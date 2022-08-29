'Tower of Power' at Mesa Arts Center in October

With a history more than 50 years in the making, “Tower of Power” has been a funk institution since 1968, knocking out hits like “What is Hip,” “So Very Hard to Go,” “This Time It’s Real” and “You’re Still A Young Man.”

They added their soulful sound to collaborations with Santana, the Grateful Dead, Huey Lewis, Justin Timberlake and everyone in-between.

“Tower of Power” will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Mesa Arts Center’s Ikeda Theater, 1 E. Main St.

Tickets are $30-$60. For more information, go here .

For more information on the Mesa Arts Center, go to MesaArtsCenter.com or call 480-644-6500.