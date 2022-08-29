ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

MATCHDAY: Brighton protects unbeaten start; Milan clubs play

By The Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25fS5j_0hZdQ6LJ00

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:

ENGLAND

Brighton is the big surprise after the first four rounds of the Premier League, with Graham Potter's team taking its unbeaten record to Fulham at the start of a midweek round of games. Brighton has three wins — against Manchester United, West Ham and in-form Leeds — and a draw so far and has only conceded one goal. The south-coast club is defying expectations following the sale of two key players during the offseason — Marc Cucurella to Chelsea and Yves Bissouma to Tottenham. Chelsea visits Southampton and welcomes back defender Kalidou Koulibaly from suspension, even if midfielder Conor Gallagher starts a ban of his own after his red card in the 2-1 win over Leicester on Saturday. In other games, Leeds hosts Everton and Brentford visits Crystal Palace.

ITALY

AC Milan and Inter Milan — last season’s top two finishers — warm up for Saturday’s derby by facing Sassuolo and Cremonese, respectively. Milan’s 21-year-old playmaker Charles De Ketelaere is the talk of the town after he lit up the San Siro with his crosses and an assist for the first goal in a 2-0 win over Bologna on Saturday in his first start since joining from Club Brugge. Inter, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back from a discouraging 3-1 loss at Lazio. But the Nerazzurri are without striker Romelu Lukaku, who picked up a muscle issue in training. Also, Jose Mourinho’s unbeaten Roma hosts Silvio Berlusconi’s Monza, which has lost its first three matches.

GERMANY

Defending champion Leipzig hosts Teutonia Ottensen for their postponed German Cup first-round game. Hamburg-based Ottensen, an amateur side which plays at fourth-tier level, was originally supposed to host the match but was forced to look for an alternative venue as its own stadium uses artificial grass. Hosting it locally also proved difficult as St. Pauli, for one, declined a request to make its stadium available for Leipzig’s visit. Leipzig is unpopular among rival clubs and supporters due to its heavy backing from an energy drinks company which has financed its fast rise for marketing purposes. Ottensen eventually settled on hosting the match in Dessau but vandals destroyed the grass at the Paul-Greifzu-Stadion with a suspected chemical substance last week, making the surface unplayable. The German soccer federation said it had no option but to host the game in Leipzig.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silvio Berlusconi
Person
Kalidou Koulibaly
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Conor Gallagher
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#European Soccer#The Premier League#Fulham#Everton#Italy Ac Milan#Roma
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
48K+
Followers
85K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy