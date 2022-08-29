Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Mary Margaret Dohan
It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Mary Margaret Dohan, 75, of The Villages, Florida on August 23, 2022. Mary was born in the Bronx, New York on March 1, 1947, to her parents, Francis (Bobby) and Sarah Roberts. Mary was raised in the Bronx and Long Island, New York with her seven siblings. Mary graduated Mother Cabrini High School in 1965 and from Hunter College with a Bachelor of the Science in Education in 1969. Mary spent time in her career as both an elementary school teacher and working in the casino industry at the Tropicana in Atlantic City.
villages-news.com
Sharon Eileen Hazzis
Sharon Eileen Hazzis, age 67, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born June 12, 1955 in Portsmouth, Virginia to the late Robert and Derlie James. Sharon had an infectious smile and a genuine love for people and animals. She never met a stranger...
VIDEO: Surprise during Florida captain’s final radio sign-off brings him to tears
A law enforcement officer's final sign-off before retirement can be emotional, but a special surprise brought one Florida captain to tears.
villages-news.com
Shirley Sauer Sopko
Shirley Sauer Sopko, 87 of The Villages, FL, passed away peacefully August 26, 2022. The daughter of the late Fred and Olga Sauer was born in 1934 in Chicago, IL. Shirley graduated from Fenger High School in 1952 and attended Bryant Stratton Business College. On October 15, 1955 Shirley married Donald Robert Sopko Sr. of Blue Island, IL. and together they raised 2 beautiful boys in South Holland, IL. Shirley loved every moment of being a full time mother and was very active in the Boy Scouts, founding Troop 939 in South Holland and as a member of the Booster Club at Thornwood High School. She also had a passion for her beloved community of Crete, IL and raised awareness and money for her most cherished causes.
villages-news.com
Rosemary C. Lupo
Rosemary C. Lupo, 71, of The Villages, FL, and Wells, ME (formerly of Hudson and Clinton, MA), died on August 27, 2022, at her son’s home in Bedford, NH. She is survived by son Nicholas Lupo III, of North Grafton, MA and his partner Danielle Boland; son Jonathan Lupo and son-in-law Kenn Archibald of Bedford, NH; her sister Josephine Crowe and brother-in-law Martin Crowe, of Lecanto, FL, as well as three grandchildren: Jake, Sarah, and Henry; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Kinsley; and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Nicholas Lupo, Jr., and parents John and Elizabeth.
fox35orlando.com
'It's Bo Time!': Bojangles opens 1st of 15 upcoming locations in Central Florida
SANFORD, Fla. - Bojangles is back in Central Florida!. After the popular chicken chain closed eight of its locations in Central Florida back in 2015, the company opened its first of fifteen planned restaurants in Sanford this week. The new restaurant is located at 101 S. Oregon Ave. Last year,...
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights the Gypsy Vanner Horse
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In Marion County, the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm is taking pride in the breed of horse brought to the U.S. for the first time by Dennis Tompson and his late wife. On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Gypsy Vanner Horse.
Champion of the Community
The philanthropy of Frank DeLuca and DeLuca Toyota has helped enhance the quality of life in Ocala and Marion County. The definition of a philanthropist is a person who seeks to promote the welfare of others, especially by the generous donation of money to worthy causes. Frank DeLuca is a shining example of someone with a philanthropic heart and spirit.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain retires after 32-year career
Ocala Fire Rescue Captain Michael Ferguson has retired after 32 years of service. Born and raised in Ocala, Ferguson (also known as “Fergie” and “Ferg”) began his firefighting career in 1990, at the age of 21, when he was offered an opportunity by then-Fire Chief Will Woods.
villages-news.com
Canadian snowbird to pay $116 fine in crash at Winn-Dixie that killed couple
An 89-year-old Canadian snowbird has been fined $116 in a crash that claimed the lives of a Stonecrest couple who had been buying groceries at a Winn-Dixie in The Villages. Wilfred Maybee offered a plea in abstenia last month in Lake County Court to a reduced charge of driving on an expired license (of less than six months.) The Collingwood, Ontario resident was fined $116 and ordered to pay $100 in prosecution costs, according to a plea agreement.
ocala-news.com
More residents share thoughts on growth, needs of Ocala/Marion County
Residents across Marion County recently submitted letters to voice their thoughts on the needs of Ocala/Marion County as the area continues to grow. “As an Ocala native, I get so tired of these people that have moved here and destroyed the land only to complain about how there’s nothing to do. With all these community centers in these developments, they have no reason to complain. They have activities in the community centers just for the residents. If they don’t like it here, they shouldn’t have moved here. Ocala has always been a sleepy, boring town. I remember when the teens all gathered on the boulevard at night. They can move if they don’t like it here,” says Ocala resident Carey Croy.
Villages Daily Sun
Family opens door to a brighter future
Dawnkevya Harper spent months hammering nails and helping hang sheetrock at her new home in Fruitland Park. On Monday, she finally got the keys and stepped inside the house for the first time as the homeowner. Harper and her family were chosen by Habitat for Humanity to receive a house in the area. They attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday surrounded by loved ones, neighbors and members of Habitat for Humanity of Lake-Sumter and The Villages Habitat Club. “I’m excited,” she said. “I came by almost every day to check on things and water the grass. I’m happy the kids will have a yard to play in.”
