Mendon, MI

Martin holds on to beat Mendon

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
Jack McCaw posted three touchdowns for Mendon on Friday night, but the Hornets came up just short.

Mendon traveled to take on Martin in a game of expected good teams in 8-player football this year and fell 30-28.

The Hornets had the football late in the game, but a turnover caused by Martin ended the contest with the Clippers holding possession.

Martin scored the only points of the first quarter, the Clippers led 8-0 after one.

In the second quarter, McCaw scored all three of his touchdowns.

The first two came just a couple of minutes apart. He rushed for 45 yards on his first score and 20 on his second. An Evan Lukeman conversion gave Mendon a 14-8 edge at that point.

McCaw’s third touchdown found the end zone on a 46-yard run midway through the quarter. This put the Hornets up 20-8, a score which held up until halftime.

In the third quarter Martin drew closer with a touchdown, making it 20-16.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Martin took the lead at 22-16 early in the quarter before Mendon found the end zone with a Lukeman TD at the 5:17 mark. A successful conversion gave Mendon a 28-22 lead.

Late in the game, Martin grabbed the lead at 30-28 and was able to hang on for the victory.

Martin held a 20-18 advantage in first downs. Mendon pounded the rock 42 times for 288 yards.

McCaw rushed for 222 yards on 24 carries, Lukeman totaled 64 on 15.

The Hornets completed five passes for 79 yards.

Khayvien Brown and Luke Schinker led the defense with seven tackles each, both Lukeman and Gabe Haigh recorded five stops. Schinker also intercepted a pass, Lukeman recovered a fumble.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

