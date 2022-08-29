Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
We found 39 can't-miss Labor Day deals on Amazon, with savings up to 69% off
Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. If you can't wait to shop some of the best Labor Day sales, Amazon likely falls on your list of e-retailers to watch. While we're anticipating tons of impressive deals dropping in the coming days, we couldn't help but notice Amazon already dropped deals on everything from must-haves for your fall wardrobe to TVs.
Apple's cheapest iPad just dropped to a new record low price
iPad deals are smashing records at Amazon today, with a $279 sales price on the 10.2-inch device - that's a $50 saving.
Engadget
What to expect at Apple’s ‘far out’ iPhone 14 event
Get ready for some major upgrades to the iPhone and Apple Watch lineup at Apple's "Far Out" event next week. While last year's iPhone 13 was a mostly marginal update (aside from fast ProMotion screens and Cinema Mode on the Pro models), the latest rumors suggest the iPhone 14 will be a considerable step forward. The iPhone 14 Pro may finally lose its notch! We could actually get higher resolution cameras! We're also eager to see what, exactly, Apple means with its cryptic invite and star-laden imagery. Even if you're not looking to upgrade, half the fun of these launch events is predicting what Apple has up its sleeves. So let's speculate!
pocketnow.com
Best Deals Today: Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Amazon’s Echo Show 10, Sony earphones, and more
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where you can currently score tons of amazing products on sale. Earlier today, we saw excellent savings on Apple’s most potent MacBook models. Still, you can also score significant savings on the latest iPad Pro models, starting with the 12.9-inch version of Apple’s iPad Pro that now starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, 128GB storage space, a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, a Thunderbolt port for connecting to fast external storage, displays, and docks, Face ID, a fantastic speaker configuration and support for the latest Apple Pencil.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Engadget
Amazon knocks up to 49 percent off LG, Samsung and Sony TVs for today only
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Good TVs are always in high demand, so finding deals can be...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Blue' At Walmart
Though it may be rare, the words "code blue" coming out of the intercom at Walmart are not unheard of and it seems that it's the type of alert that has the potential to close down business and dismiss the staff for the day, per one Redditors experience. Walmart uses...
Engadget
Samsung says hackers obtained some customer data in newly disclosed breach
The company says that Social Security numbers, as well as credit and debit card numbers, were not accessed. However, the event "may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth and product registration information." It hasn't revealed how many people may have been affected. The company is notifying some customers directly via email.
Amazon Shoppers Are Calling These Joggers the Best Pants Ever
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Do you remember trying a certain food for the first time, absolutely loving it — and wondering how you ever lived without it? It became a staple in your life from that moment on. That’s how we describe […]
Engadget
The Morning After: Twitter’s edit button is real
Twitter has rather tentatively announced it’ll bring an edit button to users, but not for a while. First, it’s being tested by the platform’s employees, then it will slowly roll out to paying customers who subscribe to Twitter Blue. After the better part of two decades, the addition of such a basic feature will likely baffle non-tweeters the world over. But Twitter’s regard has always been disproportionate to its reach, mostly because of the number of journalists who use (or used) it. That said, it doesn’t feel like the addition of an edit button will help supercharge signups on a platform that seems to have reached its natural ceiling a long time ago.
Engadget
Ring's latest device makes voice intercom systems smarter
Ring is today announcing Intercom, its twist on the video and audio entry systems found in many apartment blocks. It’s designed to complement the hardware that’s already wired in to these buildings, and will work with a number of existing audio intercom handsets already in place. But unlike those systems, users will be able to communicate with visitors via their phone, and can offer specific access rights to frequent visitors. Similarly, you can give a pass to your local Amazon driver who will be able to drop a parcel off at your building without you needing to be in.
Engadget
Leica shows off its first 4K ultra-short-throw projector
Leica has just unveiled its first ultra-short-throw (UST) projector called the Cine 1 that can beam an 80- or 100-inch image while parked as little as six inches from a wall. While it might seem a bit strange for a camera company to build a projector, UST models require precise optics to create a square image while beaming straight up — and that's right up Leica's alley.
Digital Trends
iPad 10th Gen: Everything we know about Apple’s 2022 iPad
Apple has been on quite a hot streak when it comes to its tablet offerings, so it should come as no surprise that the 10th-generation iPad is one of the most anticipated upcoming tablet releases. The baseline iPad is never the most technically stunning or impressive, but it’s usually the one most people buy. And we’re expecting the iPad 10th Gen to be no different.
Engadget
HMD's Nokia launches a smartphone subscription service with eco-friendly twists
HMD’s Nokia has continued to roll out serviceable but unremarkable smartphones for the last few years. Forgoing attempts to go toe-to-toe with the likes of Samsung and Apple, it’s settled into a groove of releasing solid mid-range and entry-level smartphones, wireless headphones and even tablets. Now it’s announced a new subscription plan that it says will “reward users” for keeping their phone for longer.
Engadget
Save 40 percent off this two-pack of mini flashlights
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Your smartphone features a flashlight that may come in handy when looking for items you dropped beneath your car seat or guiding the way when you wake up at night. However, if you need a reliable light source for home repairs or outdoor adventures, you might want to consider something more powerful.
Engadget
US police agencies have been using a low-cost surveillance tool to track people’s phones
Police and law enforcement agencies, even in small areas with fewer than 100,000 residents, have been using a low-cost phone tracking tool called Fog Reveal, according to AP and the EFF. AP has published a report detailing authorities' use of the tool since at least 2018 for various investigations, including to track murder suspects and potential participants in the January 6th Capitol riot. The tool, sold by Virginia company Fog Data Science LLC, doesn't need a warrant and can be accessed instantly. To get geofence data, authorities usually have to issue a warrant to companies like Google and Apple, and it could take weeks for them to get the information they need.
Engadget
A collector is selling thousands of game consoles for $1 million
An listing popped up this week that likely has game console collectors salivating. Someone based in France is selling more than 2,200 consoles, including as many models, color variants and special editions as they could get their hands on. The asking price for this slice of gaming history? €984,000, or just a hair under $1 million.
Engadget
Razer's second-gen Kishi controller is now available for iPhone
The second-gen mobile gaming controller is now available for iPhone. As with the Android version , the gamepad costs $100. You can order it from Razer's website. The biggest change from the first Kishi is to the mechanism that holds the two sides together and keeps your phone in place. Razer has ditched the flexible bridge in favor of a sturdier sliding version (similar to the setup used by its rival, Backbone). This makes Kishi V2 compatible with all modern iPhones —namely iPhone 6S and later handsets, as well as both iPhone SE generations. What's more, if you remove the rubber inserts, you may be able to keep your phone's case on when you slot it into place.
Engadget
The Morning After: Crypto.com refunded someone $7.2 million by mistake
If you ever want a reminder of how hard it is to run a financial institution, check out this unfortunate error made by Crypto.com. It accidentally refunded one of its customers around $7.2 million, rather than the $68 she was expecting. Even worse, the company didn’t discover the expensive snafu until nearly seven months after the transfer. Given the basic tenets of crypto-libertarianism and its philosophical resentment of institutions, you might have expected the site to just write-off the loss. But the platform has instead gone to the courts to get the cash back, forcing the woman to return it, with interest.
Engadget
iPhone 14 Pro's two hole-punch cutouts may look like a single 'wide pill'
Big annual iPhone event is and we'll soon find out exactly what the company has up its sleeve. In the meantime, the rumor mill is still churning away. The latest word on the street concerns the dual hole-punch cutouts that the iPhone 14 Pro . According to and (with corroboration...
Engadget
Sennheiser unveils its latest, less expensive Ambeo soundbar
We've that Sennheiser had a less expensive version of its Ambeo soundbar in the works, and the company took the opportunity at IFA 2022 to reveal the device. The Ambeo Soundbar Plus will run you $1,500, which is $1,000 less than the but it retains much of the same tech. That should help Sennheiser compete with soundbars from the likes of .
