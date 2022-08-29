Carniceria Sonora coming to Maricopa

One of the Valley’s best-known butcher shops is coming to Maricopa.

Carniceria Sonora, which has four Valley shops – two in Phoenix and one each in Peoria and Tempe – has acquired a building at 19568 N. Maricopa Road for its latest retail outlet.

A carniceria is a Mexican butcher shop that also sells groceries.

The owners, D&N Financial, are hoping to complete an interior renovation of the building, which previously was a Good 2 Go market. The owners will convert the space into a dry goods resale and small take-out restaurant shop. It will feature a meat-carving area and resale operation.

Renovations will include new interior walls/partitions, new plumbing, electrical, mechanical, HVAC, natural-gas service, flooring and paint.

No opening date has yet been set.

