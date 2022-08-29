NEW YORK, N.Y. (August 31, 2022)–Imre continues its commitment to excellence in life sciences with the addition of two industry veterans in Kristine Wobschall, Vice President of Client Experience and Sonal Adhav, Senior Director of Medical Affairs. This duo join in an effort to continue shaping agency best practices in the areas of client experience and medical strategy.

