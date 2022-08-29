Read full article on original website
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Veritas Prep Charter School grand opening in Springfield
Veritas Prep High School held a grand opening celebration Thursday evening.
‘Fair Share for Massachusetts’ backs state ballot question one
A group called 'Fair Share for Massachusetts', which backs state ballot question one, brought attention to their cause today by standing on a crumbling bridge in Springfield -- hoping to get their point across
Chicopee Comprehensive High to lock students’ cell phones during school day, joining Chicopee High
CHICOPEE – Comprehensive High School will soon be locking up teenagers’ cell phones in magnetic pouches, after staff at its sister high school have reported seeing students’ grades and concentration levels improve when they did the same. Comprehensive High School is planning to implement a program where...
Westfield parents, students express concerns over high school’s dress code
WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Westfield High School students anonymously expressed frustrations about dress code enforcement, as the new school year has officially kicked off for the district. One parent we spoke with said she is not happy with how the school is handling this reinforced dress code. “The girls are getting...
Fine for illegally passing school bus in Massachusetts
This is back-to-school week and that means the return of school buses loaded with students.
Former Springfield official Kevin Kennedy has died
The City of Springfield's former Chief Development Officer Kevin Kennedy has died.
Springfield’s 11th Hampden District needs a strong, energetic voice (Editorial)
Springfield’s 11th Hampden District representative’s seat in the state Legislature has a history tied to the legacies of two distinguished leaders, Benjamin Swan and the late Raymond Jordan. Each man gave decades to the community as classic servant-leaders who focused on the greater good of the community rather than individual gain or interest.
Baker visiting western Massachusetts for second day
For the second consecutive day, Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will be making stops in western Massachusetts, with visits to Berkshire, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties Tuesday.
Three County Fair in Northampton opens this weekend
The Three County Fair begins Friday and runs through Labor Day.
Massachusetts Has the School With the Best Campus Food in the Nation
Massachusetts is definitely known for having some of the more prestigious colleges and universities in the entire country. But what about certain amenities on the campus at those colleges and universities? As it turns out, the Bay State is home to a university that happens to be the best of any college or university in the nation, and not only that, but it now holds that title for six consecutive years!
20 Things To Do In Springfield MA
This city in Massachusetts is on the eastern banks of the Connecticut River and has a small-town vibe, yet there are enough things to do in Springfield to keep you busy. Springfield has unique attractions, parks, and historical sites centered around its famous residents, Dr Seuss and Edward Kamuda (notable Titanic historian). So, check out these attractions in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Here are Massachusetts’ 20 Most Popular 1970s Baby Names for Boys
As I mentioned in a previous article, my wife and I had our daughter, Hannah, at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield right at the beginning of the pandemic, like the first week of the pandemic to be exact. It was definitely a strange time for many to be having a child. I remember leading up to Hannah's birth, I attended all of the baby/newborn classes in Pittsfield as excitement was in the air. Alongside my wife, I think I became an expert at breathing. She would roll her eyes and laugh at me during the classes at Berkshire Medical Center as I would breathe in different drum patterns from popular songs. What can I say? I was having way too much fun with the breathing exercises.
Ludlow and Its Mills Are a Developing Story
When Westmass Area Development Corp. and its board of directors went all in and acquired the massive and environmentally challenged Ludlow Mills complex in 2011, Jeff Daley said, they did so with the understanding that they were embarking on a long and difficult journey. But they probably didn’t know how...
White Hut looking to open new location in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular restaurant in West Springfield is planning to expand to a new community. The owners of White Hut are looking to open up a new location and serve their iconic burgers and dogs to another western Massachusetts community. We’re told the plan is to set up shop in the old PeoplesBank location on Hampden Street in Holyoke.
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut River
In Spring, Connecticut entered into moose-sighting season. The moose population is small compared to black bear and bobcat populations in the state, but that doesn't mean there hasn't been sightings in the past several months.
$1 million Powerball prize won in Amherst; 2 $100,000 Massachusetts State Lottery winners also announced
Although there was no Powerball jackpot winner Wednesday, one Massachusetts lottery player walked away with the $1 million prize. The ticket was sold at Neighbor Food Dairy Mart in Amherst, which is located at 324 College St. It was the largest lottery prize won in Massachusetts Wednesday. There were also...
Demolition of Civic Center Garage begins
Top state officials were in Springfield, Massachusetts this afternoon to mark the start of work on a major economic development project – the demolition of a decaying antiquated parking garage. Governor Charlie Baker said there is a lot more going on than just replacing the 51-year-old Civic Center Garage...
The Best Bakery in Massachusetts is Located in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', recently went out of...
First Massachusetts ‘I Heart Mac and Cheese’ restaurant to come to Springfield in 2023
‘I Heart Mac & Cheese,’ a restaurant based in South Florida that specializes in custom-made macaroni and cheese bowls and grilled cheese sandwiches, will be opening its first Massachusetts franchise in Springfield. Luis Cotto, the franchisee of the new restaurant, has signed a deal to have ‘I Heart Mac...
Mass resignation leaves 11-seat Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board left with one member; sense of futility blamed
Now ex-chair Ellen Maxon spoke to WAMC about the members’ decision to vacate the board Thursday morning. “Right now, I'm feeling relieved, because I'm not putting effort into something that doesn't result in anything," she said. "So I'm actually feeling relieved. And it's something that some of us have considered for a while, and this last event just was the final straw if it provides resolution for at least a few of us.”
