ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferriday, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Natchez Democrat

Concordia Parish deputies seize starved dog from owner

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies seized a starved dog from its owner and arrested the owner on Thursday evening, according to Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana. Dorson shared photos of the dog on social media Thursday and said a concerned...
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
Natchez Democrat

‘Our moral compass is no longer pointing true’: Woodhaven homeowner reflects on shooting incident

NATCHEZ — On Aug. 22, Paul Leake’s wife woke him up and told him a car she did not recognize was parked at the end of their driveway on Woodhaven Drive in Natchez. A noise had awakened one of the Leake’s daughters at about 2:30 a.m., and she came downstairs to discover the car parked sideways across the driveway entrance with its lights on. She woke her mother, who in turn woke up Leake.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Body retrieved from Black River in July identified as Jonesville woman

JONESVILLE, La. — Authorities have identified the body of a woman that was pulled from Black River in Jonesville. According to Catahoula Parish Sheriff Toney Edwards, the body was identified as Talesha “Tish” LaChae Hamilton, 43, of Jonesville. Hamilton was born on September 30, 1978, in Natchez.
JONESVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, MS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Concordia Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
Adams County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Ferriday, LA
County
Concordia Parish, LA
Ferriday, LA
Crime & Safety
Natchez Democrat

Man arrested at Natchez gas station for packaging marijuana to sell in broad daylight, police say

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police seized 122 grams of marijuana and a gun during the arrest of a Natchez man outside the Citgo gas station on U.S. 61 on Tuesday. The arrests came after the successful execution of operation TBONE, or “Take Back Our Neighborhoods, Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said. This is a collaboration with NPD and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics to take guns and weapons off of Natchez streets, he added.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

UPDATE: Barge operators find body in Mississippi River South of Natchez

NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found by barge operators in the Mississippi River South of Natchez. Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said 911 dispatchers received a call from the barge captain about the unidentified body around noon Thursday. The barge is approximately 15...
NATCHEZ, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sextortion#Extortion#Electronic Devices#Child Pornography#Violent Crime#Cpso#Cyber Crime Unit
Natchez Democrat

California man convicted in massive Natchez drug trafficking conspiracy

A California man was convicted on Friday for his involvement in a conspiracy to traffic over a quarter of a million dollars’ worth of methamphetamine and marijuana into the Natchez area. According to federal court documents, from 2016 through 2018, Arthur Wilson, 57, from Moreno Valley, California, conspired with...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

CORONER: Unknown person’s body found in Mississippi River

NATCHEZ — An unidentified person’s body has been found in the Mississippi River, according to a message from Adams County Coroner James Lee at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. No further information is available at this time. This story will continue to be updated as more details become available.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tavikia Antwan Graves

FAYETTE – Services for Tavikia Graves, 38, of Fayette, MS who died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS will be at Jefferson County High School Auditorium in Fayette, MS on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Bishop Curtis Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Locust Grove Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.
FAYETTE, MS
Natchez Democrat

Tyberia F. Riley Bell

VIDALIA – Funeral services for Tyberia F. Riley Bell, 50, of Vidalia, LA will be held Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Vidalia Convention Center, 112 Front Street in Vidalia under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday, LA, Dr. Raymond Riley, Sr. will officiate. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 until 7 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, #2 Concordia Ave. in Vidalia, and again on Saturday morning from 9:30 a.m. until service time at the convention center. Burial will be held Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the Natchez National Cemetery in Natchez, MS.
VIDALIA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
Natchez Democrat

GODMOTHER CITY: Natchez welcomes, christens American Symphony

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to its port as the godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charles Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Dutch Ann striker: ‘We gave in, but we didn’t want to’

NATCHEZ — Employees at Dutch Ann Foods Inc., a small frozen food factory located at 716 Liberty Road in Natchez, spent a total of three days on strike in early August before a compromise was made. “Out of fear of losing our job, we gave in, but we didn’t...
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

WATCH: Highlights from the christening of the American Symphony in Natchez

NATCHEZ — On Tuesday, Natchez welcomed a new vessel to her port as the Godmother city of the American Cruise Line’s newest ship, the American Symphony. Furthermore, by 2025, American Cruise Line’s CEO Charlie Robertson said he plans to name Natchez the port of origination for the American Symphony, bringing the Natchez-Adams County Airport one step closer to having commercial air service as cruise ship patrons will want to fly in for departure from Natchez on river cruises.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Recently appointed Downtown Natchez Alliance director resigns

NATCHEZ — The Downtown Natchez Alliance, a Mississippi Main Street organization, is without an executive director. Diane DuPont, who was introduced as director of the Downtown Natchez Alliance on June 22, said she resigned from her job on Monday afternoon. She declined to say why she left or what she plans to do now.
NATCHEZ, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy