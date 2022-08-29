Pinellas County Sheriff to discuss murder involving Tampa Bay gang

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office is planning on holding a press conference involving a recent murder indictment.

The indictment is said to be related to a motorcycle gang in the Tampa Bay area.

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri will be holding the press conference at 1 p.m.

You can watch it in the player above when it begins.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.