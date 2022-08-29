Read full article on original website
Related
'Dog Gone It!' Pup Rescued From Near Drowning After Beaver Chase Into Maryland Lake
A dog has been reunited with his family after being rescued by park police after chasing a beaver into a Maryland lake, authorities say. The chocolate lab, affectionately known as "Gus", got away from his owner to chase the beaver into Black Hills Lake, according to a spokesperson from Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
WJLA
'People line up way before daybreak': Md. commits to major upgrades of popular state parks
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — With school back in session, there is plenty of elbow room on the beach at Sandy Point State Park even on a beautiful Thursday. This weekend it will be a different story. “People line up way before daybreak to get into the parks....
fox5dc.com
Maryland man shares $325K in lottery winnings with friend after spotting lucky number during stroll
WASHINGTON - Talk about a good friend! An Upper Marlboro man shared his $325,000 in lottery winnings after he won on a lucky number he spotted while he and his friend took a neighborhood stroll. The 57-year-old said he and the friend were on a walk last Saturday when a...
Maryland Weather: A stunning start to September
BALTIMORE-- Warm temps and low humidity will make for a comfy Thursday. Temps are expected to top off in the high 80s and dwindle down into the mid-60s tonight as the sun goes down. The sunshine will stick around on Friday and Saturday as we kick off the weekend. Thunderstorms are expected to make an appearance Sunday afternoon and may carry on into our next work week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wbaltv.com
Editorial: Air conditioning in schools
A Maryland summer can be relentless. The tandem of heat and humidity can be unbearable, and in some cases, a dangerous combination. Fortunately, finding relief from the heat can be as easy as heading to a library or a cooling center or cranking up your air conditioning. This makes it hard to believe that some of our schools still are not equipped with A/C, forcing students and teachers to sweat it out.
Wbaltv.com
Low humidity but still hot with temps near 90 for Maryland
Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be mostly sunny and hot again with temps in the high 80's, but with lower humidity. This weather will continue through the weekend as we will see the clouds as well as the humidity increase. This will lead to an isolated thunderstorm possible for...
Wbaltv.com
Lower humidity plus slight breeze equals comfortable day for Maryland
Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be mostly sunny with less humidity as temps will be in the mid 80's for most of Maryland. The rest of the week looks like more of the same with mostly sunny conditions and temps in the mid to upper 80's. The clouds return on Sunday and will bring a chance of showers that evening as well as for Labor Day Monday.
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
Rockford woman adopts beagle rescued from Virginia pharmaceutical company
Debbie Karasiewicz was one the many applicants that was able to adopt one of the beagles from the Humane Society of West Michigan.
$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race
A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
'Cash4Life' Drawing Delivers $1,000 A Day For Life Prize In Maryland
One lucky Maryland Lottery player won the prize of a lifetime. There are happy days ahead for a Cecil County resident who became the fourth person in Maryland to win a $1,000 a day for life by playing the “Cash4Life” game. The lotto player bought the top-prize winning...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five spooky places in Maryland that are considered haunted and where to find them
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the OnlyInYourState website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're feeling brave and adventurous, you might want to check out the following supposedly haunted places in the state of Maryland.
Nottingham MD
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire
BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
wgan.com
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine
300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists
CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
Bay Weekly
‘It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand’
Jimmy Charles is a country music artist right in the thick of the Nashville scene. But he still goes home to his birthplace of Worcester County. And the Towson University graduate makes it no secret how much pride he has for his home state. Charles just released a music video...
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
Comments / 3