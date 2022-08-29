Effective: 2022-09-02 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.

