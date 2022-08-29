Read full article on original website
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023
Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Suppliers Night set for September
Manufacturers and suppliers will come together for the sixth annual Precision Metalforming Association’s West Michigan Suppliers Night in Grand Rapids. Top metal-forming industry suppliers will showcase their capabilities and present the latest technologies to manufacturers at a West Michigan Suppliers Night from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at The Pinnacle Center, 3330 Highland Drive in Hudsonville.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Trinity Health Medical Group hires new CMO
A practicing physician who also is the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair is moving into a new leadership role. Trinity Health Medical Group recently named Dr. Lisa Kinsey Callaway the organization’s new chief medical officer, effective Sept. 12. Kinsey Callaway has extensive experience with Trinity Health Medical Group,...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Pallet supplier expands with Florida acquisitions
A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids recently completed new acquisitions. Kamps Inc. is set to expand its presence in Florida following the acquisition of the Pallet Express Inc. location in Jacksonville on Aug. 15 and Orlando-based All-State Pallets Company on Aug. 29. This expansion adds 65 new employees...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Label company receives permission for landfill diversion
A local business made strides toward its sustainability goals and no longer has a waste-to-energy exemption. Grand Rapids Label, a label printing and die cutting company, received permission from the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) to send its waste to the Waste to Energy facility, 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, instead of area landfills.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Grand Rapids ranks among best cities for dogs
Grand Rapids recently ranked among the nation’s friendliest cities for canine companions. In a recent study by LawnStarter, Grand Rapids came in at No. 33 among the Best Cities for Dogs in 2022. The study examined some of the biggest U.S. cities in terms of dog-friendliness, including housing, services,...
Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo
Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
Western Michigan University student remembered by her friends
21-year-old Western Michigan University student Kaylee Gansberg died on Saturday after being hit by a suspected drunk driver.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Navy veteran paddles to break world record
A nonprofit founder in Kalamazoo has set out to make paddle-boarding history. Josh Flath, founder of 4THE22, a nonprofit raising awareness of veteran and first responder suicide, will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours. Flath plans to paddle for 12 hours...
Manufacturing company set to demolish massive vacant building in Grand Rapids
The company plans to remove asbestos and rat colonies that have called the almost 9 acre property home for decades.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
West Michigan Mom Banned From Allegan School Following ‘Prison’ Room Posts
A West Michigan mom got a nasty back-to-school surprise from Allegan's L.E.White Middle School. She claims she was banned from the district's properties and served a letter from the Allegan Public Schools after posting pics of what she calls a 'prison cell' inside the school. West Michigan Mom Banned From...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Burger chain coming to Bridge Street
A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger. So is it a Vietnamese burger? Not exactly. Nonla Burger, coming in October to 449 Bridge St. NW...
Rescued beagles adopted by West Michigan families after surviving harsh conditions
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Twenty-one of the 4,000 beagles rescued from a Virginia research facility have been adopted by West Michigan families since arriving in early August. The beagles were removed in July from Envigo, a facility that breeds beagles for medical research after federal officials accused the company of violating the Animal Welfare Act.
Headed up north for Labor Day? See what construction zones remain active
In anticipation of holiday travelers, orange barrels and lane restrictions will be moved from construction projects across Michigan. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will pause construction on 96 of 162 projects to ease traffic during Labor Day weekend. Lane restrictions will be removed beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept....
Inc.com
I Flew American Airlines for the First Time in 15 Years and It Didn't Go Well. The Pilot's 2-Word Response Was Brilliant
A few weeks ago, I was supposed to take a flight from what is basically my home airport of Grand Rapids, Michigan, to New York City's LaGuardia Airport. I make the trip on Delta Air Lines almost every month. On this trip, however, just about everything went wrong. It started...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Tow company pays up after bodycam video shows missing wheels | Battle Creek News
Tow company pays up after bodycam video shows missing wheels. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The mystery of the missing wheels hit home with some...
abc57.com
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
Portage FedEx driver attacked, called racial slurs
A FedEx driver is speaking out after he says he was the victim of a random attack while delivering packages over the weekend.
Island Living in Battle Creek? For $1.8M This Island Home Can Be Yours
Island living in Battle Creek? On gorgeous Lake Goguac, that lifestyle can be yours for $1.8 million, and you won't need to head to the tropics. On the market now is the perfect private oasis currently for sale including not one, but two homes for the asking price. Access to...
