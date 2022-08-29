PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. Due to the holiday weekend, ADOT is not scheduling any full highway closures through early Tuesday. However, when traveling please be mindful of existing work zones: Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane in a few separate areas between Flagstaff and the Sedona Turnoff (Hwy 179) for an ongoing pavement improvement project. Allow extra travel time for southbound travel, including Monday afternoon; SR 89A north of Sedona (Oak Creek Canyon) restricted in the "Switchbacks" area with traffic alternating one direction at a time. Expect delays, especially during busy travel times over the holiday weekend.

