At Long Last, Love Life Cafe Will Relocate to 545Wyn this Fall

Founded in 2018 by “partners in love and in life” Veronica Menin and Chef Diego Tosoni , Love Life Cafe has built a considerable following in Wynwood with its menu of delicious, conscientious plant-based offerings. Thanks to this success, Love Life has already upgraded its space once, and it is about to do so again (finally), relocating to 545Wyn , a 285,000 square foot mixed-use multi-tenant retail building at 545 NW 26 th St .

“We were in a wellness center, at first, and we outgrew that kitchen,” Menin told What Now in a Friday afternoon phone call. “Now that same thing happened in this space. It just moved really fast and we outgrew our current space as well.”

The new location at 545Wyn is now in the later stages of construction, and the move-in is finally approaching, after what must feel like forever: the South Florida Business Journal first reported that Love Life Cafe had signed a lease for the space in March of last year. In the new location, guests will be able to enjoy the same plant-based favorites like the Voted Best Veggie Burger, Love Life Tacos with lentil walnut “meat,” and Mac and Cheeze with gluten free macaroni—plus some upgrades.

“We’re elevating our food and our ambiance,” Menin said. The new space will feature a wine and beer bar, a real pizza oven, and a sushi bar. “We’ll be making a lot more things in house, like baking our own desserts and making our own juices. The kinds of things we had to outsource because didn’t have the capacity.”

Menin added that the improved kitchen staff would improve life for staff as well. “My husband [Chef Tosoni] creates all the recipes, and he also wants to create an amazing kitchen where everyone can enjoy working.”

Love Life Cafe expects to be settled into its new home no later than the end of November.

