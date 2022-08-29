ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Storms cause damage in Central Illinois Monday Night

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Storms caused damage across Central Illinois Monday evening and Monday Night. A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for most of the WCIA 3 Viewing area until 10p Monday evening. Storms quickly fired up after 5:00p and moved through the area, bringing high winds, large hail and heavy rain. At one point, […]
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
Now is the time for low-income families to apply for weatherization assistance

A Columbia-based nonprofit that serves low-income individuals in eleven mid-Missouri counties says now is the time to get signed up for their free weatherization program. The purpose of Central Missouri Community Action’s weatherization program is to increase the energy efficiency of homes occupied by disadvantaged persons, particularly elderly people with disabilities and families with children. Housing Development Director Ben Burgett says the program helps their clients save money while protecting the environment through lower energy usage.
Loud Boom Now Confirmed as F-15 Breaking Sound Barrier

(St. Francois County, MO) A loud boom heard and felt across the Parkland early Tuesday evening has been confirmed to be an F-15 that went supersonic across the Parkland Area. Reports came in from North St. Francois County to Iron County about a loud boom followed by a shaking of the ground. Data from the website Flightradar24 confirmed that flight went supersonic for 6 minutes from the Licking area across St. Francois County to Ste. Genevieve from 5:17pm-5:23pm CT. This data can be seen in the video below. Earlier reports indicated that this was believed to be an earthquake. Last week a similar sonic boom heard across mid-Missouri was confirmed by Boeing to be an F-15 breaking the sound barrier. KFMO/B104 News has reached out to Boeing for comment and is currently awaiting a response. We will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.
Missouri Judge Moves Greitens Custody Case To Texas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A child custody case between former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens and his ex-wife has been moved to Texas. Sheena Greitens’ lawyer confirmed to the Kansas City Star Wednesday that the judge decided the case should continue in Texas, where Sheena Greitens is a public affairs professor at the University of Texas.
Counties with the most seniors in Missouri

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
DED awards over $17 million to Missouri communities for infrastructure projects

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced Friday that $17 million will be awarded through its Community Development Block Grant Program to fund improvements in infrastructure among 40 communities. Improvements across the state include street and roadway repairs, drainage and sewer system updates, property demolitions and construction of new public...
A colorful new variant of a dangerous drug found in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public about Rainbow Fentanyl, a colorful variation of the drug that health officials say are meant to lure younger people into trying them. “[The drugs], they’re colorful because they kind of create more excitement, and young people are certainly more likely to be influenced by a […]
