Manatee County, FL

snntv.com

WATCH: Two vehicles drive down Legacy Trail

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - More illegal drivers caught taking a joy ride down the Legacy Trail. Marc Kassel shared this video with SNN shortly after noon on Wednesday. You can see this is where the Legacy Trail meets Clark Road, near the intersection of McIntosh Road. First, a white or...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Venice murder suicide 911 calls raise questions

SARASOTA COUNTY - SNN has obtained three out of the four 9-1-1 calls from the Friday evening incident in Venice. A Sarasota County woman was fatally stabbed by her partner, and that man also stabbed their dog. The man, identified as 48-year-old Eduardo Lopez Garcia had an encounter with a deputy before he died.
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

E-Scooters introduced to Bradenton

New mode of transport has come to Bradenton. “We were excited for many years, even before I was mayor, and I was on the city council, we started the process of looking at that, and what that can do for our city” says Gene Brown. The new scooter program...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Bradenton Police Department selects new assistant chief

MANATEE COUNTY (SNN) - The Bradenton Police Department recently promoted officer Joe Wiesman to Assistant Chief. This comes after Josh Cramer announced his retirement. Wiesman has served in law enforcement for more than 35 years, most of which was with the Dayton Police Department in Ohio. Weisman has experience in...
BRADENTON, FL
snntv.com

Daiquiris for Dogs benefits Palmetto guide dog charity

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Daiquiri Deck is teaming up with Southeastern Guide Dogs. They're trying to raise $50,000 for National Guide Dog Month through its "Daiquiris for Dogs" program. Now through the end of the month, customers will have the option to round up their checks to donate to Southeastern...
PALMETTO, FL
snntv.com

Green sea turtle released back into gulf after recovery at Mote

SARASOTA COUNTY - A green sea turtle was released back into the gulf morning after a successful recovery at Mote Marine. “The best days are when we can help these animals and get them back in the ocean that’s always our favorite day," said Mote Scientist, Gretchen Lovewell. A...
CORTEZ, FL
snntv.com

Venice is one of the most affordable beach towns in which to retire

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - One Suncoast town made the list of most affordable places to retire in America, that's near a beach. One banking website ranked Venice as third on the list, using data from Redfin and the U.S. Census Bureau. They said, the retirement haven of Venice offers plenty...
VENICE, FL
snntv.com

Taste of UTC returns to the Sarasota mall district

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Taste of UTC is back!. Savor delights from your favorite restaurants at The Mall at UTC and the surrounding UTC Districts now through September 15. Now is your chance to try somewhere new at a fraction of the cost. Enjoy delicious lunch and dinner specials, or...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

5,000 homes may be built if land-use change is approved

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) - Change is not only about work places apparently, but this is a major reason more jobs are needed. Sarasota County commissioners voted 4-0 yesterday to send a proposed major land use change to the state for review. This change, if approved, would allow Schroeder-Manatee Ranch to build up to 5,000 homes in east County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Star of Below Deck coming to Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - You can meet Captain Lee Rosbach here in Sarasota County!. Bravo TV’s Below Deck personality and author of, “Running Against the Tide” will be in Venice on Saturday, Sept. 24, for two upcoming events. At 5 p.m., Cocktails with the Captain will be...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend

SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - The labor day holiday is upon us. While it's all fun and games, there are a few safety reminders to keep in mind before you head to the beach this weekend. Officials are reminding folks to go to a beach with lifeguards. "Conditions change often during...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Coding Academy cohort presents software engineering skills at “Demo Day”

BRADENTON (SNN TV) — Five students from the Flatiron Software Engineering Bootcamp at State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota’s (SCF) Coding Academy presented their programming skills to an audience of industry experts on Saturday, August 20. The Software Engineering Demo Day event gave the students a forum to display the skills developed at the Coding Academy, network with local industry representatives, and practice presenting themselves to potential employers.
SARASOTA, FL

