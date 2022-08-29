Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher May Lose Job Based on Loose Understanding of Classroom Etiquette: Controversial Images From Classroom PostedBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Historic Wildwood Crest Doo-Wop Style Motel Saved From Demolition, Sold for $10MMarilyn JohnsonWildwood Crest, NJ
An Interview with Rising Music Artist Just ShadMeikhelPhiladelphia, PA
The Return of Philadelphia's Burger Brawl with over 60 restaurants competing!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
thesunpapers.com
Haddonfield fall fest returns after three-year hiatus
Haddonfield’s fall festival returns for the first time since 2019 on Oct. 8, with this year’s location on Kings Highway between Potter Street and Haddon Avenue, which will be shut down for the duration of the event. “I was looking for ways to make it more accessible and...
thesunpapers.com
Spectra Care’s event in Berlin to benefit county veterans
The Spectra Care Foundation – a nonprofit organization aimed at helping those in need, will host a “Honor our Heroes” gala in Berlin on Sept. 24 to both honor and benefit South Jersey veterans. Run by husband and wife Michael and Kathleen Van Stine, along with a...
thesunpapers.com
Fair showcases care resources available in Camden County
The Camden County Partnership for Children has organized a community resource fair at the Voorhees Town Center on Tuesday, an event that already has more than 300 registrants. The fair’s purpose is to share with families and caretakers the abundant resources available in Camden County, according to April DiPietro, the partnership’s community resource director. The Jewish Abilities Alliance, The Thrive Network, Jag-One Physical Therapy and the New Jersey Department of Children and Families have helped DiPietro and the Camden Care Management Organization (CMO) assemble a resource network for the event.
thesunpapers.com
Gazebo at Kings Court to be fixed and repainted
After a car crashed into the gazebo at Kings Court several weeks ago, Superintendent of Public Works Gregory Ley announced it was on track for repair and repainting. “We’re happy to announce that a P.O. (purchase order) has been issued and work should start in a week or two for the pillar that was damaged,” Ley said at the Aug. 29 commissioners meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thesunpapers.com
GCIT graduates receive scholarships to attend Rowan University
Congratulations to the GCIT graduates who were awarded scholarships from the New Jersey Association of Counties Foundation. All four students will enroll this fall at Rowan University. Thank you also to the generous corporate donors that fund these awards, including SHI, the Investors Bank Foundation and Amazon. Deputy Director Heather...
thesunpapers.com
Mullica Hill mayor on Patriot Day ceremony
Be sure to mark your calendars to come to our local Patriot Day ceremony, as we recognize the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11th attack on our freedom. The ceremony will be held at our 9/11 Memorial located on Main Street at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11th. Included in our memorial are artifacts we have procured from the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash site in western Pennsylvania. See and feel a slab of limestone from the Pentagon, a fragment of shale from the crash site of United Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pa. and a piece of box steel from the World Trade Center in New York City that positional and forensic evidence confirms came from the North Tower, between the 50th and 54th floors.
thesunpapers.com
‘Friday Night Lights’: High school recognizes youth football, cheerleading teams
To recognize the hard work and effort of Clearview’s Youth Football and Cheerleading (CYFC), the high school will host its annual Friday Night Under the Lights on Sept. 9 at the school’s football stadium. The event – also known as youth night – will introduce the boys and...
