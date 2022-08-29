Read full article on original website
Labor Day weekend set to be hot and sunny in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can expect a sunny and warm Labor Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 2, is set to be breezy and sunny with a high of 86 degrees. Winds will begin in the northwest at 10–15 mph before shifting to the north at 15–20 mph. There is a possibility of gusts as high as 30 mph.
August finishes as Cheyenne’s second-hottest August on record; city broke 80 nearly every day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — August’s weather created an environment of historic proportions in Cheyenne, according to local meteorologists. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported Thursday that this past month in Cheyenne was the city’s second-hottest August ever measured dating back to when weather records were first kept in the city in 1873.
Cheyenne Sees Hottest Summer on Record
The summer of 2022 was Cheyenne's hottest summer on record, according to the National Weather Service. The average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 70.7 degrees, beating the old record of 70.0 degrees set in 2020. "While the afternoon high temperatures were indeed toasty this year, with 99...
Cheyenne weekend events (9/2/22–9/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne has a packed weekend of events for Labor Day!. The Laramie County Library is calling all gamers today from 3 to 5 p.m. for Gamers Unite: Super Smash Bros. This event is free and brings gamers together for a classic game. To register, follow the link here.
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 1 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Laramie County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Kelly Walsh) at Cheyenne (Central), 6 p.m. Friday. Sheridan at Cheyenne...
Capitol Avenue Bronze Project to install 6 new statues in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Capitol Avenue Bronze Project announced today, Sept. 2, that it would be installing six new statues in downtown Cheyenne on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The new statues showcase both historic figures and representations of marine and wildlife. In a release, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “As Labor...
Natural Grocers Gearing Up For Grand Re-Opening In Cheyenne
I think we've all been sitting, waiting, and wondering about the status of Natural Grocers moving to their new location down Dell Range Blvd. in Cheyenne. I know we've also wondered what's going on with the move of Barnes & Noble. Well, we have some updates on both and information for the transitions that everyone will enjoy.
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/2/22)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — This past weekend was about anniversaries and history for Judy and me. Forty years ago, Judy and I were married in Laramie while students at UW. In celebration of the many years we’ve spent together, on Sunday, we had brunch at Little America and sat at the same table we did 40 years ago. I love that we are still friends and I look forward to spending the next couple of decades we hopefully have together. I was also blessed to hold my grandson for the first time. Another important milestone I crossed in August was seeing 40 years in the bicycle business. Cheyenne has been great to us and our business. It was truly a great weekend.
September to bring new array of artists to First Friday Artwalk
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — With the beginning of September comes the Cheyenne First Friday Artwalk, which has a new cast of artists and locations. The walk will take place Friday, Sept. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout the city of Cheyenne. The following artists will be featured this month:
Plague confirmed in Albany County cat
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat died of plague, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH). The cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors or in outbuildings. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during the past several months, indicating likely spread of plague.
City Announces Trash and Recycle Schedule for Labor Day
The City of Cheyenne has announced its trash and recycle pick-up schedule for Labor Day, Monday, September 5, 2022. Scheduled trash and recycling pick-up will take place Saturday, September 3, due to the holiday. Please have your trash and recycle containers out by 6:00 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station...
Cause of Tuesday morning house fire in Cheyenne under investigation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — No injuries were reported after Cheyenne Fire Rescue quelled a fire at a Cheyenne home on Tuesday, Aug. 30, according to an agency release. The cause remains under investigation. Crews responded at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday to the reported structure fire on the 500 block of East...
Girlfriend of Missing Laramie Man Asks Public for Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Nikki Gallegos ticks off the days since 39-year-old Chris Mauk went missing. A hand-drawn calendar in neon pink and green marks all the crucial dates that continue to haunt her: July 2, the last day she saw or heard from Mauk. Aug. 5, the date Laramie police searched the trailer the couple shared together with cadaver dogs.
Luke Bell: The Passing Of A Wyoming Troubador
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. I first met Luke Bell in front of the Buckhorn Bar in Laramie. It must have been a dozen years or so ago. He was sitting cross-legged on the sidewalk, busking for spare change with his hat upside down beside him. He was trying to put together enough money to go inside and buy a beer.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/1/22–9/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Another Great Country Show Heading To Cheyenne
Cheyenne really has been on a roll recently for having some great live performances across the city. On the heels of Edge Fest over the weekend in Downtown Cheyenne, The Outlaw Saloon is gearing up for another great show with William Clark Green. When is William Clark Green playing in...
California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
Bitwise Industries Buys Cheyenne's Array School
Today, Bitwise Industries (www.bitwiseindustries.com) announced the acquisition of the Array School, which offers boot camps, apprenticeship programs, and shared co-working spaces to support the development of a new diverse tech workforce in Wyoming. This marks Bitwises’ third acquisition this year and follows their announcement to begin operations in five new states, including in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
