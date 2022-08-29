Be sure to mark your calendars to come to our local Patriot Day ceremony, as we recognize the 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11th attack on our freedom. The ceremony will be held at our 9/11 Memorial located on Main Street at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11th. Included in our memorial are artifacts we have procured from the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the crash site in western Pennsylvania. See and feel a slab of limestone from the Pentagon, a fragment of shale from the crash site of United Flight 93 near Shanksville, Pa. and a piece of box steel from the World Trade Center in New York City that positional and forensic evidence confirms came from the North Tower, between the 50th and 54th floors.

MULLICA HILL, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO