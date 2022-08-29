Water leak at elementary school over weekend fixed, school officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — An elementary school in Gwinnett County experienced a water leak over the weekend that required GCPS Building and Maintenance to report to school on Sunday evening.

Principal Mark Moon at Chattahoochee Elementary School told Channel 2 Action News the school had a water leak over the weekend.

Channel 2 Action News was the only news station there Sunday night as crews worked to clean up the leak.

Normal school activities are taking place on Monday but for the next couple days, some classrooms were moved into different areas within the school.

