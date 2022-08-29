Read full article on original website
200-ton floating museum Nao Trinidad to dock in Rochester Friday night
The life-size replica weighs 200 tons, is over 95 feet long, and has four masts, five sails along with five decks. Here's when tours start:
wxxinews.org
Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 1, 2022
First hour: Special rebroadcast - Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?. Second hour: Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall. NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students. WXXI’s Noelle Evans reported that in the Rochester City School District, nearly 200 teachers resigned or retired last school year. This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their academic year went and their thoughts about the future of the profession in today's climate. Our guests:
Rochester sheriff, expert voice opinion on new regulations for concealed carry
Before anyone can file their requests for a permit in the Monroe County Clerk’s Office, they’ll need to show proof they passed the proper firearm safety training.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: MONROE SHOULD HAVE FIVE BLACK DISTRICTS
There is a furious behind-the-scenes fight going on over the redistricting of the Monroe County Legislature. The dynamic pits party and personal interests against one another. Each party wants more seats, and all the legislators want to keep their jobs. That’s natural, but that’s not all. There is...
WHEC TV-10
University of Rochester facilities employees will vote on whether to go on strike
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A union vote is taking place Tuesday night that could affect over 300 workers employed by the University of Rochester—including the hospitals. The University is involved in negotiations to renew its contract with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158. The union represents skilled trades staff in multiple roles who service and maintain campus facilities.
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts
Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
‘New Yorkers no longer feel safe’: Rep. Lee Zeldin speaks at scene of smash-and-grab in Rochester
Zeldin said that crimes such as the smash and grab too often go unnoticed or unreported, causing people to become numb to crime.
wxxinews.org
Advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities
The issues surrounding long term planning for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were the focus of a roundtable held Wednesday with a top state official in Rochester. The event, held at a Rochester Regional Health training center, was hosted by local Assemblymembers Sarah Clark and Jen Lunsford, and it...
Campus Times
New semester brings new COVID-19 guidelines
The new semester comes with new COVID-19 guidelines as the University has adopted a more flexible approach to River Campus masking, is no longer guaranteeing isolation space, and has diminished Dr. Chatbot’s role. On March 3, the CDC announced a new “Community Level” approach to masking and social distancing...
Man killed in shooting near Charlotte Pier, Rochester’s 53rd homicide
Investigators believe an argument between a group of people drinking at the beach's parking lot is what led to shots being fired.
chronicle-express.com
Neisner's was called 'one of the nation's greatest mercantile enterprises.' What happened?
Back when downtown Rochester was lined with retail stores, Neisner's was one of the most affordable shopping options. Lumped in with stores like Woolworth's and Kresge's, Neisner's was known as a five-and-dime. But there was lots of money to be made in those nickels and dimes (although prices actually were slightly higher) — by 1968, for instance, Neisner's reported record sales of $100 million.
spectrumlocalnews.com
New Yorkers get some answers on new gun laws taking effect Thursday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New Yorkers with concealed carry gun permits and those seeking the permits are now getting some answers about new gun laws. "For anyone that chooses to apply for a pistol permit on Sept. 1 or after, there's a new set of rules," said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. "There's going to be a new set of documents and forms that they need to do."
“Let it burn”: Geneva councilman clarifies comments made to fire chief
GENEVA, NY (WROC) Last Wednesday at a Geneva City Council budget meeting, the Geneva Fire Department was asking the body for more funding, in particular for gear. One councilman then replied in the event of a fire just, ‘let it burn then,’– that comment caused the community to demand clarification. “Well, let it burn then, […]
wxxinews.org
Teachers say more needs to be done to stop acts of violence in schools
As a new school year begins, the state’s largest teachers unions and other education experts are calling for better responses to threats of violence. Educators are still reeling from the mass school shooting in Texas last spring, as well as the Buffalo incident that killed 10 people. The union...
13 WHAM
New gun laws require signage, permission for concealed carry weapons in businesses
Rochester, N.Y. — A sign taped to the front door of Nick Tahou's on West Main Street reads: 'Your gun is welcome here, you may save someone's life'. Private businesses, that do not qualify as "sensitive locations, are required to either post a sign like that or give verbal permission in order for patrons with concealed carry permits to bring in their firearms, according to the new gun laws that went into effect September 1.
iheart.com
Rochester Ambulance Workers Assaulted
Ambulance workers are sounding the alarm about assaults on personnel. The union representing AMR Rochester tells 13 WHAM two crew members were assaulted last week near Lyell Avenue when they answered a call about an unconscious man in the street. Union vice chair Aidan McLnerney says the patient woke up...
WHEC TV-10
New study shows health staffing shortages in western NY are at crisis level
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The ability to attract and retain staff is an issue that threatens the entire health care system in our region, according to a new study released by Common Ground Health. It’s an issue News10NBC has been investigating both before, during and after the pandemic.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: An Irondequoit man’s big RG&E bill spurs a call to News10NBC
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. Today’s Consumer Alert concerns customer service and one man’s really frustrating experience. Everybody has a story about bad customer service. Mike Moore’s taxing tale began when RG&E installed a new gas meter at his home last fall. Crews hired by the company had to dig...
WHEC TV-10
RGH doctor speaks about potential impact of omicron variant-specific boosters
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local health leaders are weighing in on the updated COVID boosters authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. The goal of the omicron variant-specific boosters is to prevent a potential winter surge. The boosters target the most common omicron strains we’re dealing with, BA4 and BA5. Dr....
Rochester parolee sentenced to 20 years to life for murder
Officers say they identified the victim as Bonilla, and, following a lengthy investigation by RPD and the New York State Division of Parole, arrested Davis for his participation in the homicide.
