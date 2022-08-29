Read full article on original website
Related
Natchez Democrat
Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner
VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a starved dog from its owner and arrested the owner on Thursday evening, according to Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. Dorson shared photos of the dog on social media Thursday and said a concerned...
Natchez Democrat
‘Our moral compass is no longer pointing true’: Woodhaven homeowner reflects on shooting incident
NATCHEZ — On Aug. 22, Paul Leake’s wife woke him up and told him a car she did not recognize was parked at the end of their driveway on Woodhaven Drive in Natchez. A noise had awakened one of the Leake’s daughters at about 2:30 a.m., and she came downstairs to discover the car parked sideways across the driveway entrance with its lights on. She woke her mother, who in turn woke up Leake.
Natchez Democrat
Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman
JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Unknown female’s body found in Mississippi River, taken to state crime lab for autopsy
NATCHEZ — The body of an unknown woman was found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez on Thursday. Adams County Coroner James Lee confirmed later Thursday evening that the unidentified remains are a female of unknown race or age. The remains have been transported to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Maintenance man pulls a pipe wrench on police chief, another ranking officer at NPD, gets arrested
NATCHEZ — A City of Natchez maintenance worker has been arrested after he reportedly held up a pipe wrench to Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry and another ranking officer of the Natchez Police Department on Wednesday. The worker, Leewong Hughes, came to work “irate” and was asked to leave...
Natchez Democrat
Man arrested at Natchez gas station for packaging marijuana to sell in broad daylight, police say
NATCHEZ — Natchez Police seized 122 grams of marijuana and a gun during the arrest of a Natchez man outside the Citgo gas station on U.S. 61 on Tuesday. The arrests came after the successful execution of operation TBONE, or “Take Back Our Neighborhoods, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. This is a collaboration with NPD and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to take guns and weapons off of Natchez streets, he added.
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Barge operators find body in Mississippi River South of Natchez
NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez. Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said 911 dispatchers received a call from the barge captain about the unidentified body around noon Thursday. The barge is approximately 15...
Natchez Democrat
Former of owner Natchez hotels, historic home indicted in multi-state conspiracy to steal $6.4M
The former owner of The Briars and Hotel Vue is among six individuals indicted on charges of conspiring to commit wire fraud and money laundering by creating shell companies to bilk $6.4 million from a cash advance company. Ryan P. Mullen, 41, of Jayess; Duane A. Dufrene, 55, of Destrehan,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Natchez Democrat
California man convicted in massive Natchez drug trafficking conspiracy
A California man was convicted on Friday for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area. According to federal court documents, from 2016 through 2018, Arthur Wilson, 57, from Moreno Valley, California, conspired with...
Natchez Democrat
CORONER: Unknown person’s body found in Mississippi River
NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found in the Mississippi River, according to a message from Adams County Coroner James Lee at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. No further information is available at this time. This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.
Natchez Democrat
Tavikia Antwan Graves
FAYETTE – Services for Tavikia Graves, 38, of Fayette, MS who died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS will be at Jefferson County High School Auditorium in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
Natchez Democrat
Tyberia F. Riley Bell
VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyberia F. Riley Bell, 50, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center, 112 Front Street in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA, Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Ave. in Vidalia, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Natchez Democrat
CAUTION: Accident takes down traffic light on U.S. 61 North near Pedro’s restaurant
A traffic light on U.S. 61 North, Devereux Drive near Pedro’s restaurant in Natchez has been taken out overnight by an accident sometime overnight, according to county officials. The lane that allows travelers to cross Devereux Drive and enter the restaurant parking lot is blocked by caution cones while...
Natchez Democrat
UPDATE: Traffic light reportedly knocked down by MDOT workers during street overlay project
NATCHEZ — A traffic light on U.S. 61 North near Pedro’s restaurant in Natchez was reportedly knocked over by Mississippi Department of Transportation workers as they were working on a street overlay project on Wednesday night. MDOT has been working nights to pave U.S. 61 in the area...
Natchez Democrat
GODMOTHER CITY: Natchez welcomes, christens American Symphony
NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to its port as the godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charles Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony.
Natchez Democrat
Natchez woman wins a little extra spending money with Mississippi Lottery win
A Natchez woman has a little extra spending money this Labor Day weekend after she turned a $2 dollar ticket into $800 in winnings. The Mississippi Lottery announced on Wednesday that the woman won $800 in the Mississippi Cash 4 Fireball drawing,. Officials say the woman, who was not identified,...
Natchez Democrat
Dutch Ann striker: ‘We gave in, but we didn’t want to’
NATCHEZ — Employees at Dutch Ann Foods Inc., a small frozen food factory located at 716 Liberty Road in Natchez, spent a total of three days on strike in early August before a compromise was made. “Out of fear of losing our job, we gave in, but we didn’t...
Natchez Democrat
WATCH: Highlights from the christening of the American Symphony in Natchez
NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to her port as the Godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charlie Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony, bringing the Natchez-Adams County Airport one step closer to having commercial air service as cruise ship patrons will want to fly in for departure from Natchez on river cruises.
Natchez Democrat
Football Preview: Friday night action features fresh starts, undefeated tests, chance to snap streaks
NATCHEZ — The Cathedral High School Green Wave finally found an opponent for its Military Appreciation game Friday night at D’Evereaux Stadium. And it’s probably one in which most Green Wave fans were not expecting it to be. Head coach Chuck Darbonne said on Wednesday morning that...
Natchez Democrat
Recently appointed Downtown Natchez Alliance director resigns
NATCHEZ — The Downtown Natchez Alliance, a Mississippi Main Street organization, is without an executive director. Diane DuPont, who was introduced as director of the Downtown Natchez Alliance on June 22, said she resigned from her job on Monday afternoon. She declined to say why she left or what she plans to do now.
Comments / 0