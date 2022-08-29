Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical 1940 A & P building in St. Louis was a link to the Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company grocery chainCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Related
New St. Louis soccer stadium hosts first match
St. Louis City2 will play against Sporting Kansas City (KC) II on Sunday, September 18 at the new soccer stadium for the first time.
Greek festival in the Central West End this weekend
Enjoy colorful Greek cultural dances, music, and a gift shop. The biggest attraction is the food like gyros, baklava shish kebobs.
Friday sunset concert series begins in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. – The three-day holiday weekend fun begins tonight. Things get started in St. Peters where the sunset Friday concert series is bringing the music for your holiday weekend. Bag Lunch Blues and The Salamander Slide hit the stage tonight. The concert starts at 6:30 PM at 370 Lakeside Park in St. Peters. […]
Enjoy Missouri’s best cheeseburger in Brentwood, Yelp says
BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but one St. Louis County restaurant now takes the title of the best cheeseburger in Missouri. Yelp recently released its updated “Top cheeseburger in every state” list, praising Brentwood’s Carl’s Drive-In, as the restaurant with the cheeseburger in the Show-Me State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tim’s Travels: Japanese Festival at Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend
ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell does not carry the weight and size to be a successful sumo wrestler, not yet anyway. He got some training though as he geared up for the Japanese Festival at the Missouri Botanical Garden this weekend. Click here to learn more.
Some fans turned away at Ritenour, Webster Groves football game due to threat
A social media threat resulted in some fans being turned away from Thursday night’s high school football game involving Webster Groves hosting Ritenour.
Mizzou wins opener 52-24
Luther Burden III scored two touchdowns to lead the Missouri Tigers to a 52-24 season opening victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night in Columbia. Burden, the St. Louis native playing in his first college game had three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball three times for 26 yards and […]
St. Louis gets $25 million for advanced manufacturing projects
ST. LOUIS – A federal grant gives the St. Louis region $25 million for projects to develop the region’s manufacturing industry. The competitive grant comes as part of the “Build Back Better” regional challenge. The Greater St. Louis, Inc. proposal was one of only 21 or 4% among applicants to earn the federal grant.
RELATED PEOPLE
Four from St. Louis area up for 2023 ‘Missouri Teacher of the Year’ award
2022 Missouri Teacher of the Year will step down and recognize the new 2023 Missouri Teacher of the Year come this Oct.
Learn how the French Frie Factory came about
ST. LOUIS – They never ask, “do you want fries with that?” at the French Frie Factory. That’s because all they serve at the French Frie Factory are, french fries. Pernell Beasley is the owner and Fred Turman is the head french fry chef. They joined to explain how they came up with the brilliant concept.
Magic Chef Mansion hosts self-guided tours Saturday, Sept. 3
ST. LOUIS – One of St Louis’ most impressive mansions opens for self-guided tours this Saturday. The Magic Chef Mansion was built in 1908 on Russell Boulevard near the South Grand Water Tower. In recent years, Owner Shelley Donaho has offered tours to help fund the 12,000-foot old world estate.
Red Hot Riplets brand enters new territory with THC-infused brownies
A new twist nears for the Red Hot Riplets brand, which is expanding beyond its well-known St. Louis-served potato chips.
IN THIS ARTICLE
PEP ZONE: Herculaneum HS is fired up for football Fridays
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Every Friday in September, FOX 2 spotlights high school football, but before the night games, the PEP ZONE team is ready to fire up the fans! FOX 2’s Chris Regnier was in Herculaneum Friday morning getting a taste of the Black Cat spirit!. The football...
SLU accepting COVID vaccine trial volunteers
ST. LOUIS – SLU researchers are enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a COVID vaccine trial. They’re testing a second-generation of shots. They’re looking for healthy volunteers over 60 years old who have already been vaccinated and boosted once. For more information or to sign up for the study, email vaccine@slu.edu.
Driver crashes into tree in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – An accident happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis. A driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Halls Ferry Circle and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. No injuries have been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
Tim’s Travels: Shamrock Donuts
ARNOLD, Mo. – When is a donut shop more than just a donut shop?. When they are serving lunch of course. Tim Ezell was in Arnold where he was checking out the new menu at Shamrock Donuts. He spoke with the Owner of Shamrock Donuts Tracy O’Neil about their specialty donuts and the expansion to lunch menus.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chaminade grad Cook gets starting call in Mizzou season opener Thursday
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou opens up its football season Thursday against Louisiana Tech with Eli Drinkwitz in his third season at the helm. The two teams have never met before. The game will air on ESPNU with Mike Monaco and Dave Steckel calling the game. The Tiger Radio Network broadcast will have Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, and Chris Gervino mic’d up. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Free lunches threatened at St. Louis Catholic schools after memo
Catholic schools around the St. Louis area could soon decide whether drop out of a USDA nutrition program.
Ex-Cards pitcher Carlos Martínez suspended for second time this year
Major League Baseball has suspended former St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martínez for 85 games for violating the league's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.
Pumpkins coming out on top after summer extreme weather
Whether you use them for carving or cooking, pumpkins are the symbol of Fall. But did a summer full of drought, heat, and floods impact the upcoming harvest?
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
49K+
Followers
45K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0