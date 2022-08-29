ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer unveils a small-footprint grocery concept coming in 2023

Providing a quick in-and-out shopping experience for every customer is the driving force behind Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—Meijer Grocery, unveiled Thursday. The first two Meijer Grocery stores will open in neighborhoods in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township in early 2023, Meijer said in a statement.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Suppliers Night set for September

Manufacturers and suppliers will come together for the sixth annual Precision Metalforming Association’s West Michigan Suppliers Night in Grand Rapids. Top metal-forming industry suppliers will showcase their capabilities and present the latest technologies to manufacturers at a West Michigan Suppliers Night from 1-6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at The Pinnacle Center, 3330 Highland Drive in Hudsonville.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Trinity Health Medical Group hires new CMO

A practicing physician who also is the Trinity Health Medical Group board chair is moving into a new leadership role. Trinity Health Medical Group recently named Dr. Lisa Kinsey Callaway the organization’s new chief medical officer, effective Sept. 12. Kinsey Callaway has extensive experience with Trinity Health Medical Group,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Pallet supplier expands with Florida acquisitions

A national pallet supplier headquartered in Grand Rapids recently completed new acquisitions. Kamps Inc. is set to expand its presence in Florida following the acquisition of the Pallet Express Inc. location in Jacksonville on Aug. 15 and Orlando-based All-State Pallets Company on Aug. 29. This expansion adds 65 new employees...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Education
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Label company receives permission for landfill diversion

A local business made strides toward its sustainability goals and no longer has a waste-to-energy exemption. Grand Rapids Label, a label printing and die cutting company, received permission from the Kent County Department of Public Works (DPW) to send its waste to the Waste to Energy facility, 950 Market Ave. SW in Grand Rapids, instead of area landfills.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Grand Rapids ranks among best cities for dogs

Grand Rapids recently ranked among the nation’s friendliest cities for canine companions. In a recent study by LawnStarter, Grand Rapids came in at No. 33 among the Best Cities for Dogs in 2022. The study examined some of the biggest U.S. cities in terms of dog-friendliness, including housing, services,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
103.3 WKFR

Ever Had Pawpaw? Where You Might Find the Fruit in Kalamazoo

Sure, there's a town in SW Michigan named Paw Paw. But, have you ever tried the fruit?. Native to Michigan, the Pawpaw fruit is said to taste like a mix of mango, banana, and pineapple. And, it's the only tropical fruit that's naturally occurring in the area. Because it's a tropical fruit, its season is very short. Generally, you can find them from September to early October. Read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Marketing#Business Marketing#Cannabis Industry#History Of Cannabis#College
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Navy veteran paddles to break world record

A nonprofit founder in Kalamazoo has set out to make paddle-boarding history. Josh Flath, founder of 4THE22, a nonprofit raising awareness of veteran and first responder suicide, will attempt to break the world record for farthest distance by stand-up paddleboard in 12 hours. Flath plans to paddle for 12 hours...
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
NEWAYGO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Burger chain coming to Bridge Street

A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger. So is it a Vietnamese burger? Not exactly. Nonla Burger, coming in October to 449 Bridge St. NW...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
abc57.com

Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
STURGIS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy