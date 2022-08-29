ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calcasieu Parish, LA

cenlanow.com

Dove hunting season begins September 3

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), dove hunting season begins Saturday, September 3 and LDWF will have lease fields available in DeRidder and Colfx at that time. Permits for the lease field hunts will be available to hunters...
DERIDDER, LA

