ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wxxinews.org

Coming up on Connections: Thursday, September 1, 2022

First hour: Special rebroadcast - Will there be a mass exodus from the teaching profession?. Second hour: Previewing the local craft beer scene this fall. NPR recently reported that teachers across the nation are anticipating a mass exodus. From pandemic burnout to stressors related to school shootings, teachers say they are overwhelmed and concerned about their mental health and that of their students. WXXI’s Noelle Evans reported that in the Rochester City School District, nearly 200 teachers resigned or retired last school year. This hour, we sit down with local teachers to discuss how their academic year went and their thoughts about the future of the profession in today's climate. Our guests:
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: MONROE SHOULD HAVE FIVE BLACK DISTRICTS

There is a furious behind-the-scenes fight going on over the redistricting of the Monroe County Legislature. The dynamic pits party and personal interests against one another. Each party wants more seats, and all the legislators want to keep their jobs. That’s natural, but that’s not all. There is...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Rochester, NY
Elections
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

University of Rochester facilities employees will vote on whether to go on strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A union vote is taking place Tuesday night that could affect over 300 workers employed by the University of Rochester—including the hospitals. The University is involved in negotiations to renew its contract with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158. The union represents skilled trades staff in multiple roles who service and maintain campus facilities.
ROCHESTER, NY
theshelbyreport.com

Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts

Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
wxxinews.org

Advocating for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities

The issues surrounding long term planning for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities were the focus of a roundtable held Wednesday with a top state official in Rochester. The event, held at a Rochester Regional Health training center, was hosted by local Assemblymembers Sarah Clark and Jen Lunsford, and it...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Afghan Refugees#Special Elections#Roe V Wade#Democrats#Republicans#Connections#House#Taliban
Campus Times

New semester brings new COVID-19 guidelines

The new semester comes with new COVID-19 guidelines as the University has adopted a more flexible approach to River Campus masking, is no longer guaranteeing isolation space, and has diminished Dr. Chatbot’s role. On March 3, the CDC announced a new “Community Level” approach to masking and social distancing...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

Neisner's was called 'one of the nation's greatest mercantile enterprises.' What happened?

Back when downtown Rochester was lined with retail stores, Neisner's was one of the most affordable shopping options. Lumped in with stores like Woolworth's and Kresge's, Neisner's was known as a five-and-dime. But there was lots of money to be made in those nickels and dimes (although prices actually were slightly higher) — by 1968, for instance, Neisner's reported record sales of $100 million.
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Yorkers get some answers on new gun laws taking effect Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — New Yorkers with concealed carry gun permits and those seeking the permits are now getting some answers about new gun laws. "For anyone that chooses to apply for a pistol permit on Sept. 1 or after, there's a new set of rules," said Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo. "There's going to be a new set of documents and forms that they need to do."
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wxxinews.org

Teachers say more needs to be done to stop acts of violence in schools

As a new school year begins, the state’s largest teachers unions and other education experts are calling for better responses to threats of violence. Educators are still reeling from the mass school shooting in Texas last spring, as well as the Buffalo incident that killed 10 people. The union...
BUFFALO, NY
13 WHAM

New gun laws require signage, permission for concealed carry weapons in businesses

Rochester, N.Y. — A sign taped to the front door of Nick Tahou's on West Main Street reads: 'Your gun is welcome here, you may save someone's life'. Private businesses, that do not qualify as "sensitive locations, are required to either post a sign like that or give verbal permission in order for patrons with concealed carry permits to bring in their firearms, according to the new gun laws that went into effect September 1.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Ambulance Workers Assaulted

Ambulance workers are sounding the alarm about assaults on personnel. The union representing AMR Rochester tells 13 WHAM two crew members were assaulted last week near Lyell Avenue when they answered a call about an unconscious man in the street. Union vice chair Aidan McLnerney says the patient woke up...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy