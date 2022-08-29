ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

2 resignations and 1 removal: turnover on the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission

By Manny Martinez
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cCpGv_0hZdY8p500

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — One-third of the Myrtle Beach Planning Commission was replaced last week after two resignations and one outright removal from the commission within the past two months.

The body of nine volunteers serves a vital role in city government. The commission offers recommendations to city council on proposed ordinances, rezonings and is also responsible for naming streets.

The changes started June 23 when commissioner Don Shanks resigned effective immediately. Shanks wrote to the city council that he “decided to focus [his] energies elsewhere.”

Commissioner Tom Robinson resigned after the most recent meeting on Aug. 16 because he’s moving out of the city and, by rule, can no longer serve on the commission.

The same day Shanks resigned, longtime commissioner and one-time chairman, Bill Pritchard said he received a phone call from city staff while out of town. Pritchard said he was presented with an ultimatum.

“Either resign, or they’re going to put on the agenda for the city council meeting for the following Tuesday the possibility for my removal,” Pritchard said.

Pritchard said he was blindsided and wasn’t going to resign without an explicit, written explanation of what he’d done wrong.

On June 28, the Myrtle Beach City Council entered executive session to discuss personnel matters as allowed by South Carolina law. Once out of executive session, the council voted to remove Bill Pritchard from the planning commission in a 5-1 vote. Mayor Brenda Bethune and council members Gregg Smith, Jackie Hatley, John Krajc and Mike Lowder voted for removal. Only Mike Chestnut voted against the measure. Philip Render was not present.

While still out of town, Pritchard felt as though he was tried in absentia. After phone calls with City Manager Fox Simons, City Attorney Will Bryan and Councilman Gregg Smith, Pritchard said he was still in the dark about his removal.

“It was very loose and very unclear to me specifically what it was that I had done wrong,” Pritchard said.

Finally, on July 7, Pritchard was given four tapes of previous planning commission meetings. Three of the meetings were from earlier this year. The fourth tape was from September 2020.

News13 received those tapes from the city through a Freedom of Information Act request. The recordings account for roughly five hours of audio.

The Jan. 18 meeting covers the proposed restriction of gas stations in the city . Pritchard, then chairman of the commission, asked the commission to delay the vote on a recommendation until the following meeting.

The April 5 and April 19 tapes highlight the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board’s request to adjust its submission deadline . Pritchard, no longer the commission’s chair after not running for the position this spring, is heard in the April 5 meeting calling for a motion to keep open the public hearing for another two weeks.

The tape from Sept. 15, 2020, centers around development at the Preserve at Pine Lakes. Pritchard is heard on that recording offering a motion to put a condition on the development.

“I’ll make a formal motion even though I realize that it is against the advice of the city attorney,” Pritchard said in that meeting.

Pritchard admits that as chairman he often ran meetings with an openness that perhaps “overly encouraged” public input. He believes that’s one of the leading factors behind his removal.

“I fully understand that ‘Hey, they’ve got the power to remove me,'” Pritchard said. “They can find a reason to remove me if they choose to, and they did.”

Pritchard has four decades of service and volunteer work in Myrtle Beach. He was even named the city’s 2015 volunteer of the year .

For him, the manner in which he was stripped of his role on the planning commission is more about fairness or what he feels is the lack thereof.

“How you can deal with someone who has been a volunteer and an active participant in the community for all this time, and to deal with it in this manner just doesn’t seem right,” Pritchard said.

News13 made multiple requests for an explanation of Pritchard’s removal from members of city staff as well as members of council. In deferrals for comment, staff and elected officials pointed to city code which reads members of the planning commission can be removed “at any time by city council for cause.”

Without offering a reason for Pritchard’s removal, Bethune did give News13 a statement.

“Council was reluctant to take this step and did it with a great deal of thought,” Bethune wrote. “This was a very hard decision because Bill is a very loved member of our community and a valued volunteer to our city.”

Pritchard said he is proud of his decades of work and service and does not regret his time on the planning commission.

Three people were appointed last Tuesday to fill the vacancies. They are Austin Guyton, Philip Stalvey and Ronald Spencer. They have a joint meeting with city council on Sept. 1, at council’s monthly workshop regarding “roles and responsibilities.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 10

Phyllis D
4d ago

sounds like there is a secret agenda somewhere. Maybe they just want to rule without the public interfering. Thinking more about expanding instead of fixing what's wrong

Reply(2)
7
Leonidus
3d ago

Good. Now go after the zoning committees and get rid of the graft going on there destroying this city and making it a concrete slab with no regard to the environment.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Coastal Observer

New plan for tech park calls for 90 townhouses

A third townhouse development is being proposed for the Parkersville community at Pawleys Island. This one with 90 units is on the site of a vacant tract that Georgetown County had intended to use as a technology park. The 14.5 acres on Petigru Drive was bought by the county in...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Water damages Horry County solicitor's office; employees will relocate

A few dozen folks working for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Conway will be relocating or working remotely, possibly until January, thanks to a faulty fire sprinkler. The failure also caused a toilet to break, said Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, and the resulting aqua assault hit his offices from...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Contractor dredging Intracoastal Waterway hits wire knocks out power for 12K in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people were without power Thursday afternoon in North Myrtle Beach after a contractor dredging the Intracoastal Waterway hit a wire that then flew into a transmission line, according to Santee Cooper. The utility company’s outage map showed that 11,808 customers were without power, as of 4:30 p.m. […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

New county emergency operations center opens in Conway

CONWAY — Horry County officials dedicated a new center Aug. 31 that will serve as the hub for emergency service responses during severe weather, potential hurricanes and other emergencies. The Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations & Communications Center — located at 1976 Industrial Park Road — will soon be...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Travel#Travel Beach#City Council
wpde.com

City leaders approve agreement bringing new Industrial Park to North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday, North Myrtle Beach city officials approved plans in a special meeting that will help progress a new industrial park's development off of the Carolina Bays Parkway. City officials passed two items with a unanimous vote. One was an amendment to the Parkway...
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach DMA ranked as 2nd best retirement area in S.C.

Home Bay rates the (Grand Strand), Myrtle Beach DMA as the second best place to retire in S.C. Greenville, S.C. topped the list. Myrtle Beach, surprisingly, scored above Hilton Head and Charleston, coming in at number 2. Developments in communities including Carolina Forest and Longs make Horry County the fastest...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach police warn of scammers posing as officers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Scammers are calling people and pretending to be with the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to law enforcement. The scammers are asking for “personally identifying numbers,” according to a social media post Thursday from the department. If someone is unsure about if the call is actually coming from police, the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

SOS Fall Migration to draw thousands to North Myrtle

Called “the biggest adult party on the East Coast,” the Society of Stranders (SOS) Fall Migration will be held at several locations in North Myrtle Beach. Tea parties, dance lessons, live music and reunions with old friends will be happening along with of course, shag dancing. SOS Shag...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Here Is an Event That BBQ Lovers Don’t Want To Miss in Myrtle Beach

Those that love good BBQ will not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach later this month!Buy This, Cook That website. There are very few things that most residents of South Carolina love more than good BBQ. If you are one of those people, you definitely do not want to miss the Eighth Annual "Grillers Cup"! The event will take place at Lakewood Camping Resort in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina September 23 through September 24, according to their website. The event is benefitting "Backpack Buddies", a non-profit organization that works to help eliminate child hunger in the community. The organization supplies participating schools with nutritious, self-serve food to feed children when not at school, according to their website.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Danielle upgraded to the 1st hurricane of the 2022 season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Over the course of 24 hours, sustained winds have increased from 40 mph to 75 mph, making Danielle a Category 1 hurricane. The system is still not a threat to land, but is forecasted to continue meandering in the north and central Atlantic through Labor Day weekend. While doing so, […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

71K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy