A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Live Hydration Spa now open in River Oaks district
The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800 Kirby Drive, Ste, A-100, Houston. (Courtesy Live Hydration Spa Kirby) The IV therapy and wellness spa Live Hydration Spa Kirby opened Aug. 18 in the River Oaks district at 2800...
Houston area sees growing union activity & record-breaking heat recedes
Workers at a Starbucks in Upper Kirby are pushing for unionization, in step with other Starbucks locations throughout the country. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) On the Sept. 2 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact Senior Editor Shawn Arrajj discusses the rising trend of local workers considering forming unions, including workers at a Starbucks location. Also, reporter George Wiebe reflects on Houston's sizzling summer and what can be expected from the local effects of climate change in years to come.
5 new businesses now open in the Bellaire, Meyerland, West University area
Pet Supplies Plus held its grand opening Aug. 12 at 3851 Bellaire Blvd., Houston. (Courtesy Pet Supplies Plus) Check out these five businesses that opened in the Bellaire, Meyerland and West University area in July and August. 1. Urban Bird Hot Chicken opened in late July north of Rice Village...
North Eldridge Parkway widening near Spring Cypress Road in design
According to Harris County Precinct 3, a project to widen North Eldridge Parkway from two lanes to a four-lane boulevard between Spring Cypress Road and Gregson Road is in design. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) According to Harris County Precinct 3, a project to widen North Eldridge Parkway from two lanes to...
Cajunville owner in Tomball seeks to open additional locations
The shrimp po’boy ($12.50) features fried shrimp dressed with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and house remoulade served with fries. (Kayli Thompson/Community Impact Newspaper) Owner Blake Landry said he wanted to open a Cajun restaurant after not finding any good Cajun food in the Houston area. He left his job in the oil and gas industry and used almost all of his life’s savings—with his wife’s blessing—to open Cajunville in Tomball in February, he said.
Smoothie King opens a new location on Barker Cypress Road
Smoothie King opened its newest Cy-Fair location Aug. 30. (Courtesy Smoothie King) A new Smoothie King location opened Aug. 30 at 8828 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress. Smoothie King offers a variety of fitness blend smoothies with different add-ons for meal replacements or protein after workouts. There are approximately 263 Smoothie King locations across Texas and more locations worldwide. 800-577-4200. www.smoothieking.com.
See how the Spring-area real estate market fared in July 2022
The median price of homes sold increased across the board with ZIP code 77388 experiencing the biggest year-over-year increase, jumping nearly 39%. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) More than half of Spring-area ZIP codes had more homes sell in July than did in July 2021. Meanwhile, the median price of homes sold increased across the board with ZIP code 77388 experiencing the biggest year-over-year increase, jumping nearly 39%.
H-E-B on track for late 2022 opening in Willis
H-E-B is under construction in Willis. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact Newspaper) The Market at Willis Shopping Center is a 69.7-acre development located at the southeast corner of I-45 and FM 1097, and the center will be anchored by H-E-B. As of Aug. 23, the H-E-B is slated to open in late 2022, according to Lisa Helfman, the senior director of public affairs for H-E-B's Houston region.
Houston Advanced Research Center in The Woodlands celebrates 40th anniversary in September
Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates 40 years in September. (Courtesy Houston Advanced Research Center) Houston Advanced Research Center celebrates its 40th anniversary Sept. 7. Located at 8801 Gosling Road, The Woodlands, the facility provides scientific research and independent analysis on topics relating to water, air, energy and resilience. The facility is located in a LEED platinum-certified building, which is a net-zero energy building, meaning it produces more solar power than it consumes, according to HARC officials. 281-364-6000. www.harcresearch.org.
4th-generation pitmaster brings craft barbecue to Kingwood with Texas Q
Fourth-generation pitmaster Sloan Rinaldi opened craft barbecue restaurant Texas Q in Kingwood in August 2021. (Courtesy Texas Q) For Sloan Rinaldi, barbecue has always been in her blood. “My family started doing barbecue in Crockett, Texas, at the turn of the 20th century, so I’m a fourth-generation pitmaster,” she said....
5 fantastic places to go horseback riding near Houston
These stables offer private lessons, family rides and more.
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 2 to 4, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
Environmental advocates say Houston is 'ground zero' for Inflation Reduction Act environmental gains
According to Evolve Houston's RISE report, there are 1,200 electric vehicle chargers, but there will need to be more to support the growth of electric vehicles in Houston. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Houston-area environmental advocates and experts said the region can benefit from over $350 billion in climate, energy security and...
Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market
The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
The Perfect Round Golf coming soon in Conroe
The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) The bar and golf simulator The Perfect Round Golf plans to open in mid-September, according to owner Michael Downing. Downing described The Perfect Round Golf as a “high-end cocktail bar with a golf simulator” and said it is targeted at people who may not have golf experience. According to The Perfect Round’s Facebook page, the golf bays can be rented hourly and hold up to six players each. The Perfect Round Golf is at 1219 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe. 281-796-4643. www.theperfectroundgolf.com.
Century-old Battleship Texas arrives in Galveston for repairs
The iconic Battleship Texas arrived in Galveston on Aug. 31 for hull repairs due to a leaking problem. (Courtesy Texas Parks & Wildlife Department) The iconic battleship that served in World War I and World War II arrived at the Gulf Copper & Manufacturing Corp. shipyard in Galveston for repairs Aug. 31. The project is organized by the Battleship Texas Foundation, the ship’s operator Valkor Energy Services and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.
Bellaire hires new city manager following 2-year vacancy
Prior to her appointment as city manager, Citino worked in local government for 20 years, serving as assistant city attorney of Loveland, Colorado, for 13 years and seven years with the city of Houston, including three years as senior assistant attorney and four years as water planning director for the city’s public works department. (George Wiebe/Community Impact Newspaper)
Houston native one of four Texans competing on 'Survivor' when it kicks off season 43 next month
HOUSTON — 'Survivor' announced the 18 new castaways Wednesday who will compete in season 43 next month in Fiji. Houston native Mike Gabler is one of four Texans who will try to outwit, outplay and outlast other contestants for the title of sole survivor. Gabler is a 52-year-old heart valve specialist who's from Houston but currently lives in Idaho. He's been working in the operating room for 20 years, according to an Idaho television station.
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrates grand opening in Kingwood
Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact Newspaper) Painted Tree Boutiques celebrated the grand opening of its Kingwood location Aug. 27. Located at 1153 Kingwood Drive, the national franchise houses multiple vendors in each location that offer a wide variety of items, including home decor, clothing, candles and gifts. 281-623-4191. www.paintedtree.com.
