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic kicks off on Wednesday morning!. So grab your cup of coffee and head out to the park. But there is some important parking information you need to know. The park will be closed to vehicle traffic Wednesday through Sunday each morning (from 5-10 a.m.) and then from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Post Register
Firefighters continue burnout operations to contain Four Corners Fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Firefighters continue burnout operations on the east side of the fire, bringing fire down to the road systems and constructed fireline. Burnout operations are a tactic where firefighters intentionally set fire to fuels inside the control line to contain the spreading fire. In Willow Creek,...
Post Register
Nampa school district's combined lunch period worries parents
Nampa, ID — The Nampa School District is taking time out of lunch periods to support students. "One of the reasons we decided to combine lunches was so we could have more time for what we call a mentoring block," said Gregg Russell, Nampa School District Interim Superintendent. That's...
Post Register
Police: Shooting in Nampa leaves two men with gunshot wounds
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — Nampa Police Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of a local business on Thursday, at approximately 8:51 p.m. The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of N. Cassia St. When officers arrived, they located an adult male who had sustained gunshot wounds. Officers immediately attempted life saving measures, but the adult male was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel at the scene.
Post Register
Prosecutor declines to charge Boise Police chief Ryan Lee for assault
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — No criminal charges will be filed against Boise Police chief Ryan Lee. Idaho State Police says the Clearwater County Prosecutor's Office made the final decision. "I believe this investigation has been taken as far as possible," says Clearwater Prosecutor Clayne Tyler. "I recommend at this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Post Register
Middleton, Vallivue school districts fail to pass bond
MIDDLETON, Idaho (CBS2) — Two Treasure Valley School Districts held bond elections on Tuesday. The bond failed to meet the supermajority threshold in both districts. In Vallivue, the bond failed by 1%. Middleton School District: $59 million bond (66.67 percent supermajority needed) IN FAVOR: 1,567 | 53.52%. AGAINST: 1,361...
Post Register
Caldwell Police recover large amount of narcotics, currency and weapons
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Caldwell PD SWAT Team and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team served a high-risk search warrant at a Caldwell residence. The warrant was served early morning on Tuesday. A large amount of narcotics, US currency and a cache of weapons, handguns and ammunition were recovered with a total of 23 firearms recovered.
Post Register
Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to at least 8 years in prison for rape
BOISE — Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will serve at least eight years in prison for the felony crime of rape, with another 12 years or the possibility of parole, for a total of 20 years in prison, Fourth District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Wednesday. Von Ehlinger will...
Comments / 0