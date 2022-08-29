ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

Friday sunset concert series begins in St. Peters

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The three-day holiday weekend fun begins tonight. Things get started in St. Peters where the sunset Friday concert series is bringing the music for your holiday weekend. Bag Lunch Blues and The Salamander Slide hit the stage tonight. The concert starts at 6:30 PM at 370 Lakeside Park in St. Peters. […]
FOX2Now

Enjoy Missouri’s best cheeseburger in Brentwood, Yelp says

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Everyone has their favorite burger joint, but one St. Louis County restaurant now takes the title of the best cheeseburger in Missouri. Yelp recently released its updated “Top cheeseburger in every state” list, praising Brentwood’s Carl’s Drive-In, as the restaurant with the cheeseburger in the Show-Me State.
FOX 2

Mizzou wins opener 52-24

Luther Burden III scored two touchdowns to lead the Missouri Tigers to a 52-24 season opening victory over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night in Columbia. Burden, the St. Louis native playing in his first college game had three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball three times for 26 yards and […]
FOX2Now

St. Louis gets $25 million for advanced manufacturing projects

ST. LOUIS – A federal grant gives the St. Louis region $25 million for projects to develop the region’s manufacturing industry. The competitive grant comes as part of the “Build Back Better” regional challenge. The Greater St. Louis, Inc. proposal was one of only 21 or 4% among applicants to earn the federal grant.
FOX2Now

Learn how the French Frie Factory came about

ST. LOUIS – They never ask, “do you want fries with that?” at the French Frie Factory. That’s because all they serve at the French Frie Factory are, french fries. Pernell Beasley is the owner and Fred Turman is the head french fry chef. They joined to explain how they came up with the brilliant concept.
FOX 2

SLU accepting COVID vaccine trial volunteers

ST. LOUIS – SLU researchers are enrolling volunteers in the second stage of a COVID vaccine trial. They’re testing a second-generation of shots. They’re looking for healthy volunteers over 60 years old who have already been vaccinated and boosted once. For more information or to sign up for the study, email vaccine@slu.edu.
FOX 2

Driver crashes into tree in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – An accident happened late Thursday night in north St. Louis. A driver lost control and crashed into a tree at Halls Ferry Circle and Lewis and Clark Boulevard. No injuries have been reported. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at the scene.
FOX2Now

Tim’s Travels: Shamrock Donuts

ARNOLD, Mo. – When is a donut shop more than just a donut shop?. When they are serving lunch of course. Tim Ezell was in Arnold where he was checking out the new menu at Shamrock Donuts. He spoke with the Owner of Shamrock Donuts Tracy O’Neil about their specialty donuts and the expansion to lunch menus.
NewsBreak
FOX2Now

Chaminade grad Cook gets starting call in Mizzou season opener Thursday

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou opens up its football season Thursday against Louisiana Tech with Eli Drinkwitz in his third season at the helm. The two teams have never met before. The game will air on ESPNU with Mike Monaco and Dave Steckel calling the game. The Tiger Radio Network broadcast will have Mike Kelly, Howard Richards, and Chris Gervino mic’d up. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

