NATCHEZ — On Aug. 22, Paul Leake’s wife woke him up and told him a car she did not recognize was parked at the end of their driveway on Woodhaven Drive in Natchez. A noise had awakened one of the Leake’s daughters at about 2:30 a.m., and she came downstairs to discover the car parked sideways across the driveway entrance with its lights on. She woke her mother, who in turn woke up Leake.

