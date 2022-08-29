Read full article on original website
12news.com
This map shows where 12 separate shootings left 11 dead in 5 days in Phoenix metro
PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings. In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an...
Crash leaves 1 dead, closes I-10 eastbound at 16th Street in Phoenix
I-10 eastbound is closed at 16th Street after a serious crash Friday morning. Air15 video shows several miles of backup in the area and traffic at a standstill around 9:30 a.m.
12news.com
I-Team: Phoenix crossing signal projects months behind schedule as family mourns couple killed in intersection
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson remembers the last thing her sister said to her. "I just talked to her," Johnson said. "She said ‘I love you lil' sis.'" She was visiting her sister, Dorothy Dale Chambers, at Perry Park, where Dorothy lived unsheltered. The park is among the top spots in Phoenix for calls regarding homelessness and encampments.
AZFamily
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
1 dead, 2 injured after crash on I-10 in Phoenix
PHOENIX — One person has died and two other critically injured after a two-vehicle collision Friday morning on Interstate 10. The crash was reported near 16th Street and resulted in the freeway's eastbound lanes briefly closing down. Two women and a man involved in the collision were rushed to...
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
'Absolutely astonished': Businesses dealing with aftermath of deadly North Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — It's been three days since a shooting rampage near 26th Avenue and Deer Valley Road that killed two people and hurt several others, including two Phoenix police officers. While police investigate the shooting, local business owners are still in shock and left picking up some destruction left...
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed in south Phoenix shooting demand answers
Phoenix police crime lab using new technology to detect fentanyl in blood. Amanda Gallegos said the new ability to detect fentanyl comes at a crucial time. She said 30% of their drug cases in toxicology now involve fentanyl. Guest describes shooting rampage that killed 2, injured 5 at north Phoenix...
12news.com
Father demands action in Phoenix police shooting
In 2019, Jacob Harris was shot and killed by Phoenix police after he was a suspect in an armed robbery. Recently aerial footage of the incident was released.
ABC 15 News
'Young adult' in extremely critical condition after shooting near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road
PHOENIX — A "young adult" is in critical condition after an incident at a teenage group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road early Thursday morning. A 17-year-old has since been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and related weapons charges. The incident occurred just before 2 a.m....
AZFamily
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at...
AZFamily
Family of 2 cousins killed at south Phoenix party warning others about gun violence
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The family of two cousins shot and killed Sunday at a house party near 27th Street and South Mountain Avenue is demanding answers. Police still haven’t made any arrests. “These kids are in a society where guns, knives, tasers are the answer to all arguments,...
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating murder after 18-year-old woman dies in south Phoenix
Officers responded to reports of a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured. The 18-year-old died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
12news.com
Attention weekend drivers: Here is your Phoenix road report for Sept. 2
PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of the current closures and detours drivers will find on Valley roads this weekend. Due to the holiday weekend, ADOT is not scheduling any full highway closures through early Tuesday. However, when traveling please be mindful of existing work zones: Southbound I-17 narrowed to one lane in a few separate areas between Flagstaff and the Sedona Turnoff (Hwy 179) for an ongoing pavement improvement project. Allow extra travel time for southbound travel, including Monday afternoon; SR 89A north of Sedona (Oak Creek Canyon) restricted in the "Switchbacks" area with traffic alternating one direction at a time. Expect delays, especially during busy travel times over the holiday weekend.
Police speaking out about dangers of 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Phoenix
As if fentanyl wasn't dangerous enough, now, they're finding rainbow-colored fentanyl pills around the city, potentially making it more marketable for kids.
12news.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix, police arrest shooter
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have taken a person into custody following a shooting in Phoenix that left two people hospitalized. Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call at a home near 40th Street and East Hearn Road, which is east of the Piestewa Freeway. Two...
AZFamily
Suspect claims self-defense in shooting of man, woman in northeast Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and woman remain hospitalized in critical condition after being shot Tuesday afternoon at a house in northeast Phoenix. And the person police believe is responsible says it was a case of self-defense. The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in a neighborhood on...
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect takes own life after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt
A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire Sunday night in north Phoenix, killing two people and injuring five others, including two officers, Phoenix Police said. The suspect was also killed in the incident by taking his own life, police say.
4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale
PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
