Give the Kids a Way Out With Amazon’s Jump-Starter Deals
The kids are driving themselves to school. That’s exciting. But temperatures are going to start dropping soon. There’s a good chance the cold weather will suck the life right out of that battery. A jump-starter in the emergency kit can give them a way out of that situation in just a few minutes. And if you jump on these jump-starter deals I tracked down at Amazon, you might have a few extra bucks they can earn off you for gas money.
The Drive and its partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links. Read more .
- Noco Boost Plus GB40 1,000-Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump-Starter for $99.95
- Noco Boost HD GB70 2,000-Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump-Starter for $199.95
- Noco Boost Pro GB150 3,000-Amp 12-Volt UltraSafe Lithium Jump-Starter for $299.95
- Schumacher SL1316 1,000-Amp Lithium Ion Jump-Starter and Portable Power Pack for $80.99
- Schumacher DSR ProSeries Rechargeable Pro Jump-Starter for $358.99
- Schumacher DSR Pro Series Schumacher 12-Volt 4,000-Amp Jump-Starter for $234.99
- Schumacher Rechargeable AGM Jump-Starter for $198.12
- Schumacher Lithium Jump-Starter and Portable Power Station for $110.50
- Schumacher Lithium Ion Jump-Starter and Power Pack for $80.99
- DeWalt Digital Portable Power Station Jump-Starter for $158.21
- Stanley Portable Power Station Jump-Starter for $110.99
- Stanley Digital Portable Power Station Jump-Starter for $129.98
- Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry 4,000-Amp Jump-Starter for $170.75
- Clore Automotive Jump-N-Carry 1,700-Amp Jump-Starter for $171.74
Read More From The Garage
- DeWalt’s wild Amazon sale is still going
- We all want new driving shoes, and here are some on sale
- Hey, Atlanta, here are five cars for less than $5,000
- Street takeovers are getting out of hand, so cops are keeping cars
- Here’s how thieves are stealing Hyundais with just a USB cable
Comments / 0