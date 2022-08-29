ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

DOJ responds on possible attorney-client privileged materials seized from Mar-a-Lago

By Alexander Mallin
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

The Justice Department on Monday said its team tasked with identifying potential attorney-client privileged materials that were seized in the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month has already completed its review and is in the process of addressing possible privilege disputes.

In a filing acknowledging receipt of District Judge Aileen Cannon's order Saturday, which indicated she was leaning towards granting a request from Trump's legal team to appoint a special master to intervene in the ongoing review of documents seized from Mar-a-Lago, the department said its filter team already "identified a limited set of materials that potentially contain attorney-client privileged information."

As the department has acknowledged in previous filings, that filter team is separate from the team involved in DOJ's ongoing criminal investigation.

The Trump legal team, however, has asked for the appointment of a special matter to undertake a review of any materials in the search that could be covered by executive privilege, though it's unclear how such materials would be identified or what basis there would be to exclude them from DOJ's ongoing investigation.

Steve Helber/AP - PHOTO: An aerial view shows President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estatein Palm Beach, Fla., Aug. 10, 2022.
MORE: Intelligence officials assessing national security risk from documents found at Mar-a-Lago

The department also notified Judge Cannon that DOJ and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence are conducting a classification review of materials recovered from Mar-a-Lago as well as a separate intelligence community assessment of any potential risk of national security that would result in disclosure of any of the classified materials.

MORE: Justice Department makes redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit public

DOJ says it expects to file a more detailed response to Trump's request for a special master by end of day Tuesday, in line with the deadline set Saturday by Judge Cannon. Trump's attorneys have previously said they were told by DOJ that they would oppose such an appointment.

MORE: Trump should have returned documents, but Congress has questions for investigators: Sen. Blunt

A hearing is currently set for Thursday at 1 p.m. in West Palm Beach where Judge Cannon will hear arguments from both sides on the request.

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Former President Trump responded that he deserves to have all Classified Documents returned to him, as he discussed all of them with his attorneys and his buyers are waiting.

Patricia Favreau
4d ago

There is no valid reason to exclude any of the documents. He wasn't entitled to take them in the first place and his fight to keep them secret is just proof of thar

E-Man
4d ago

7 years of investigations on Trump and his family. 7 years and 18 investigations on Trump and his family. 7 years 18 investigations and 60+ million dollars of the tax payers money was spent on all these investigations on Trump and his family. And still to this day not one piece of hard evidence that Trump broke the law. Wake up democrat voters. You keep on saying that you HAVE AND SEEN all the evidence to convict Trump and charge him. And you said that the day Trump came down the escalator to announce his run for president. Remember that.

