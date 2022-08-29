ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman tries to run over ex with baby in car: Memphis Police

By Stuart Rucker
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xnXN3_0hZdXekl00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after a disturbing incident in Whitehaven which all stemmed from childcare concerns.

Breuna Bankston has been charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, as well as one charge of child abuse and neglect or endangerment.

Wife shoots husband during domestic dispute: Mobile Police

The incident occurred on August 27 when Bankston went to drop off her daughter at her father’s home and an argument ensued over who would care for the child.

According to police, Bankston got upset over who needed to watch the child that day. Records state shortly afterward, Bankston went back to her car and tried to run him over with her Toyota Corolla.

Police said the father jumped and landed on the hood of her car, causing abrasions to his right hand and arm as well as breaking the car’s windshield on impact.

MPD said Bankston tried to run him over multiple times in front of his parents and also crashed into his parked vehicle, a 2008 Nissan Sentra, during the incident.

The nine-month-old child was still inside the car, unrestrained, at the time of the incident, the father claims. The child’s grandparents were in the yard at the time, but were not injured.

Bankston was arrested and transported to the Domestic Violence Bureau for further investigation and questioning.

She is being held on a $10,000 bond and expected to appear in court on August 29.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

MPD: Pair on the run after baby, mom kidnapped, robbed at Target

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A pair of suspects are on the run after police say they robbed and kidnapped a mother and her 1-year-old son. Memphis Police said officers responded to the incident at Target on US Highway 64 around noon Wednesday. The victim told police her 1-year-old son was in the shopping cart while she was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman walks to McDonald’s after shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman went to a Frayser McDonald’s early Friday, looking for help after she’d been shot. Police say they found the victim when they responded to the restaurant at 3149 Thomas St. at 3:50 a.m. She told police she was shot and pistol-whipped inside an abandoned house by an unknown man. She […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

Family shot at while driving around car in Southwest Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis mother is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the face in what may have been an act of road rage. Deborah Pruitt says she was coming home when Memphis police officers gathered at the intersection of west Mitchell road and Horn Lake road Tuesday evening. “People were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Serial burglar breaks into cousin’s home, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a career criminal known for knocking on doors before breaking into homes was arrested after he tried to burglarize his cousin’s house in North Memphis Tuesday afternoon. Officers said Derrick Maddox, 35, was arrested after a brief foot chase near the home in the 600 block of Fleming Avenue. Investigators […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Domestic Violence#Mpd#Nexstar Media Inc
actionnews5.com

New court date for man convicted in 2016 murder pushed back

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis judge will not revisit the life sentence of a man convicted of murder until a later time. Kwasi Corbin is serving a life sentence for the death of Myneshia Johnson, a mother, and soon-to-be high school graduate. She was shot and killed near Beale...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Two women shot in Walker Homes, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two women were shot in the Walker Homes neighborhood Tuesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the shooting happened at West Mitchell and Horn Lake Road around 6:30 p.m. The gunfire struck two women, according to police, with one of those women...
WREG

2-year-old killed, driver charged in Raleigh wreck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 2-year-old boy was killed and a driver charged with vehicular homicide after a car crash early Wednesday near a Memphis hospital. The two-vehicle crash happened 10 minutes after midnight on 3775 Covington Pike and Downs near Methodist North Hospital, police said. The street was briefly closed to traffic. According to the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman found dead in street near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near a cemetery in the airport area. Officers responded to a call in the 2900 block of Oakville just off Lamar at 9:30. They found a woman with gunshot wounds in the street. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police did not […]
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot during attack in Memphis gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An attack inside of a Memphis gas station left a man with multiple gunshot wounds and Memphis Police are looking for the people responsible. According to police, a man was in the aisle of a gas station in the 4900 block of Airways Boulevard around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24 when the assault happened.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

51K+
Followers
18K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy