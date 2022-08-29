ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce from Morgan Evans

 4 days ago
Kelsea Ballerini, 28, and Morgan Evans, 37, have split after five years of marriage, reports People.

The magazine says Ballerini filed for divorce on Friday.

Kelsea shared the news on Instagram Stories on Monday, writing, "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold. This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce.”

She continued, “This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth, and effort that ultimately has come to an end. It's hard to find the words here... but I feel extremely grateful for the years of marriage to Morgan and hopeful for the next seasons.”

Ballerini closed by saying, “With very active schedules coming up, please be mindful that we are both fragile, actively healing, and showing up the best we can."

A source told People, "They've been working on their marriage for a very long time. Prior to this they had separated privately once before and have been in therapy for several years. They gave it their best go but unfortunately arrived at the decision to formally separate."

In April, “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Kelsea about her marriage and how they make it work.

Ballerini said, “Therapy? Honestly, like, we both go separately, we go together. I think it’s really important. Obviously we have a strange life. Like, we are both really busy and don’t get to spend as much time together… And just trying to find, like, the things that work for us.”

Kelsea and Morgan met in 2016 and wed in 2017.

