Springfield, MA

Westfield parents, students express concerns over high school’s dress code

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Westfield High School students anonymously expressed frustrations about dress code enforcement, as the new school year has officially kicked off for the district. One parent we spoke with said she is not happy with how the school is handling this reinforced dress code. “The girls are getting...
WESTFIELD, MA
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation

Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
20 Things To Do In Springfield MA

This city in Massachusetts is on the eastern banks of the Connecticut River and has a small-town vibe, yet there are enough things to do in Springfield to keep you busy. Springfield has unique attractions, parks, and historical sites centered around its famous residents, Dr Seuss and Edward Kamuda (notable Titanic historian). So, check out these attractions in Springfield, Massachusetts.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys

As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Ludlow and Its Mills Are a Developing Story

When Westmass Area Development Corp. and its board of directors went all in and acquired the massive and environmentally challenged Ludlow Mills complex in 2011, Jeff Daley said, they did so with the understanding that they were embarking on a long and difficult journey. But they probably didn’t know how...
LUDLOW, MA
White Hut looking to open new location in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular restaurant in West Springfield is planning to expand to a new community. The owners of White Hut are looking to open up a new location and serve their iconic burgers and dogs to another western Massachusetts community. We’re told the plan is to set up shop in the old PeoplesBank location on Hampden Street in Holyoke.
HOLYOKE, MA
Demolition of Civic Center Garage begins

Top state officials were in Springfield, Massachusetts this afternoon to mark the start of work on a major economic development project – the demolition of a decaying antiquated parking garage. Governor Charlie Baker said there is a lot more going on than just replacing the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires

There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed

Now ex-chair Ellen Maxon spoke to WAMC about the members’ decision to vacate the board Thursday morning. “Right now, I'm feeling relieved, because I'm not putting effort into something that doesn't result in anything," she said. "So I'm actually feeling relieved. And it's something that some of us have considered for a while, and this last event just was the final straw if it provides resolution for at least a few of us.”
PITTSFIELD, MA

