Sweet treats to eat while it’s still technically summer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Summer break has come to its tragic end for many but that doesn’t mean the season has too. Summer doesn’t technically end until late September. So, here’s some recipes to enjoy while you appreciate the heat and sunshine—or hide away from it.

Strawberry Pie

Doesn’t a strawberry pie sound delicious? You can have one of your own by following this recipe from Ahead of Thyme. You can use fresh strawberries straight from the grocery store (or the farmer’s market if you have access to one) in order to make this yummy treat.

It takes around two and a half hours to make from start to finish and uses less than 10 ingredients in total. You’ll love this simple recipe so much it’ll have you wishing you had made more. It yields one single 9-inch pie. You can find a link to this recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Mixed Berry Tiramisu

Want an exciting and fresh twist on a classic dish? Why not try out this tiramisu that comes from recipe author Najmussahar Ahmed and was published on Taste of Home? This tiramisu features fresh berries, orange zest, and the usual lady fingers with mascarpone.

For this recipe you’ll need about half an hour to spare to put it together but after that the only challenge is having the patience for the treat to chill. The recipe yields 12 servings and uses four different types of berries: strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries. You can find a link to this recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Homemade Ice Cream (No churn necessary)

Want ice cream but don’t have a churn? Have no fear, a recipe from Foodie Crush is here. It’s simple and easily modified in order to create whatever type of ice cream your heart desires. You can add chocolate chips, cookies, you name it.

This recipe only uses three ingredients and yields 10 servings. It takes ten minutes to put together and spends four hours in the freezer getting nice and cool for serving time. It also can be kept in the freezer for months on end, so there’s no pressure for you to finish it as soon as possible (though you might want to eat it all in one sitting anyways.) You can find a link to the recipe by clicking or tapping here.

Popsicles

Popsicles are another simple recipe for those who don’t want to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Whether you want something on the healthier side or something that is just meant to satisfy your sweet tooth, this guide from Live Eat Learn will set you on the path to popsicle success.

In general, these popsicles will take a short amount of time to whip together and spend a few hours in the freezer in their molds. You can read the full guide by clicking or tapping here.

Lemon Bars

Lemon bars are a summer favorite and this recipe from Live Love and Sugar will tell you all you need to know about the dessert. This recipe is easy, perfect for a beginner who has never made lemon bars before. Be warned: as soon as you know how to make lemon bars you’ll never want to stop.

This recipe takes less than an hour from start to finish with around 15 minutes of prep and a little over half an hour of baking time. It yields 20 to 24 lemon bars and uses around four to five fresh lemons. You can find the recipe by clicking or tapping on the link here.