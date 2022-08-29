Read full article on original website
Related
cortlandvoice.com
Homer BOE discusses transportation
The Homer Central School District Board of Education (BOE) met on Tuesday to discuss transportation and the start of a new girls sport. The next BOE meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the HTEC building. Staff will return to the building today, with students starting classes on Tuesday.
cortlandvoice.com
Village of Homer to host DRI meeting next week
Residents and community leaders could have the opportunity to shape the village of Homer’s next Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) application. At a recent Board of Trustees meeting, Village of Homer officials announced they will be seeking community input for their next application to be the recipient of a $10 million state grant to reinvigorate Homer’s downtown.
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornell Workers Vote ‘No’ on Negotiated Contract With University
The United Auto Workers, the union that represents University employees in non-management positions such as dining and building care, held a vote on Monday on a tentative agreement for wage increases and benefits. Many employees expressed complaints about the agreement, which is the second tentative agreement proposed in this round...
cortlandvoice.com
Local post office worker retires
A familiar face at the local post office front desk is taking a new journey. Dave Gray, a window/distribution clerk and carrier between the Homer and Cortland post offices for the past 29 years, officially retired on Wednesday. Gray was born and raised in Homer, and graduated from Homer High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Restaurant inspections: Coolers not working in 1 failure; 49 satisfactory; 1 corrects previous violations
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 14 to 20:
Input sought on closing Binghamton schools
The Binghamton City School District is scheduling additional public forums as it continues to mull over whether to close one of its elementary schools.
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
Cardiac Merger; Dr Fred Talarico to Head Up Cardiac Services at MVHS
A well known Mohawk Valley Cardiologist is leaving private practice and merging with Mohawk Valley Health System. Dr. Fred Talarico, who has operated his own Cardiovascular and Preventative Medicine practice since 1986, is joining MVHS and has been named Medical Director of Cardiac Services. Beginning September 1, the practice will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
oswegocountynewsnow.com
LaBeefs reflect on first season of ownership at Thunder Island
FULTON — Thunder Island owners Shane and Gale LaBeef have faced challenges, experienced successes and met a lot of new people during their first season running the business this summer. This summer was a busy season for the LaBeefs, who were at Thunder Island seven days a week. Their...
ithaca.com
Ithaca Man Arrested For Threatening Mass Killing Of CU Students And IPD Officers
On Wednesday, August 31, at around 5:00 p.m., Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to meet a concerned member of the community in the 700 Block of South Meadow Street who wished to report a male who made disturbing and threatening comments. It was reported that said male disclosed his intention to commit a mass killing of Cornell University Students and Ithaca Police Officers. The complainant also reported that the male made gestures indicating that he would use a rifle to commit said killings.
Micron chooses Idaho for $15B chip fab plant
Micron Technology Inc. announced Thursday it will build a $15 billion chip fabrication plant near its headquarters in Boise, Idaho. Micron, one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies and only U.S.-based manufacturer of memory, said it plans to invest $15 billion through the end of the decade to construct a new fab for “leading-edge memory manufacturing in Boise.”
NewsChannel 36
Man threatened mass shooting at Cornell University
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- Ithaca police say a man threatened to commit mass shootings of Cornell University students and Ithaca police officers. Police say Austin Schiller, a 28-year-old from Ithaca, was telling people Wednesday evening he wanted to shoot up the Ivy League school, gesturing with his hands that he would use a rifle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newest Byrne Dairy store opens in Onondaga County
The newest Byrne Dairy & Deli opened today in Salina near Lockheed Martin. The 4,232-square-foot store at 491 Electronics Parkway has the Byrne Diary signature green roof and porches.
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
More on Avelo offering non-stop flights to Florida
Avelo Airlines announced the first new air service in 2 decades during a news conference at the Greater Binghamton Airport this morning.
cortlandvoice.com
Next week’s garbage pickup in Cortland & Homer delayed
Garbage and recycling pickup in the City of Cortland and the Village of Homer next week will be delayed due to Labor Day. According to the city’s Department of Public Works, Friday’s pickup will still be the same day. DPW noted that next week there will also be glass-only pickup.
Ithaca man arrested after making terroristic threats against Cornell University Students
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man is behind bars on Thursday after making terroristic threats against Cornell University students and Ithaca Police. According to Ithaca Police, Austin L. Schiller, 28, was arrested following an investigation by police that started Wednesday afternoon after they received a complaint about Schiller making disturbing and threatening comments. Police […]
For at least 49 years, the NYS Fair hosted a Catholic Mass. This year, it was cancelled
Update: The traditional Roman Catholic Mass at the New York State Fair will return at 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. The nearly 50-year tradition of a Roman Catholic Mass on Sundays at the New York State Fair has been cancelled for 2022. It’s not clear why or whether it’s a...
cortlandvoice.com
Average gas price in Cortland County under $4-a-gallon
The average gas price in Cortland County is currently under $4-per-gallon, according to data collected by AAA. As of Tuesday, the average in the county is $3.982. According to GasBuddy, there are currently nine gas stations between Cortland and Homer (one in Cincinnatus) that are averaging under $4-per-gallon. According to...
cortlandvoice.com
2nd Annual Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil is Tonight (Sponsored Content)
The second annual Cortland County’s Overdose Awareness Candlelight Vigil is slated for today at 7 p.m., which is also International Overdose Awareness Day, at Courthouse Park in the City of Cortland. It is an event run by Healing Hearts Collaborative, which is a narcan distribution program through Central New...
Comments / 0