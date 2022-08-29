ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TechCrunch

Userpilot, a product-led growth platform for SaaS companies, raises $4.6M

Userpilot helps companies “achieve higher user activation, engagement, and retention rates” by enabling them to personalize in-app onboarding experiences for users. Userpilot CEO Yazan Sehwail told TechCrunch that they will use the latest funding to build new features that will help companies further reduce customer support and engineering costs.
TechCrunch

Seedstars Africa Ventures appoints new partner to back more founders in the continent

Seedstars Africa Ventures – which is part of Seedstars Group, an accelerator and VC that is active globally in over 30 emerging markets – provides early-stage capital of up to $2 million in seed and Series A rounds. The fund counts the French equity firm LBO France among its limited partners, and has, so far, invested over $5 million in five startups, including Kenya’s ISP Poa Internet and Nigeria’s grid management SaaS for electricity distribution utilities Beacon Power Services, since it was founded in 2020.
TechCrunch

Varjo, an early mover in building XR headsets and software for enterprises, taps $40M

Varjo, which builds hardware and integrated software for “professional grade” virtual and augmented reality for industrial and other enterprise applications, has raised $40 million, a Series D that it will be using both to continue R&D for its headsets, as well as to delve further into software applications and tools for the Varjo Reality Cloud, its own streaming platform that it launched earlier this year.
TechCrunch

Y Combinator, Global Brain back Tailor, a Japanese headless ERP startup

Founded in 2021 by Yo Shibata and Misato Takahashi, Tailor provides a headless ERP platform, meaning an ERP without a front end, instead delivering data from back-office systems like finance and procurement to other applications via API, Shibata told TechCrunch. Legacy ERPs provided by companies such as SAP, Oracle and...
TechCrunch

Agritech company Cropin launches its cloud platform to digitize the agricultural industry

Krishna Kumar, the founder and CEO of Cropin, told TechCrunch that Cropin Cloud was developed because the agriculture industry does not have access to a “unified, coherent platform that can enable and help build a wide variety of solutions,” even as it faces disruptions caused by climate change, geo-political tensions, food supply chain disruptions and a growing global population.
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
TechCrunch

Metaverse Magna raises $3.2M at a $30M valuation to build Africa’s largest gaming DAO

MVM, incubated in partnership with a multistrategy blockchain investment fund, Old Fashion Research (OFR), welcomed participation from investors including South Korean video game developer Wemade, Japan-based blockchain-focused venture capital firm Gumi Cryptos Capital (gCC), HashKey, Tess Ventures, LD Capital, Taureon, AFF, Polygon Studios, Casper Johansen (Spartan) and IndiGG. In a statement, MVM said the funding will expand its efforts to build “Africa’s largest gaming DAO and provide gamers with access to world-class opportunities.”
TechCrunch

4 tactics for building robust open source DevOps toolsets

While DevOps is foremost a way of collaborating, a lot of it is shaped by tools. And it turns out that many popular DevOps tools, such as Prometheus, Argo, Grafana, KubeFlow and Jenkins, are open source software (OSS). While using OSS is free, assembling an OSS DevOps toolset — with...
TechCrunch

DocuSign announces end-to-end contract lifecycle integration inside Slack

“With the CLM (contract lifecycle management) for Slack integration, you can navigate the full agreement processes — like redlining, reviews and approvals — with DocuSign’s leading CLM solution all from within Slack, and with colleagues and customers alike,” the company explained in a blog post announcing the new capabilities.
TechCrunch

Drover AI’s Alex Nesic on using tech to regulate the scooter market

Drover AI, a startup that had the gumption to launch in May 2020, is one of the companies enabling this trend to take off. The startup builds computer vision IoT modules that have been mounted on scooters from the likes of Spin, Voi and Beam. The modules are built with cameras that use machine learning to detect things like sidewalks, bike lanes and pedestrians, which then send that data back to the scooter’s brain in order to send the riders alerts or, in some cases, actually slow them down.
TechCrunch

ZineOne raises cash to help e-commerce companies predict customer behavior

Debjani Deb, Manish Malhotra and Arnab Mukherjee, the co-founders of in-session marketing platform ZineOne, dealt with the hurdles around customer tracking firsthand at their previous jobs. Deb previously co-founded EmPower, a firm that provided tools for social media research and media monitoring, while Malhotra started his own company, Social Lair, to build social media capabilities for large enterprises. As for Mukherjee, he left Oracle to launch Udichi, a compute platform for “big data” analysis.
TechCrunch

SkorLife gives control of credit data back to Indonesian consumers

AC Ventures participated in the round, which also included Saison Capital and angel investors like all the founders of OneCard; Advance.ai’s Jefferson Chan; KoinWorks’ Will Arifin; Lummo’s Krishnan Menon; Evermos’ Arip Tirta; Qoala’s Harshet Lunani; Init-6’s Willy Arifin and Achmad Zaky; and executives from Northstar Group, Stripe, Google, Boston Consulting Group, Gojek and CreditKarma.
TechCrunch

Open-source password manager Bitwarden raises $100M

Founded initially back in 2015, Santa Barbara, California-based Bitwarden operates in a space that includes well-known incumbents such as 1Password, which recently hit a $6.8 billion valuation off the back of a $620 million fundraise, and Lastpass, which was recently spun out as an independent company again two years after landing in the hands of private equity firms.
TechCrunch

Y Creator, Y Competition

YC had its biggest news in years this week: Garry Tan will be the new president and CEO of the organization, starting January 2023. Tan co-founded and helped scale Initialized Capital to a venture firm that now manages over $3.2 billion in assets. All the while, he’s always had roots in YC, both as a former partner at the organization.
Max Q: Disrupt

Max Q: Disrupt

SpaceX lands more astronaut transportation missions. NASA orders five more astronaut transportation flights from SpaceX for $1.4 billion. The new contract — for the Crew-10, Crew-11, Crew-12, Crew-13 and Crew-14 missions — is valued at $1.4 billion. It brings the total contract value for all 14 transportation missions, part of the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) program, to $4.9 billion. The funds include use of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule to transport up to four astronauts, the Falcon 9 rocket for launch and all other return and recovery operations. NASA announced its intention to order the additional missions in June.
TechCrunch

Solar-powered carmaker Lightyear raises $81M and gears up for production

While recent history is littered with examples of prototype solar-powered vehicles, the burgeoning electric car movement has so far been mostly limited to automobiles that need to be plugged into the grid to charge, or hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) that self-charge while driving. A number of companies are pushing to make solar-powered cars a mass-market reality, however, such as Germany’s Sono Motors which recently revealed the final production design of its inaugural solar electric vehicle, scheduled to launch some time in 2023. And Lightyear, a six-year-old startup that debuted its prototype back in 2019, which had previously raised more than $100 million in funding.
TechCrunch

Cultivated Biosciences wants to make plant-based dairy ‘feel’ more like the real McCoy

But any company looking to develop successful plant-based food alternatives often face challenges when trying to replicate certain goods traditionally made from animal-based ingredients. Dairy, in particular, has its problems, as recreating the “creaminess” without using real cream isn’t easy — and existing dairy-free solutions such as coconut oil or palm oil aren’t all that sustainable from an environmental standpoint.
TechCrunch

India approves PayU’s $4.7 billion acquisition of BillDesk

The Competition Commission of India said in a tweet that the deal, which will allow the Prosus Ventures-controlled firm to assume a clear lead in the payments processing segment in India, had been approved, but did not elaborate. The watchdog extensively evaluated the scope of the deal, announced in August...
TechCrunch

Solar Foods wants to replace industrial animal farming with a high-tech protein harvest

The industrial biotech startup is working on bringing a novel protein to market — one it says will offer a nutritious, sustainable alternative to animal-derived proteins. The product, a single-cell protein it’s branding Solein, is essentially an edible bacteria; a single-cell microbe grown using gas fermentation. Or, put another way, they’re harvesting edible calories from hydrogen-oxyidizing microbes.
