Atlanta, GA

2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SdUEZ_0hZdYtmd00

ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta.

Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.

The investigation revealed that the child suffered injuries “consistent with inflicted trauma.”

Investigators established probably cause to arrest the child’s parents, Zion Byrd, 23 and DeShan Turner, 20.

Byrd and Turner were arrested Aug. 18. Atlanta police body camera video showed Turner being led out of a home in handcuffs.

Byrd and Turner were charged with murder and cruelty to children.

“Police officers respond to many types of calls, but arguably the most difficult are those where infants and children have been harmed or killed,” police said. “May the baby, who was denied its full life, rest in eternal peace.”

Comments / 48

A Normal Person
4d ago

Jesus. People want children that can have them find someone who does before taking a life please. Someone out there somewhere does care about children

Reply(1)
14
Wanda Atkinson
4d ago

All this Is "EVILNESS 😈 😈 To The Core", Demonic Behaviors; Both Parents Are "Charged with Killing of This Infant Child", Aint No Mistakes, Some Folks Are Just this "EVIL DEVILS", Amen!!May this Child Soul, Rest in Eternal Peace With The Lord....Amen 🙏 🤲

Reply
11
Mozzy Mom
4d ago

you can CLEARLY see she's an ADDICT, that baby never should've left the hospital in their custody. I HOPE THEY LIVE THE LIFE THEY TRULY DESERVE

Reply(7)
5
 

Public Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
181K+
Followers
125K+
Post
63M+
Views
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

