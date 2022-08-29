ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

War in Ukraine: latest developments

By Handout
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28SvDQ_0hZdPm6F00
A Maxar Technologies satellite image shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant /Satellite image Â©2022 Maxar Technologies/AFP

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine:

- IAEA team heads to nuclear plant -

Chief of the UN's nuclear watchdog Rafael Grossi says he and his team are on their way to Europe's largest nuclear power plant Zaporizhzhia, which has been the target of strikes in recent weeks, and will arrive later this week.

The plant has been occupied by Russian troops since the start of the war.

Moscow and Kyiv are trading blame for shelling around the complex of six Soviet-designed nuclear reactors in the city of Energodar, in southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warns the mission will be the agency's hardest to date.

"This mission will be the hardest in the history of the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency), given the active combat activities undertaken by the Russian Federation on the ground and also the very blatant way that Russia is trying to legitimise its presence," Kuleba says during a visit to Stockholm.

- Ukraine begins Kherson counter-offensive -

Ukrainian forces begin a counter-attack to retake the southern city of Kherson currently occupied by Russian troops, a local government official says.

"Today there was a powerful artillery attack on enemy positions in... the entire territory of the occupied Kherson region," Deputy of Kherson Regional Council Sergey Khlan tells Ukraine's Pryamyi TV channel.

"This is the announcement of what we have been waiting for since the spring -- it is the beginning of the de-occupation of Kherson region," he says.

Russian forces seized Kherson on March 3.

It was the first major city to fall following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

- Germany backs Ukraine's EU membership -

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz throws his weight behind Ukraine and other nations hopeful of joining the European Union, underlining however that enlarging the bloc to "30 or 36" would require reforms.

The bloc needs to reduce its "one-sided dependencies", be it on the economic, energy or defence fronts, he urges, calling for a "geopolitical, sovereign and enlarged EU".

He says he is "committed to" having the six nations of the western Balkans, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine accede to the bloc.

"Their EU accession is in our interest," he says.

But as the bloc widens, each member's veto right would have to go, he says, with a transition to a "majority voting" system so as not to slow down EU decision-making.

- US to meet allies -

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will meet fellow ministers from allied countries on September 8 in Germany to discuss support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

The "in-person Ukraine Defense Contact Group", which will also include senior military officials, will hold talks at the US Ramstein Air Base, says the US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa.

- EU gets tough on Russian visas -

The European Union plans to make it harder for Russians to travel to the bloc by suspending a deal that eases their visa applications, an EU diplomat says.

"We cannot continue the visa policy as it has been up to now," the diplomat says, speaking on condition of anonymity ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The measure, which could come into force in October if approved by member states, does not amount to a formal ban on tourism visas demanded by some of Russia's EU neighbours.

But it would complicate the process of obtaining travel permission and could slow the flow of Russians travelling to Europe, increasing Moscow's international isolation.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
nationalinterest.org

‘Crimea Is Ukraine’: U.S. Green Lights Ukrainian Attacks in Crimea

Ukrainian defense minister Oleksii Reznikov claimed in an interview with the Washington Post that Kyiv would not rule out future strikes against the peninsula. An anonymous official within the Ukrainian government has reportedly revealed that Kyiv was responsible for three significant explosions in Crimea, the formerly Ukrainian peninsula that Russia invaded and annexed in 2014. The official added that the United States had offered its support for the strikes, according to Politico.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Grossi
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Dmytro Kuleba
The Independent

Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary

Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#United Nations#Ukraine War#Nuclear Power#Us Air#Maxar Technologies#Un#Russian#Soviet#The Russian Federation#Kherson Regional Council
Daily Mail

Russia proudly shows off an Australian Bushmaster as it adds the destroyed icon to a war trophy museum amid its bloody war with Ukraine

Russia has displayed a destroyed Australian-made Bushmaster as part of a war trophy exhibition of military vehicles captured from Ukrainian forces. The gutted and blast-damaged Bushmaster was shown with a placard and sign displaying Australian flag in Patriot Park, which is located just outside Moscow. It was reported in May...
MILITARY
The Week

Why Russia's efforts to replenish its depleted armed forces may not matter much in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week expanding the size of Russia's armed forces by about 137,000 active-duty members, bringing the total force to 1.15 million, as soon as January — but that move "is unlikely to significantly alter the country's fortunes in its war in Ukraine," The New York Times reports, citing American and British officials and independent military analysts.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
International Business Times

Russian Bombers Crossed Into Belarus Airspace, Fired Five Rockets Into Ukraine: Report

As Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukraine, a report from a Belarusian monitoring agency has claimed that at least five rockets that pummeled Ukraine on Sunday came from Belarusian territory. According to Belaruski Hajun, an independent military monitoring media outlet, the missiles were launched between 7:29 and 7:39...
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

81K+
Followers
32K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy