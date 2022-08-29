ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: A stunning start to September

BALTIMORE-- Warm temps and low humidity will make for a comfy Thursday. Temps are expected to top off in the high 80s and dwindle down into the mid-60s tonight as the sun goes down. The sunshine will stick around on Friday and Saturday as we kick off the weekend. Thunderstorms are expected to make an appearance Sunday afternoon and may carry on into our next work week.
Editorial: Air conditioning in schools

A Maryland summer can be relentless. The tandem of heat and humidity can be unbearable, and in some cases, a dangerous combination. Fortunately, finding relief from the heat can be as easy as heading to a library or a cooling center or cranking up your air conditioning. This makes it hard to believe that some of our schools still are not equipped with A/C, forcing students and teachers to sweat it out.
Low humidity but still hot with temps near 90 for Maryland

Meteorologist Ava Marie says it will be mostly sunny and hot again with temps in the high 80's, but with lower humidity. This weather will continue through the weekend as we will see the clouds as well as the humidity increase. This will lead to an isolated thunderstorm possible for...
Lower humidity plus slight breeze equals comfortable day for Maryland

Meteorologist Tony Pann says today will be mostly sunny with less humidity as temps will be in the mid 80's for most of Maryland. The rest of the week looks like more of the same with mostly sunny conditions and temps in the mid to upper 80's. The clouds return on Sunday and will bring a chance of showers that evening as well as for Labor Day Monday.
Historic funding will go toward preserving Black history at Maryland state parks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Part of historic funding intended to improve Maryland's state parks will go toward telling the story of Black people in Annapolis. A part of Carr's Beach in Annapolis will be developed thanks to funding from the Great Maryland Outdoors Act. The property is the last undeveloped parcel of the famous Black beach that served as a safe, welcoming recreational and entertainment destination for African Americans during the segregation era.
$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race

A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
Powerball drawing creates Maryland millionaire

BALTIMORE, MD—A lucky Maryland Powerball player has a million reasons to celebrate after the Wednesday, August 31 drawing. The player became the state’s newest millionaire, only missing the right to claim the jackpot by one ball. Even though there was no jackpot winner in the 8/31 drawing, a...
24 dogs, 37 cats rescued from Puerto Rico now in Maine

300 cats and dogs make their way to Maine and New York in search of their forever homes. The Animal Refuge League is sending four teams to Puerto Rico this week to help Wings of Rescue, and The SATO Project, prepare one of the largest Freedom Flights off the island.
Maryland company funds scholarship to fill shortage of engineers, technicians, machinists

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Maryland company is trying to fill an anticipated employment gap of engineers, technicians and machinists by investing in community college students. Rockville-based Xometry Inc., a global online company that connects buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, has agreed to pay tuition this fall for 57 students at the Community College of Baltimore County-Catonsville to learn skills and eventually get technical jobs.
‘It’s a Maryland Thing, You Wouldn’t Understand’

Jimmy Charles is a country music artist right in the thick of the Nashville scene. But he still goes home to his birthplace of Worcester County. And the Towson University graduate makes it no secret how much pride he has for his home state. Charles just released a music video...
