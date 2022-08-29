Read full article on original website
sneakernews.com
Hazard Orange Accents The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Multi-Swoosh”
The Nike Air Force 1 Low’s roster of styles is long enough to encompass those of various silhouettes’. For its latest proposition, Bruce Kilgore’s decades-old design has indulged in a predominantly muted ensemble complete with vibrant orange swooshes. Akin to other pairs included in expansive collections by...
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan Retro Summer 2023 Preview
Although 2022 still has four months left (and dozens of sneaker releases scheduled), several Air Jordan retros for Summer 2023 have entered the rumor mill. Nostalgia sells and pairs like the Air Jordan 4 “Thunder” from 2006 are proof given that their rumored return after an 11-year-break has already led some netizens to express their need for the shoes on social media. Previously-seen color palettes also emerged as part of the anticipated lineup, which has been leaked by reliable source @zSneakerHeadz via YouTube: “White Infrared” takes over the Air Jordan 7; a “Toro Bravo” arrangement emboldens the Air Jordan 6; and the Air Jordan 13 is set to indulge in a “Black Flint” update to its beloved “Flint” look.
Hypebae
The Air Jordan 1 Low Is Coming Back With A New “Split” Colorway
The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low is making another comeback with a new asymmetric colorway. A nod to the “Split” series, Nike’s latest offering combines not just two, but three popular tones on each shoe. The sneaker features two different color-blocked detailing that can be seen across...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG Returns In “Beef And Broccoli” Colorway
Back in November of 2021, Jordan Brand reintroduced the Air Jordan 9 Boot NRG in a “Black/Gum” colorway. Fast forward almost an entire year and the winterized model is scheduled to make another appearance, this time in the previously-released “Beef And Broccoli” colorway. Arriving right in...
sneakernews.com
Nike Adds A Splash Of White To This Mostly Blacked Out Air Force 1
Since the beginning of the Air Force 1‘s 40th Anniversary, we’ve seen a wealth of both simple and bold colorways alike. And adding to the former is yet another neutral-dominant offering, which adds a splash of white to what is otherwise yet another instance of “Triple Black.”
sneakernews.com
“Bordeaux” Accents This Latest Jordan Two Trey Colorway
The Air Jordan series has inspired countless designs since it began in 1985. Over that same time span, NIKE, Inc. has taken elements of Michael Jordan’s main product line to further expand the player and its own legacy. The Jordan Two Trey is the latest example. Inspired by some...
sneakernews.com
The “Split” Air Jordan 1 Mid Mixes In Blue
In recent history, the Air Jordan 1 Mid has gone from widespread joke to an acceptable trim of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker. And while the model has had success by delivering spins on heritage colorways, it’s also garnered attention via countless experimental takes. Recently, the mid-top trim...
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “White/Midnight Navy”
Despite currently celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the Air Jordan 4 is having a bit of a “moment,” consistently surfacing in new, authorized colorways and experimental customizations by artists and sneaker collectors alike. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s second design for the Air Jordan line surfaced via official images in a...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 11 "Blue Velvet" Coming Soon: In-Hand Images
There are some amazing Air Jordan 11 colorways out there, and every single year, Jordan Brand grows the shoe's library. Later this year, fans will be getting the Air Jordan 11 "Cherry" around Christmas time, although if you are a woman sneakerhead, you are in luck as Jumpman is preparing a women's exclusive AJ11 that will definitely turn some heads and perhaps even make the men jealous.
hypebeast.com
"Wheat" Hits the Nike Air Max Scorpion
While has yet to officially launch the newest entry in the Air Max series, the Air Max Scorpion, more colorways continue to surface. First spotted earlier this year, the Air Max Scorpion has certainly stood out as an experimental silhouette. Now, joining looks such as “Triple Black” and “Wolf Grey,” a fall-ready “Wheat” has arrived on the Air Max Scorpion.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” To Return Summer 2023
With the recent resurgence in popularity of some of Nike Basketball’s most beloved silhouettes, some netizens have taken to social media to demand the Swoosh “bring back Foams.” And while this year’s summer isn’t over yet, rumors that styles like the Nike Air Foamposite One “Metallic Red” will return in 2023 have surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Air Jordan 11 “Cherry”
Every year around the Holiday Season, Jordan Brand gifts us with an Air Jordan 11. In the past, we’ve seen the return of the “Concord” and “Bred” as well as the debut of new and innovative make-ups like the “Jubilee” and the self-lacing AJ11 Adapt. For 2022, the Jumpman is going a bit against the grain, translating the colorway of the AJ11 Low “Cherry” to the silhouette’s mid-top trim.
hypebeast.com
An Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid "Graffiti" Sample Has Surfaced
Has celebrated the 40th anniversary of the Air Force 1 throughout 2022 without holding back. Naturally, new silhouettes and celebratory colorways have hit shelves throughout the year, but the real hits have been the collaborations. Between additional Off-White™ reworks of the Air Force 1 in several colorways and an unprecedented collection of collaborative Louis Vuitton Air Force 1s, fans of the classic sneaker have been provided an incredible range of options this year. Now, yet another Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Mid has surfaced.
sneakernews.com
Official Images Of The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Dunk Low
Almost exactly a week ago, we shared an in-hand look at Cactus Plant Flea Market‘s newest collaboration: a Dunk Low obscured entirely in overgrown, Grinch-colored foliage. Today, official images of said shoe have finally arrived, better detailing its irreverent absurdity. Helmed by Cynthia Lu, former stylist for Pharrell, Cactus...
sneakernews.com
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
sneakernews.com
Jordan 4 “Red Thunder” And More Restocking On Jordan SNKRS Reserve
Another restock on the SNKRS App in the form of the sporadically scheduled Jordan SNKRS Reserve is scheduled to go down today at 11am ET. Among the available pairs arriving exclusively through the SNKRKS App is the Air Jordan 4 Retro “Red Thunder”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Pine Green”, Air Jordan 6 Retro Low “Lunar New Year”, Air Jordan 5 Retro “Green Bean”, Air Jordan 3 Retro “Cardinal Red”, and Air Jordan 5 Retro “Racer Blue”.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Set To Return Next Year: Details
The Air Jordan 4 is incredibly popular and for good reason. It made some nice improvements to the design of the Air Jordan 3, and for over 30 years, it has provided fans with some truly amazing colorways. In 2022, the Air Jordan 4 continues to be a fan favorite and that is something that probably won't change, at least not anytime soon.
