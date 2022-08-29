Give the Kids a Way Out With Amazon’s Jump-Starter Deals

The kids are driving themselves to school. That’s exciting. But temperatures are going to start dropping soon. There’s a good chance the cold weather will suck the life right out of that battery. A jump-starter in the emergency kit can give them a way out of that situation in just a few minutes. And if you jump on these jump-starter deals I tracked down at Amazon, you might have a few extra bucks they can earn off you for gas money.

The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .

