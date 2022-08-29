ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Sweet treats to eat while it’s still technically summer

By Angel Colquitt
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tCG2_0hZdNMhh00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KNDoq_0hZdNMhh00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer break has come to its tragic end for many but that doesn’t mean the season has too. Summer doesn’t technically end until late September. So, here’s some recipes to enjoy while you appreciate the heat and sunshine—or hide away from it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X8M5I_0hZdNMhh00

Strawberry Pie

Doesn’t a strawberry pie sound delicious? You can have one of your own by following this recipe from Ahead of Thyme. You can use fresh strawberries straight from the grocery store (or the farmer’s market if you have access to one) in order to make this yummy treat.

It takes around two and a half hours to make from start to finish and uses less than 10 ingredients in total. You’ll love this simple recipe so much it’ll have you wishing you had made more. It yields one single 9-inch pie. You can find a link to this recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Mixed Berry Tiramisu

Want an exciting and fresh twist on a classic dish? Why not try out this tiramisu that comes from recipe author Najmussahar Ahmed and was published on Taste of Home? This tiramisu features fresh berries, orange zest, and the usual lady fingers with mascarpone.

For this recipe you’ll need about half an hour to spare to put it together but after that the only challenge is having the patience for the treat to chill. The recipe yields 12 servings and uses four different types of berries: strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries. You can find a link to this recipe by clicking or tapping here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jEH05_0hZdNMhh00

Homemade Ice Cream (No churn necessary)

Want ice cream but don’t have a churn? Have no fear, a recipe from Foodie Crush is here. It’s simple and easily modified in order to create whatever type of ice cream your heart desires. You can add chocolate chips, cookies, you name it.

This recipe only uses three ingredients and yields 10 servings. It takes ten minutes to put together and spends four hours in the freezer getting nice and cool for serving time. It also can be kept in the freezer for months on end, so there’s no pressure for you to finish it as soon as possible (though you might want to eat it all in one sitting anyways.) You can find a link to the recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Popsicles

Popsicles are another simple recipe for those who don’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Whether you want something on the healthier side or something that is just meant to satisfy your sweet tooth, this guide from Live Eat Learn will set you on the path to popsicle success.

In general, these popsicles will take a short amount of time to whip together and spend a few hours in the freezer in their molds. You can read the full guide by clicking or tapping here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeDkm_0hZdNMhh00

Lemon Bars

Lemon bars are a summer favorite and this recipe from Live Love and Sugar will tell you all you need to know about the dessert. This recipe is easy, perfect for a beginner who has never made lemon bars before. Be warned: as soon as you know how to make lemon bars you’ll never want to stop.

This recipe takes less than an hour from start to finish with around 15 minutes of prep and a little over half an hour of baking time. It yields 20 to 24 lemon bars and uses around four to five fresh lemons. You can find the recipe by clicking or tapping on the link here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah chef to develop first-class menus on Delta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — First class Delta passengers departing from Atlanta will be treated to the flavors of Savannah as the airline announced today that they had selected Chef Mashama Bailey to develop menus for meals served in first class. Chef Bailey is the  winner of the 2022 James Beard Foundation’s “Outstanding American Chef” award […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New restaurant opens along Darien’s waterfront

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Darien’s waterfront has a new restaurant at its center!. Keys North is the newest restaurant to open on the Darien waterfront. The owner says they’re excited to serve the community in this spot. Keys North Market and Grill was previously located in Shellman Bluff...
DARIEN, GA
eatitandlikeit.com

Downtown Savannah’s Cuban Window Returns

The hues of pink are a little deeper. The space to walk for seating is a smidge wider. It’s been cleaned up quite a bit. Beyond that, they will tell you that Savannah’s brand new Cuban Window is exactly the same. Who are they?. Erik Kinzie and Greg...
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Savannah, GA
Lifestyle
Savannah, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Savannah, GA
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: 7-year-old Savannah boy in fight of his life

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A 7-year-old Savannah boy is in a fight for his life with a community rallying around him. By all accounts, you can call Grayson Cronin your normal, everyday little boy. But what’s going on inside of him is anything but normal. “He’s a fighter. He’s a fighter and he’s doing well,” said Grayson’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Wellness Wednesday: EMDR Therapy. Is it right for you?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This week we’re talking about a kind of therapy you’ve probably heard of, but don’t know much about, Eye Movement Desensitization & Reprocessing or EMDR. Mary Jo Horton, the Manager of Behavioral Health, at Memorial Health walks us through what this kind of therapy treats and how to know if it’s […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Thursday Blitz Countdown: Season 7, Episode 3

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two weeks into the high school football season, teams in the local area are starting to develop an identity. Your WSAV sports panel talks about who’s catching our eye, and who will be tough to beat in week three. You can catch the full episode of the Thursday Blitz Countdown right […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Chips#Eat It#Summer Break#Foodie#Food Drink#Taste Of Home
WSAV News 3

Garden City hosts Employee Family Labor Day Lunch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Garden City Hall hosted an Employee Family Labor Day Lunch at City Hall Wednesday. The lunch was free to all Garden City employees and volunteers and was delivered via food trucks. “Garden City was a city built on volunteerism,” City Manager C. Scott Robider said at the event. “A lot of […]
GARDEN CITY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah doctor discusses new Covid-19 booster shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first of its kind, a booster vaccine targeting the Omicron Variant. Dr. Tim Connelly at Memorial Health says it’s vital for limiting the spread of COVID 19 this fall and winter. “It’s very likely if enough people get it to significantly lesson the blow...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This weekend is packed with fun activities in Savannah. From meeting reptiles at Skidaway Island State Park to a street food and poetry festival, there’s something for everyone. Here are some things you may not have known were happening this weekend in Savannah. Farewell To Summer – Labor Day Celebration When: […]
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSAV News 3

Savannah Jazz to celebrate grand opening of new exhibit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Jazz has set the grand opening date for its Savannah Jazz History and Hall of Fame Exhibit. The exhibit will open on September 17 in the Savannah History Museum. The project is available due to raising over $140,000 for the Savannah Jazz organization. The event will feature the Savannah Jazz Hall of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

2022 Vampire Ball set for October 28

On Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 join your fellow creatures of the night as it'll be time to ascend again into Georgia's oldest city for a night like no other!. Grab your capes, sharpen your fangs, dust off your boots and come quench your celebratory appetite as Markster Con's VAMPIRE BALL returns for one evening only (8pm-Midnight, 18+, non-smoking) for a 3rd year.
SAVANNAH, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Daily Photo (8.31.2022)

The old stadium parking lot has been covered in dirt as Georgia Southern lays the foundation for the Anthony P. Tippins Family Indoor Practice Facility on August 31. It is expected to be completed by early 2023.
STATESBORO, GA
allongeorgia.com

Taste of Downtown Statesboro September 9

Hosted by Downtown Statesboro Development Authority, the Wells Fargo Advisors F1rst Friday event Taste of Downtown Statesboro will be on Friday, September 9, 5:30 – 8:00 pm. Enjoy food samples from over 20 local restaurants, downtown shopping, along with live music. Tickets and wristbands will be available at the F1rst Friday tent on the courthouse lawn 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Wristbands will be $10.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

50K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy