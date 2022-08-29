Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
From Theft To Attempted Murder? Amarillo Man May Be Facing That.
As we head into the long Labor Day weekend, I anticipate we're going to hear about some bizarre things that happened over the holiday. But how could I let you go into a relaxing weekend with family and friends without a completely ridiculous story from the 806?. It all happened...
KFDA
1 dead after motorcycle involved crash in Hutchinson County
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS is investigating a crash resulting one person dead in Hutchinson County. According to DPS, on September 1, at around 12:30 p.m. a motorcycle driven by 73-year-old Edwin McNamara was traveling southbound on SH 136 and stopped on the improved shoulder. A Toyota SUV was...
kgncnewsnow.com
Another Hit and Run In Amarillo
A strange fight in Amarillo has the police searching for a hit-and-run driver. At 2;30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Amarillo police rolled up on a call in the 28-hundred block of Barbara Lane on an aggravated assault call. When APD arrived they found a victim who told them he had been...
Amarillo Police: 1 hospitalized after early Wednesday altercation
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding an early Wednesday morning stabbing that left one person with non-life threatening injuries. According to a statement from the department, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Barbara around 2:31 a.m. Wednesday on a call of an aggravated assault. When officers […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
If At First You Don’t Succeed. Amarillo Woman Arrested For Drugs.
Amarillo is always good for a bizarre story or two per week. Don't believe me? Check the news feeds. This is the one I feel takes the cake for this week though. Isidro Chavarria is currently serving a term at a prison in Beaumont Medium Federal Correctional Facility for drug trafficking. He was charged back in 2018 and later convicted.
The Amarillo Pioneer
APD Responds to Accidents on I-27
The Amarillo Police Department released statements today about accidents on both northbound and southbound Canyon Drive. The first statement, released at 11:25 am, reads:. Responders are at the scene of a crash on northbound Canyon Drive just north of the Washington Street bridge. One vehicle has rolled and all northbound traffic is be moved off the highway. Please avoid the area or expect delays while this investigation is ongoing.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Amarillo Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported following a bizarre fight between two friends. The officials stated that a friend assaulted a man on the 2800 block of [..]
UPDATE: APD reopens Canyon Drive
UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. According to a social media post by the Amarillo Police Department, the roadway has been reopened and traffic is back to normal. APD encourages drivers to take their time driving around construction. Original story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that they are working an additional accident […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
2 injured after crash on Canyon Drive, traffic patterns impacted
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are working a crash involving a vehicle rollover on Canyon Drive. According to DPS, a SUV was weaving in and out of traffic and clipped a white van causing the SUV to roll. The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with...
KFDA
Randall County officials found missing woman
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County officials has found the woman who was reported missing. 70-year-old Susan Elaine Giles has been found and is safe.
KFDA
Police issue Silver Alert for Amarillo woman considered missing
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sherriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a woman considered missing. Police say 70-year-old Susan Giles was last seen on Aug. 30, at 8:30 p.m., at the 1900 block of Claude Road. She is described as 5-foot-seven, 250 pounds, with green eyes,...
Man Jumps From 2nd Story Window To Evade Amarillo Police
Casey Taylor found out the hard way that a local bail bondswoman walks her talk. Zee of A&B Bail Bonds will bail you out of jail on the condition that you show up to court and you fulfill your bond conditions. If you don't? Zee will personally give you a ride back to the slammer--free of charge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Train collides with semi in Canyon Wednesday afternoon
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Multiple emergency response agencies were in Canyon Wednesday afternoon after a train collided with a semi-truck at a crossing on Brown Road. Officials with BNSF said at around 3:30 p.m., an eastbound train collided with a semi that was unoccupied. Officials said the crews were not injured in the wreck. Officials […]
UPDATE: Silver Alert discontinued, Amarillo woman found
UPDATE: 4:35 p.m. According to an alert from the Randall County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, the silver alert for the missing Amarillo woman has been discontinued and she has been found safe. Original Story AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a social media post from Texas Alerts, a Silver Alert has been issued on Wednesday […]
Runner hit by truck near Amarillo will not make it family said
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a cross country runner, who was honoring healthcare workers, told MyHighPlains.com that he will not make it after being hit by a truck near east Amarillo over the weekend. The family of Grady Lambert said he was hit by a truck last weekend while running along FM 2575, […]
2 injured in Canyon Drive accident near Washington Street bridge
UPDATE (12:16 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department provided more information on the accident at Canyon Drive, just north of the Washington Street bridge. According to officials on scene, two vehicles were involved in the incident. Two individuals were injured in one vehicle, one of which was ejected from the vehicle. One of the […]
abc7amarillo.com
Caught On Camera: Train collides with semi after semi's trailer gets stuck on tracks
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — A semi-truck was hit by a train near Canyon on Wednesday afternoon after getting stuck while crossing the tracks. The Canyon Fire Department said it happened around 3:20 p.m. at Brown Road and Highway 60. A semi pulling a belly dump trailer was crossing...
Have You Heard of the Eyeball Killer and His Connection With Amarillo?
I am fascinated with serial killers, heck killers in general. I have studied many of them. I even have a favorite serial killer, which should really be a red flag, right? Really it's not. One of my favorite channels to watch is Investigation Discovery, that shouldn't be a surprise at...
abc7amarillo.com
APD: Man breaks in through pawn shop roof, steals 'large amount' of electronics, jewelry
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are looking for a man they said broke into a pawn shop, through the roof, and stole a "large amount" of electronics and jewelry. The burglary at EZ Pawn, located at 1202 Amarillo Blvd, was discovered Thursday morning. Amarillo Crime Stoppers said the...
Amarillo Says Goodbye to Homeless Man Who Died Tragically
It is an uncomfortable subject to many. The homeless population around town. You see people on almost every street corner asking for help. Sometimes they are just there and not asking for a thing. That sometimes was the case of Lloyd McMasters, who tragically died on Friday in a hit-and-run...
Comments / 6