Read full article on original website
Related
Watch Your Team At These Top 6 Biggest Football Stadiums in Texas
Although the weather may not always seem like it, the seasons do change. Fall time will be upon us in just a few weeks. Fall is the start of many things. The leaves begin to turn and fall from the trees. The weather cools down and the West Texas Fair and Rodeo comes to town.
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Hear Ye, Hear Ye – Texas Renaissance Festival Tours the State for a Great Cause
Come one, come all to the King of Texas Renaissance Festival. It's touring around the state of Texas in the coming weeks. If you've never been to a renaissance festival, it's a sight to see. Plus, the King of Texas Renaissance Festival is the biggest and best out there. I...
Here are the 3 Delicious Winners in the State Fair of Texas Big Tex Choice Awards
Over the weekend, celebrity judges from the Dallas area got to sit down and taste all ten of the Big Tex Choice Award finalists (jealousy ensues). These judges determined the winners in three categories; Best Taste - Sweet, Best Taste - Savory and Most Creative. Let's find out who won this year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s
When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
3 Texas Cities Made the Top-20 List of Great Tennis Cities in America
With the US Open Tennis Championship at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City. It's a fact that more and more Americans will be racing through the Internet to learn more about tennis. That said Texas, is one of the top states in America with a huge interest in tennis according to Gambling.com's latest findings.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas
There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
Thanks to Drought Newly Discovered Dinosaur Tracks Have Been Found in Texas
We learned about them in school as kids. Most little boys I know think they're the coolest. I'm talking about dinosaurs. The massive beasts who roamed the Earth millions and millions of years ago. There were plenty of them too. Almost 700 species have been named. Normally we envision dinosaurs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know Some of Your Favorite Restaurants Started in Texas?
You might be surprised to see how many of your favorite restaurant chains got their start here in Texas and have gone on to national success. It's got to start somewhere, and the Lone Star State seems to be a great place to do it. Texas, A Fine Place to...
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States
It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Love Is in the Airbnb With These 5 Romantic West Texas Hideaways
No, it's not even remotely close to Valentine's Day but anytime is a good time for love to be in the air. You deserve it. A lovely little weekend with you and your sweetheart sounds nice. I myself have been on a few this summer and for me, Airbnbs made all the difference. We enjoyed all the amenities you'd have in your home, plus extra perks like fire pits and more. If you're into getting the most for your money, then you'll enjoy staying in Airbnbs.
3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals
While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here Are the Top 5 Most Popular Used Vehicles in Texas
Last week my wife and I began looking for a new vehicle for her. She, on the one hand, is in love with her 2005 Toyota Highlander and doesn't think she needs one. However, it's got over 150,000 miles on it and I believe she needs a new vehicle. So...
Score 1 for The Good Guys, 3 Texas Top 10 “Most Wanted” Taken Down
The streets are a little more safe tonight thanks to the efforts of those working day and night to keep us protected. Three of Texas' "10 Most Wanted" criminals are now behind bars where they belong. Texas Department of Public Safety. In many ways, it's a thankless job. The men...
Why Ignoring Purple Paint on Trees Or Posts In Texas Could Land You In Jail
When out hunting, fishing, walking around, or just exploring there are some things that you need to be aware of when stepping foot on land that isn't yours. And in rural West Texas, you can often step foot on land that isn't yours and with hunting season around the corner, stepping foot where you shouldn't can get you in real trouble.
Experts Say Conditions Are Heating Up for This Year’s Dove Hunting Season
As a native Texan, I'm used to the heat in the Lone Star State, and when it comes to hunting season I know I have to be prepared because we've not only had a very hot summer but add to that a very dry summer as well. I have two...
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana
We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
No College Degree? This Job Will Pay You the Most in Texas
It's a fact of life. Everyone needs money. We are all looking for that dream job, right?. Texas has the 9th-largest economy in the world, according to businessintexas.com, which means there are plenty of high salaries in the Lone Star State. You just have to know where to look for them.
Yes! In Texas Snipe Hunting Is Real and You’ll Need a License
Yes, I'm being serious, snipe hunting in Texas is real and you will need a hunting license. I remember as a child growing up, whenever we visited grandparents or any of our other relative's places every time the weather was nice outside we would go snipe hunting in the evenings after dark.
This Oklahoma Ghost Town is the Most Dangerous Place in the U.S.
I was looking up different ghost towns in Oklahoma and stumbled across a documentary on YouTube about a town that's abandoned and even worse than that, the town is toxic, literally. Before today I had never heard of this place, it's a really crazy and heartbreaking story. The now-empty town...
Rock 108
Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
183K+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://keyj.com
Comments / 0