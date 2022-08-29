Read full article on original website
Anett Kontaveit leaves her press conference in tears after Serena Williams US Open loss and admits the raucous Arthur Ashe crowd was 'very difficult'... as the Estonian journalist who asked the last question insists 'it wasn't my intention'
Annett Kontaveit left her media obligations with tears in her eyes following the second-round loss to Serena Williams at the US Open on Wednesday night. The Estonian world No. 2 couldn't contain her emotions any longer, beginning to cry when asked a question by a reporter in her native tongue.
Serena Williams has nothing to prove. Her legacy is set and the numbers prove it.
Serena Williams' legacy was already cemented before she stepped foot onto Arthur Ashe Stadium at the 2022 U.S. Open.
