Amarillo, TX

1 dead after motorcycle involved crash in Hutchinson County

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Hutchinson County. According to DPS, on September 1, at around 12:30 p.m. a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Edwin McNamara was traveling southbound on SH 136 and stopped on the improved shoulder. A Toyota SUV was...
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, TX
Another Hit and Run In Amarillo

A strange fight in Amarillo has the police searching for a hit-and-run driver. At 2;30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amarillo police rolled up on a call in the 28-hundred block of Barbara Lane on an aggravated assault call. When APD arrived they found a victim who told them he had been...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo Police: 1 hospitalized after early Wednesday altercation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers […]
AMARILLO, TX
APD Responds to Accidents on I-27

The Amarillo Police Department released statements today about accidents on both northbound and southbound Canyon Drive. The first statement, released at 11:25 am, reads:. Responders are at the scene of a crash on northbound Canyon Drive just north of the Washington Street bridge. One vehicle has rolled and all northbound traffic is be moved off the highway. Please avoid the area or expect delays while this investigation is ongoing.
AMARILLO, TX
UPDATE: APD reopens Canyon Drive

UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. According to a social media post by the Amarillo Police Department, the roadway has been reopened and traffic is back to normal. APD encourages drivers to take their time driving around construction. Original story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that they are working an additional accident […]
AMARILLO, TX
Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing. Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road. She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes,...
AMARILLO, TX
