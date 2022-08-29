Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival
Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
Local News Reporter's Bee Chase Goes Viral
Milwaukee news reporter Elaine Rojas-Castillo was preparing a live report for Milwaukee's TMJ4 News earlier this week when she gave chase to a bee, bobbing and weaving out of the frame while her cameraperson (gleefully, apparently) rolled tape. In the 34 second clip that's making the rounds, Rojas-Castillo is seen...
CBS 58
Marcus Theatres offering $3 movies on National Cinema Day, Sept. 3
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Celebrate National Cinema Day on Saturday, Sept. 3, by going to the movies for just $3!. Marcus Theatres is offering moviegoers the chance to see any movie, any time of day on any of their Marcus Theatres screens. On top of the $3 deal, Marcus is...
spectrumnews1.com
Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday
WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WISN
'Summer Community Jam' returns for first time since 2019
MILWAUKEE — The Summer Community Jam returned to Westlawn Gardens Wednesday for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations of the community event in 2020 and 2021. Residents were invited to tour the community gardens, and Heritage Green Park and enjoy food, activities and more than...
CBS 58
The Great US Treasure Hunt: Milwaukee residents have a chance to find $1,000 coin hidden somewhere
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This weekend, Milwaukee residents have a chance to go on a treasure hunt and find a $1,000 coin hidden somewhere. It's all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, with Milwaukee being its last stop!. According to a news release, on Saturday, Sept. 3, somewhere in...
Old Fashioned Hall of Fame opening in Milwaukee
Central Standard Craft Distillery is embracing its Wisconsin roots and opening a Wisconsin Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame, according to our partners at OnMilwaukee.
milwaukeemag.com
How The World’s Largest Shrekfest Ended Up in Milwaukee
Milwaukee has earned its title as the City of Festivals. The city hosts dozens of festivals every summer, including the world’s largest music festival, Summerfest, and now “The World’s Largest Shrefest” joins the list. Shrekfest is an annual music, art and film event hosted by art...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Philanthropist Isabel Bader dies at 95 in Milwaukee
Philanthropist Isabel Bader died at the age of 95 in Milwaukee on Sunday. She and her late husband Alfred Bader, founded Bader Philanthropies, Inc., a charitable foundation based in Milwaukee.
wuwm.com
Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye
With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
WISN
Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight
MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
Plane-spotting near Mitchell Airport, Milwaukee's underrated activity
There are several places near Mitchell Airport to go plane spotting and see planes fly just a few hundred feet above your head.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Harley-Davidson 2022 Milwaukee Hometown Rally
Attending college can be expensive and the experts share ways to make sure you and your stuff is protected in an emergency. Racine County soccer field damaged; officials seek to ID suspects. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance with a criminal damage to property case.
Public funeral for former Archbishop of Milwaukee sparks controversy
Weakland admitted to covering up sexual abuse by priests and using $450,000 in church funds to silence a male lover.
milwaukeemag.com
11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5
Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
WISN
Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen
MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha parade attack memorial; designs narrowed
WAUKESHA, Wis. - It's down to three design options for a permanent Waukesha parade attack memorial. On Wednesday, Aug. 31 the public is encouraged to attend a meeting at City Hall to give their feedback on the proposed parade memorials before a final decision is made. Here's a look at...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee learning center honors city's 1st African American principal
MILWAUKEE - From fighting in World War II to leading within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Dozens honored a man's life of service on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The building that used to be Lee School is now named the Grant Gordon Learning Center – named after MPS' first Black principal. Gordon's official portrait was unveiled inside the school on Wednesday.
milwaukeemag.com
Bavette’s New Location Gives Diners More to Love
When Bavette La Boucherie closed its original Third Ward den – digs it occupied for nine years – I started to feel what I call Restaurant Attachment Disorder. I thought back to that summer night I met a friend for a charcuterie plate, after which I biked the Oak Leaf Trail home to the serenade of legions of crickets. I worried that this storefront where the diner feels embedded in the action – sausage-making to sandwich-carving – would lose its Bavette-ness.
We're Open: Foltz Family Market known for its handmade sausage, meat selection
Foltz Family Market inside the Milwaukee Public Market is known for its handmade sausage and meat selection.
Comments / 0