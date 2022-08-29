Read full article on original website
Here Are Some Of The Greatest Wyoming Road Names
We found out this week that 'Second Street' is Wyoming's most popularly named street. When we were having that conversation, we wondered what interestingly named streets the Cowboy State had to offer. You may, or may not, be surprised that when streets are named today, they're named by the developer...
oilcity.news
Wyoming high school football schedule: Week 1
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at who and where Wyoming’s high school football teams will play in Week 1 across the state this weekend. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. CLASS 4A. Casper (Kelly Walsh) at Cheyenne (Central), 6 p.m. Friday. Sheridan at Cheyenne...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Luck With Wildfire Holds, So Far
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite high temperatures and loads of dead fuel in its forests, Wyoming has so far avoided a nasty wildfire season — but with post-summer outdoor activity ramping up, luck might not hold, officials said. “We just haven’t seen those ignition...
svinews.com
The First Airstream Dealership in Wyoming is now open
◆ When it comes to RVs, the Deckers, founders of the dealership, focus on quality and customer service. Airstream travel trailers are hard to miss. Their unique shape and shiny, silver finish has the sun glistening off them, as if to say, “This is more than your average RV.” And that statement would be right. In fact, Airstream products have been top of the line for decades.
eastidahonews.com
Investigators looking for missing Wyoming woman
ALPINE, Wyoming — Investigators are asking for help in finding a Wyoming woman missing for several weeks. Adelle Marie Columbus, 30, was last seen in north Lincoln County on or about August 8 and was last heard from by her family on August 19, according to a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Online Poll: Should Vehicular Homicide Be Made A Felony In Wyoming?
Do Wyoming's vehicular homicide laws need to be upgraded from a misdemeanor to a felony?. The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was hit and killed by a car while he was using a crosswalk near McCormick Junior High School is working to get the charge of vehicular homicide upgraded to a felony under Wyoming law.
Wyoming Called “RUDE” By People Who Have Never Been Here
According to the website, Zippia, Wyoming comes in as the 13th most rude state in the US. But hold on, the people who did this study have never been to Wyoming, so how the hell do they know? That's typical of these studies. To determine which states are the rudest,...
Wyoming Most Expensive State to Own a Car According to Report
According to a report by Doxo, people in Wyoming pay the most when it comes to average auto loans and auto insurance. In 2022, people in Wyoming have paid on average $307 a month for auto insurance and an average of $511 a month in auto loans, with 93% of households paying for the former and 85% of households paying for the latter.
Wyoming Driver Killed After Being Ejected in Fiery Rollover Crash
A 24-year-old Wyoming man is dead after rolling his car northwest of Riverton, the highway patrol says. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, near milepost 105.5 on U.S. 26. The patrol says Dorian Clifford was headed west when he went off the right side of the highway,...
cowboystatedaily.com
With Fall/Winter Approaching In Wyoming, “307 Radio” Gives Search And Rescue Big Help
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was in near-whiteout conditions that a Carbon County Sheriff’s Office search and rescue team ventured into the Snowy Range Mountains east of Saratoga one night last December, seeking three missing snowmobilers. “In conditions like that, you have to pretty...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Friends Mourn Passing of Cody Musician Luke Bell
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The nation is mourning the loss of Luke Bell, a country singer-songwriter whose star was on the rise. But in Wyoming, where his roots lie, Luke Bell is remembered as a charismatic young man who “lit up a room” whenever he entered.
cowboystatedaily.com
Airbnb Competition With Wyoming Motels Could “Gut” Hunting Season Lodging Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Airbnb and similar online short-term renting sites have “gutted” the hunting season business at a pair of Pinedale lodges, one of the owners said. “The short-term online rental business, Airbnb and such, it has totally gutted our hunting business,”...
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
Map Claims to Show Deep Underground Bases are Under Wyoming
A conspiracy theory has claimed for years that there is an intricate underground network of tunnels and bases under America and several in Wyoming, but is there any truth to this legend? The answer is more complicated than you might think. Before I tear into this to see if there's...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lobbying Groups Primary Election Scorecard
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming Realtors Political Action Committee: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Wyoming Education Association: 24 wins, 6 losses .800. Gun Owners of America: 19 wins, 7 losses .730. Wyoming Mining Association: 21 wins, 9 losses .700. Wyoming Hospital Association: 17 wins, 10...
1 dead, 1 injured In Highway 285 crash in Bailey
Colorado State Patrol says a semi-truck rolled over on Highway 285 near Mile Marker 222 Monday night. That's near Bailey.A CSP spokesman confirmed one fatality. a 37-year-old female passenger from New Mexico. That woman was a passenger. The driver was hurt. He was 38 and from Texas.Northbound and southbound lanes were closed for several hours.
Wyoming’s Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Spared
The mega-store chain Bed Bath and Beyond is closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of its staff, nationwide. The retail giant is in trouble and will begin by closing 37 stores across the US before the end of February. Liquidation sales have already begun at those locations. 200 "redundant"...
If Wyoming Had Flavor, Locals Think It Would Be One of These…
Last week, we asked, "if Wyoming had a flavor, what would it be?" and I had such a fun time going through the answers. "Wyoming wouldn’t have a flavor cause Wyoming doesn’t exist." I get this every time I travel. People always ask me "Wyoming? I've never met...
KULR8
New details about high-speed chase, fiery crash released
NEW INFORMATION: Court documents identify the driver of the vehicle as Levi Johnson from Minnesota. The following is a press release from the Montana Highway Patrol:. BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) is currently investigating an incident east of Billings on Interstate 94 near the Huntley exit. At 08:39 A.M. a Sergeant with the Montana Highway Patrol observed a grey sedan traveling east through a construction zone at 95 mph in a 55 mph speed zone in a reckless manner cutting off other vehicles. The suspect vehicle would not yield to law enforcement and was driving at a speed of 150 mph when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The vehicle caught on fire and a male exited the vehicle and began running. The MHP Trooper was able to rescue a passenger that was still in the vehicle before the vehicle became completely engulfed in flames. This male was transported to a Billings hospital with critical injuries. MHP was assisted by the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office with deputies and air support as well as an officer with Motor Carrier Services. After a perimeter was established the suspect that ran was apprehended without incident. This investigation is still active at this time.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Author Craig Johnson To Release New Longmire Book On September 6
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Fans of Craig Johnson’s popular book series set in northeast Wyoming have seen the title character, Walt Longmire, travel the world. From Vietnam (in “Another Man’s Moccasins”) to Mexico (in “Depth of Winter”), Johnson has sent his popular Wyoming sheriff on adventures far from his home in “Durant.”
