Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Beaver Island and surrounding islands, Benzie by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 10:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-02 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Eastern Mackinac; Emmet; Manistee; Western Mackinac BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves and strong currents leading to dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Emmet, Benzie, Manistee, Western Mackinac, Eastern Mackinac and Beaver Island and surrounding islands Counties. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Mason, Oceana by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-02 15:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-03 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions and do not venture out on piers. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Mason; Oceana BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...High wave action, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions expected. Piers may be heavily swamped by waves. * WHERE...Mason and Oceana counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Comments / 0