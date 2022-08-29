Read full article on original website
WATCH: Two vehicles drive down Legacy Trail
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - More illegal drivers caught taking a joy ride down the Legacy Trail. Marc Kassel shared this video with SNN shortly after noon on Wednesday. You can see this is where the Legacy Trail meets Clark Road, near the intersection of McIntosh Road. First, a white or...
Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions
SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
E-Scooters introduced to Bradenton
New mode of transport has come to Bradenton. “We were excited for many years, even before I was mayor, and I was on the city council, we started the process of looking at that, and what that can do for our city” says Gene Brown. The new scooter program...
Bradenton Police Department selects new assistant chief
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - The Bradenton Police Department recently promoted officer Joe Wiesman to Assistant Chief. This comes after Josh Cramer announced his retirement. Wiesman has served in law enforcement for more than 35 years, most of which was with the Dayton Police Department in Ohio. Weisman has experience in...
Daiquiris for Dogs benefits Palmetto guide dog charity
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Daiquiri Deck is teaming up with Southeastern Guide Dogs. They're trying to raise $50,000 for National Guide Dog Month through its "Daiquiris for Dogs" program. Now through the end of the month, customers will have the option to round up their checks to donate to Southeastern...
Green sea turtle released back into gulf after recovery at Mote
SARASOTA COUNTY - A green sea turtle was released back into the gulf morning after a successful recovery at Mote Marine. “The best days are when we can help these animals and get them back in the ocean that’s always our favorite day," said Mote Scientist, Gretchen Lovewell. A...
SPARCC wants to remind domestic violence survivors, they are not alone
SARASOTA COUNTY - The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has given us a response following the Friday night murder-suicide in Venice, where a woman was fatally stabbed by her partner. The Sheriff's Office tells SNN they do not have any record of the defendant contacting the agency to schedule a time...
Port Charlotte teen battling brain-eating amoeba still fighting
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (SNN) - A 13-year-old boy in Port Charlotte has been battling a brain-eating amoeba for two months now. On July 1, Caleb Zieglebauer and his family took a trip to the beach and had no idea how their lives would change. Five days later, he started to complain...
Venice is one of the most affordable beach towns in which to retire
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - One Suncoast town made the list of most affordable places to retire in America, that's near a beach. One banking website ranked Venice as third on the list, using data from Redfin and the U.S. Census Bureau. They said, the retirement haven of Venice offers plenty...
Infected Port Charlotte teen flown to Chicago for treatment, parents speak out
A 13-year-old Port Charlotte boy is fighting a rare brain eating amoeba. He was transferred to Chicago today for further treatment. His parents are now speaking out for the first time. On July 1st Caleb Ziegelbauer and his siblings were playing in the water at Port Charlotte Beach Complex. A...
Taste of UTC returns to the Sarasota mall district
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Taste of UTC is back!. Savor delights from your favorite restaurants at The Mall at UTC and the surrounding UTC Districts now through September 15. Now is your chance to try somewhere new at a fraction of the cost. Enjoy delicious lunch and dinner specials, or...
5,000 homes may be built if land-use change is approved
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Change is not only about work places apparently, but this is a major reason more jobs are needed. Sarasota County commissioners voted 4-0 yesterday to send a proposed major land use change to the state for review. This change, if approved, would allow Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to build up to 5,000 homes in east County.
Star of Below Deck coming to Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - You can meet Captain Lee Rosbach here in Sarasota County!. Bravo TV’s Below Deck personality and author of, “Running Against the Tide” will be in Venice on Saturday, Sept. 24, for two upcoming events. At 5 p.m., Cocktails with the Captain will be...
Safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The labor day holiday is upon us. While it's all fun and games, there are a few safety reminders to keep in mind before you head to the beach this weekend. Officials are reminding folks to go to a beach with lifeguards. "Conditions change often during...
Coding Academy cohort presents software engineering skills at “Demo Day”
BRADENTON (SNN TV) — Five students from the Flatiron Software Engineering Bootcamp at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Coding Academy presented their programming skills to an audience of industry experts on Saturday, August 20. The Software Engineering Demo Day event gave the students a forum to display the skills developed at the Coding Academy, network with local industry representatives, and practice presenting themselves to potential employers.
