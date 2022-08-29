ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Mary Margaret Dohan

It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Mary Margaret Dohan, 75, of The Villages, Florida on August 23, 2022. Mary was born in the Bronx, New York on March 1, 1947, to her parents, Francis (Bobby) and Sarah Roberts. Mary was raised in the Bronx and Long Island, New York with her seven siblings. Mary graduated Mother Cabrini High School in 1965 and from Hunter College with a Bachelor of the Science in Education in 1969. Mary spent time in her career as both an elementary school teacher and working in the casino industry at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Sharon Eileen Hazzis

Sharon Eileen Hazzis, age 67, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born June 12, 1955 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Robert and Derlie James. Sharon had an infectious smile and a genuine love for people and animals. She never met a stranger...
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Shirley Sauer Sopko

Shirley Sauer Sopko, 87 of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully August 26, 2022. The daughter of the late Fred and Olga Sauer was born in 1934 in Chicago, IL. Shirley graduated from Fenger High School in 1952 and attended Bryant Stratton Business College. On October 15, 1955 Shirley married Donald Robert Sopko Sr. of Blue Island, IL. and together they raised 2 beautiful boys in South Holland, IL. Shirley loved every moment of being a full time mother and was very active in the Boy Scouts, founding Troop 939 in South Holland and as a member of the Booster Club at Thornwood High School. She also had a passion for her beloved community of Crete, IL and raised awareness and money for her most cherished causes.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Rosemary C. Lupo

Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ocala Style Magazine

Champion of the Community

The philanthropy of Frank DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota has helped enhance the quality of life in Ocala and Marion County. The definition of a philanthropist is a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to worthy causes. Frank DeLuca is a shining example of someone with a philanthropic heart and spirit.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Fire Rescue Captain retires after 32-year career

Ocala Fire Rescue Captain Michael Ferguson has retired after 32 years of service. Born and raised in Ocala, Ferguson (also known as “Fergie” and “Ferg”) began his firefighting career in 1990, at the age of 21, when he was offered an opportunity by then-Fire Chief Will Woods.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple

An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
THE VILLAGES, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County

Residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the needs of Ocala/Marion County as the area continues to grow. “As an Ocala native, I get so tired of these people that have moved here and destroyed the land only to complain about how there’s nothing to do. With all these community centers in these developments, they have no reason to complain. They have activities in the community centers just for the residents. If they don’t like it here, they shouldn’t have moved here. Ocala has always been a sleepy, boring town. I remember when the teens all gathered on the boulevard at night. They can move if they don’t like it here,” says Ocala resident Carey Croy.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Family opens door to a brighter future

Dawnkevya Harper spent months hammering nails and helping hang sheetrock at her new home in Fruitland Park. On Monday, she finally got the keys and stepped inside the house for the first time as the homeowner. Harper and her family were chosen by Habitat for Humanity to receive a house in the area. They attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday surrounded by loved ones, neighbors and members of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Habitat Club. “I’m excited,” she said. “I came by almost every day to check on things and water the grass. I’m happy the kids will have a yard to play in.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to travel to Florida often whether for work or simply pleasure, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouse in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Mount Dora man charged with selling drugs at John L. Johnson Park

A Mount Dora man is in the Lake County Jail after being arrested for allegedly selling drugs and having a gun at a city park in Leesburg. Jasper Evan Tate, 43, of 1111 Grant Ave. in Mount Dora, was charged with possession of drugs with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a municipal park, possession of controlled substances, delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon.
LEESBURG, FL
FloridaDaily

Ocala, Sarasota Two of the Most Popular Cities to Move to So Far in 2022, Report Shows

On Tuesday, moveBuddha released its “Mid-Year Migration Report” which shows that Ocala was the most popular city to move to so far in 2022. “This latest data shares details about where Americans are moving to and from since January 2022,” move Buddha noted. “Overall, there’s a slowdown in state-to-state moves. There are fewer swinging highs and lows, and a more moderate flow of migration between states.
OCALA, FL
swampysflorida.com

Swampy’s Florida Friday Train Stops: Dunnellon train yard, 1906.

It’s 1906 and the railroad repair yard in Dunnellon, in western Marion County, is busy. Notice the steam coming from the locomotive and the people in the background to the right. I’d be curious to know how this photo was taken. Maybe from someone up a light pole or a tree. Even today a building doesn’t sit in Dunnellon to get an angle at this height.
DUNNELLON, FL
twicetoldtale.org

Old Restaurants Bring a New Feel

Though Orlando is a relatively newer city, “The City Beautiful” quickly became a commercial hotspot in Florida and is now home to thousands of businesses. However, only a few small businesses have had the pleasure of catering to generations of Floridians and newcomers, as new “modern” businesses drove the old ones to closure. The withstanding establishments have had to adapt to new technology and the massive growth of Orlando. It is necessary to highlight and celebrate the authenticity and legacy that these businesses leave behind.
ORLANDO, FL

