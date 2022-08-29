Read full article on original website
Related
Dota 2: The 2022 Battle Pass Has Arrived
After a long wait, Dota 2’s 2022 Battle Pass has finally come out. Though it had been teased for a long time, no set release date was announced. Then, on the last night of August, Valve announced the 2022 Battle Pass with a countdown timer. Now that the wait is finally over, it’s time to dig into what the Pass actually contains.
Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is the exact Pokemon Unite Mew Release Date. The...
Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities: Pink Legendary Power
The next batch of Pokemon coming to the popular MOBE, Pokemon Unite have been announced. They are Mew, Dodrio and Scizor. All three of these Pokemon will be coming in relatively quick succession. But for those who want to know, here is what is known about the Pokemon Unite Mew Abilities.
MultiVersus Morty Build Season 1
MultiVersus Season 1 is home to various Warner Brothers icons. Each character has its designated role. Morty is a Bruiser who is effective at dealing heavy damage. Here is the best MultiVersus Morty build in Season 1 for any players interested in playing him. What makes Morty different from all...
RELATED PEOPLE
VALORANT Mage Abilities Potentially Leaked
In the latest VALORANT Act, Episode 5 Act 2, there were no agents or maps released. This has become a bit commonplace for the VALORANT team lately after saying they were hoping to do one per act. That being said, just because no agent was released does not mean they are not working on new ones that are mostly ready. According to a leak, this seems to be true. Here is a look at potentially agent 21 VALORANT Mage and their abilities.
How To Get Multiversus MVP Pack
With the kickoff of MultiVersus Season, 1 Xbox Game Pass members receive a special surprise via Xbox Game Pass Perks. Until October 23, Xbox Game Pass subscription members can receive the MultiVersus MVP Pack. Here’s how to claim the DLC pack. There are 2 different ways the players can...
MultiVersus Stripe Release Date
MultiVersus recently released a short teaser showcasing not only a release date for already confirmed fighter Stripe but quite possibly the inclusion of Gizmo from The Goonies. In a recent video via the MultiVersus Twitter account, Gizmo has been officially confirmed as a character for MultiVersus and will be released...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai Revealed
Today is a great day, Pokemon trainers. Tons of new information on Scarlet and Violent have been released consistently within the last weeks. And this is a beautiful surprise after the competitive trailer. To those who saw the Grafaiai trailer the other day, the Pokemon version of Banksy has now been revealed. This piece will put the spotlight on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Grafaiai.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Where Is The MultiVersus Guild?
MultiVersus has been in Season 1 for about a month now. As the game continues to grow, multiple updates and character announcements have been pushed out. However certain promised features still have not been implemented in the title. One of those features is the guild function. Now that the Season 1 launch hype is dwindling players are beginning to question, where is the MultiVersus Guild?
What is the Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest Release Date?
The Pokemon card craze has been something that is taking the world by storm. While not as popular as it was during 2020 and 2021, the TCG is still doing well. Pokemon are continuing to push out more and more sets or expansions of their uber-popular card game. The next expansion to be released will likely be one of the last for Sword and Shield. Now fans will be wondering what is the Pokemon TCG Silver Tempest release date?
Hearthstone 3 Best Decks to Climb With: September 2022
The new expansion has brought with it some big and some small changes. As with each update, new decks rise and others fall. This can cause the overflowing ranks of players to ebb and flow. For players looking to move up the ranks faster, look no further. Here are the three Best Hearthstone Decks to climb with.
NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition Announced
With exactly one week until the launch of NBA 2K23, 2K recently announced a new edition of the title. One that features American Rapper J. Cole. This new edition is called the NBA 2K23 Dreamer Edition. Jermain Cole or known as J.Cole was announced to grace the Dreamer Edition of...
NBA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3
Pokemon UNITE is going strong in celebrating its first anniversary. The third volume of the anniversary event announces the arrival of the legendary pokemon Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. In addition to these three pokemon are a new map and much more. Here’s everything to know about the Pokemon Unite Anniversary Event Vol 3.
The Hardest Weekend Yet: DPS Difference
The Seoul Dynasty has so far in the Summer Showdown has had a perfect run. There are two more matches that the Seoul Dynasty needs to win to be undefeated. This last weekend is going to be the final test for the team when they face the final boss of the Shanghai Dragons. A lot will ride on the shoulders of the DPS players of both the Seoul Dynasty and the Shanghai Dragons in this match.
Pokemon UNITE How To Unlock Mew For Free
Celebrating its first anniversary, the third volume of the anniversary event in Pokemon UNITE announces the arrival of the legendary pokemon Mew, Dodrio, and Scizor. Players have the chance to earn Mew for free during the anniversary event. Here’s how to unlock Mew for free in Pokemon UNITE. Mew’s...
Does Splatoon 3 Demo Progress Carry Over to The Full Game?
With the Splatoon 3 release right around the corner, players will get to experience Splatoon 3’s official demo before launch. The Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere. Players will get to choose a team, create their own inkling or octoling and go head to head in all-out turf war. The question players are wondering though, is does this Splatoon 3 Demo progress carry over to the full game?
Madden 23 Login Error Potential Fixes
Within the first few weeks of Madden 23’s launch players have been experiencing log-in issues after attempting to connect to the EA online servers. After the attempt, players are presented with the prompt stating EA servers are not available at the time and to connect to the internet. Don’t be alarmed as it most likely isn’t your internet. Here are a few potential fixes to combat the Madden 23 login error.
Is Saints Row Worth It?
Since the launch of Saints Row, its been receiving much backlash as the game is filled with bugs and unresponsive AI. Aside from that, fans feel like the game was underwhelming as expectations for the game’s reboot weren’t met. After a week and spending over 30 hours in the Saints Row reboot and one review later, I’m here to tell veteran and potential new fans if the new Saints Row is worth it.
Dead Island 2 Release Date
After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also a Dead Island 2 release date. Dead Island 2 is set to release on February 2, 2023. Making its reappearance since its first trailer in 2014 Dead Island 2 made its reappearance at Gamescom’s Opening Night Live showcase. The newest trailer showed off one of new six playable characters in the game slaughtering the undead on a stroll around Los Angeles the new setting for the game. Just like its previous installments, Dead Island 2 can be played solo or with a partner in co-op. Along with the release date, different editions of the game were also announced.
Dead Island 2 Different Editions
After an 8-year hiatus Dead Island, 2 comes back into the spotlight not only with a new trailer but also with different versions of the title each coming with its own perks. Here’s everything to know about the Dead Island 2 different editions. Different Editions. Dead Island 2 (Standard...
The Game Haus
Cincinnati, OH
6K+
Followers
12K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0