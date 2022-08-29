Read full article on original website
Phramalive.com
NEW YORK, N.Y. (August 31, 2022)–Imre continues its commitment to excellence in life sciences with the addition of two industry veterans in Kristine Wobschall, Vice President of Client Experience and Sonal Adhav, Senior Director of Medical Affairs. This duo join in an effort to continue shaping agency best practices in the areas of client experience and medical strategy.
Phramalive.com
Amgen announced Tuesday morning that its initial Phase III data of its oral drug Lumakras (sotorasib) met its primary endpoint of progression-free survival in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The early readout points to a significant survival benefit associated with Lumakras treatment compared to intravenous docetaxel...
