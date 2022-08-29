ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival

Milwaukee’s Third Ward will be buzzing this Labor Day weekend during the 10th Annual Third Ward Art Festival. Brian Kramp is getting an early start on the fun with information on an event that will showcase the work of more than 130 artists from around the country.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Primetimer

Local News Reporter's Bee Chase Goes Viral

Milwaukee news reporter Elaine Rojas-Castillo was preparing a live report for Milwaukee's TMJ4 News earlier this week when she gave chase to a bee, bobbing and weaving out of the frame while her cameraperson (gleefully, apparently) rolled tape. In the 34 second clip that's making the rounds, Rojas-Castillo is seen...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Where you can see $3 movies in Wisconsin on Saturday

WISCONSIN — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a nonprofit arm of the National...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

'Summer Community Jam' returns for first time since 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Summer Community Jam returned to Westlawn Gardens Wednesday for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellations of the community event in 2020 and 2021. Residents were invited to tour the community gardens, and Heritage Green Park and enjoy food, activities and more than...
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

How The World’s Largest Shrekfest Ended Up in Milwaukee

Milwaukee has earned its title as the City of Festivals. The city hosts dozens of festivals every summer, including the world’s largest music festival, Summerfest, and now “The World’s Largest Shrefest” joins the list. Shrekfest is an annual music, art and film event hosted by art...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee restaurants we are saying hello to and others goodbye

With the many options for outside dining, on rooftops, or in gardens, Milwaukee summers are a great time to try new food. But while this summer has brought many new restaurants to town, there have also been some major closings. A number of restaurants have also moved to new locations.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Harley-Davidson 2022 Milwaukee Hometown Rally

Attending college can be expensive and the experts share ways to make sure you and your stuff is protected in an emergency. Racine County soccer field damaged; officials seek to ID suspects. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is looking for assistance with a criminal damage to property case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

11 Things To Do In Milwaukee Over Labor DayWeekend: Sept. 2-5

Grab your leather jacket and ride on down to the Harley-Davidson Museum for the Labor Day Weekend Hometown Rally. It’s a jam-packed weekend with events like motorcycle demos, museum tours, performance and stunt shows, Flat Out Friday’s Boonie Bike World Series and more for motorcycle enthusiasts and spectators alike. Many dealers in the area are throwing parties, too.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee church cashes in spare change to renovate kitchen

MILWAUKEE — Parishioners at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 19th Street and Wisconsin Avenue are working to replace the kitchen, so they asked anyone with change in their pockets to drop it off in jars. The end result: $615.23. That money is being added to the church's online campaign which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha parade attack memorial; designs narrowed

WAUKESHA, Wis. - It's down to three design options for a permanent Waukesha parade attack memorial. On Wednesday, Aug. 31 the public is encouraged to attend a meeting at City Hall to give their feedback on the proposed parade memorials before a final decision is made. Here's a look at...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee learning center honors city's 1st African American principal

MILWAUKEE - From fighting in World War II to leading within Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS). Dozens honored a man's life of service on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The building that used to be Lee School is now named the Grant Gordon Learning Center – named after MPS' first Black principal. Gordon's official portrait was unveiled inside the school on Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Bavette’s New Location Gives Diners More to Love

When Bavette La Boucherie closed its original Third Ward den – digs it occupied for nine years – I started to feel what I call Restaurant Attachment Disorder. I thought back to that summer night I met a friend for a charcuterie plate, after which I biked the Oak Leaf Trail home to the serenade of legions of crickets. I worried that this storefront where the diner feels embedded in the action – sausage-making to sandwich-carving – would lose its Bavette-ness.
MILWAUKEE, WI

