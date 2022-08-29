ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12news.com

I-Team: Phoenix crossing signal projects months behind schedule as family mourns couple killed in intersection

PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson remembers the last thing her sister said to her. "I just talked to her," Johnson said. "She said ‘I love you lil' sis.'" She was visiting her sister, Dorothy Dale Chambers, at Perry Park, where Dorothy lived unsheltered. The park is among the top spots in Phoenix for calls regarding homelessness and encampments.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-10 in Phoenix

PHOENIX — One person has died and two other critically injured after a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Interstate 10. The crash was reported near 16th Street and resulted in the freeway's eastbound lanes briefly closing down. Two women and a man involved in the collision were rushed to...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers

Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
12news.com

Attention weekend drivers: Here is your Phoenix road report for Sept. 2

PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. Due to the holiday weekend, ADOT is not scheduling any full highway closures through early Tuesday. However, when traveling please be mindful of existing work zones: Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane in a few separate areas between Flagstaff and the Sedona Turnoff (Hwy 179) for an ongoing pavement improvement project. Allow extra travel time for southbound travel, including Monday afternoon; SR 89A north of Sedona (Oak Creek Canyon) restricted in the "Switchbacks" area with traffic alternating one direction at a time. Expect delays, especially during busy travel times over the holiday weekend.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

2 hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix, police arrest shooter

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have taken a person into custody following a shooting in Phoenix that left two people hospitalized. Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 40th Street and East Hearn Road, which is east of the Piestewa Freeway. Two...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale

PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ

