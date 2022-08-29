ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5 Favorite Southern Snacks to Try On Your Next Trip To Buc-ee’s

When you're in Texas, there's no pitstop like the one at Buc-ee's. They are taking the state by storm and folks love it. Tired travelers search for miles for the sight of that cartoon beaver mascot. Buc-ee's has it all from delicious food to great gifts and tasty treats. I personally know folks who could spend hours in a Buc-ee's if you'd let them.
3 Texas Cities Made the Top-20 List of Great Tennis Cities in America

With the US Open Tennis Championship at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center at the Flushing Meadows–Corona Park in Queens, New York City. It's a fact that more and more Americans will be racing through the Internet to learn more about tennis. That said Texas, is one of the top states in America with a huge interest in tennis according to Gambling.com's latest findings.
California Billboards Have a Warning for Those Wanting to Move to Texas

There is a big rivalry between California and Texas. Each state loves to battle each other over politics, business, entertainment, fast food, really anything that can be argued over. Over the last several years, California has been losing citizens by the thousands to other states in the union with most going to Texas. That mass exodus is speculated to have caused the need for these new billboards going up in Los Angeles and San Francisco with a warning for those who want to move to Texas.
Texas Has #1 City for Insects in the United States

It’s hot, humid, and with the recent rain, more bugs will be showing up in and around Central Texas homes. Our least-favorite bug of all, mosquitoes, will also get worse this time of year, which means it may be time for a pest exterminator if you can't get rid of them on your own.
Love Is in the Airbnb With These 5 Romantic West Texas Hideaways

No, it's not even remotely close to Valentine's Day but anytime is a good time for love to be in the air. You deserve it. A lovely little weekend with you and your sweetheart sounds nice. I myself have been on a few this summer and for me, Airbnbs made all the difference. We enjoyed all the amenities you'd have in your home, plus extra perks like fire pits and more. If you're into getting the most for your money, then you'll enjoy staying in Airbnbs.
3 Texas Cities Made the Top 10 List for Having the Most Unique Airbnb Rentals

While we've all seen those unique-looking Airbnbs, you know the ones that look like teepees, treehouses, a dollhouse, out of storybooks like the Harry Potter house, or TVs Munsters Mansion. Well, it appears that we Texans love our unique Airbnbs, so much so that Texas just ranked number one for having the most unique Airbnb rentals in the Lone Star State according to the Shane Co and the Loupe.
8 Old Cajun Wives’ Tales and Traiteur Practices from Southern Louisiana

We got to thinking the old Cajun ways, some long lost and some still practiced in parts of Louisiana. I was treated by a Traiteur when I was young. He was from Kaplan, and his name was Mr. Aube. I had a case of impetigo (infantigo), and Mr. Aube passed him a butter knife over the affected area and said some words, him. A few days later, my mom brought me to the doctor to get some medicine.
No College Degree? This Job Will Pay You the Most in Texas

It's a fact of life. Everyone needs money. We are all looking for that dream job, right?. Texas has the 9th-largest economy in the world, according to businessintexas.com, which means there are plenty of high salaries in the Lone Star State. You just have to know where to look for them.
Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas.

