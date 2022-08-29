Read full article on original website
Scientists Analyzed DNA of Immortal Jellyfish to Find Secret to Eternal Life
Death is a universal fact of life, unless you're a jellyfish. As explained in a new study, the jellyfish Turritopsis dohrnii "is the only species able to rejuvenate repeatedly after sexual reproduction, becoming biologically immortal," and its DNA might hold the answer to the secret of eternal life. T. dohrnii...
Phys.org
New study confirms 'rippled sheet' protein structure predicted in 1953
An unusual protein structure known as a "rippled beta sheet," first predicted in 1953, has now been created in the laboratory and characterized in detail using X-ray crystallography. The new findings, published in July in Chemical Science, may enable the rational design of unique materials based on the rippled sheet...
Phys.org
Boy's discovery reveals highly complex plant-insect interaction
When eight-year-old Hugo Deans discovered a handful of BB-sized objects lying near an ant nest beneath a log in his backyard, he thought they were a type of seed. His father, Andrew Deans, professor of entomology at Penn State, however, knew immediately what they were—oak galls, or plant growths triggered by insects. What he didn't realize right away was that the galls were part of an elaborate relationship among ants, wasps and oak trees, the discovery of which would turn a century of knowledge about plant-insect interactions on its head.
Phys.org
Biochemists reveal how complex molecule moves iron through body
New research provides fresh insight into how an important class of molecules are created and moved in human cells. For years, scientists knew that mitochondria—specialized structures inside cells in the body that are essential for respiration and energy production—were involved in the assembly and movement of iron-sulfur cofactors, some of the most essential compounds in the human body. But until now, researchers didn't understand how exactly the process worked.
Physicists Broke The Speed of Light With Pulses Inside Hot Plasma
Most of us grow up familiar with the prevailing law that limits how quickly information can travel through empty space: the speed of light, which tops out at 300,000 kilometers (186,000 miles) per second. While photons themselves are unlikely to ever break this speed limit, there are features of light...
Scientists predict Earth could go under chaotic conditions with dangerous consequences.
Image byNASA Goddard Space Flight Center from Greenbelt, MD, USA, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Researchers just exposed what's in tattoo ink — and it’s a ‘significant problem’
"Do you have a tattoo?" I ask John Swierk, assistant professor of Chemistry at Binghamton University, New York. "When I was growing up, most of my friends didn't have tattoos, they weren't anywhere near as popular as they are today. So it's not something I thought a lot about," he tells me.
Mysterious radio signals spotted coming from distant galaxy and they ‘defy the laws of physics’, scientists claim
A GALAXY 800millions lightyears away has belched out a series of emissions captured by a low-frequency radio telescope in Australia. The findings have already influenced astronomers' understanding of deep space. Researchers have been monitoring the distant galaxy cluster Abell 3266 since its discovering in 2006. A new study published in...
Astronomers find new, nearby planet that is entirely covered in water
Astronomers have discovered a nearby exoplanet that may prove to be the first such world covered in water.TOI-1452 b is an exoplanet slightly larger and more massive than Earth about 100 light years away from our planet in the Draco constellation. In a paper published Wednesday in The Astronomical Journal, researchers from the University of Montreal determine that the mass of the planet suggests it is largely made up of something less dense than rock, but denser than gas — a potential sign of a global ocean.“TOI-1452 b is one of the best candidates for an ocean planet that we...
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
Scientists Discover ‘Uncontaminated Extraterrestrial Materials’ In Ancient Asteroid Sample
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Pebbles that were swiped from an ancient asteroid by a Japanese spacecraft are “the most uncontaminated and unfractionated extraterrestrial materials studied so far,” and contain important clues about the evolution of the solar system and the origin of life on Earth, reports a new study.
Phys.org
Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found
Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
Science Focus
What is on the other side of a black hole?
Not even light can escape a black hole. A black hole is defined by its ‘event horizon’, the imaginary membrane that marks the point of no return for in-falling light and matter. If the Sun were to become a black hole – which is impossible since it is not massive enough – the event horizon would only be six kilometres across.
Elon Musk Seeks Access to a 'Demonic' Technology
Elon Musk is a science-driven business leader, interested particularly in tech with the potential to transform humanity. He loves to push the limits of innovation and is undeterred by the criticism that sometimes accompanies his ideas. As CEO of Tesla (TSLA) , he's dedicated to converting the world to a...
Phys.org
First underground radar images from Mars Perseverance Rover reveal some surprises
After a tantalizing year-and-a-half wait since the Mars Perseverance Rover touched down on our nearest planetary neighbor, new data is arriving—and bringing with it a few surprises. The rover, which is about the size of car and carries seven scientific instruments, has been probing Mars' 30-mile-wide Jezero crater, once...
Scientists claim that the Earth is moving toward a Sixth Mass Extinction
Credit: Western Arctic National Parklands; CC-BY-SA-2.0 According to scientists, the Earth may be moving towards a Sixth Mass Extinction event. Scientists define a mass extinction as having occurred when three-quarters of all species die out in a geological span of less than 2.8 million years. They claim that the Earth has already undergone five mass extinctions.
Scientists discovered a beautiful ocean world 100 light-years from Earth
Scientists have discovered a beautiful ocean world that looks like it was ripped out of the Star Wars prequels. The exoplanet TOI-1452 b was discovered just 100 light-years from Earth. A new paper on the discovery says that the entire planet is covered by a thick layer of water and that it’s located far enough from its star to possibly support life.
DIY Photography
You think James Webb is powerful? $1 billion Giant Magellan Telescope will have 4x higher resolution
James Webb Space Telescope amazed everyone when it sent back its first photos. It continues to impress us as it discovers new details about distant stars and galaxies. But can you imagine a telescope four times as powerful?. Giant Magellan Telescope threatens to shade Webb. With four times Webb’s resolution...
Scientists may have figured out how the immortal jellyfish lives forever
Immortality has long been sought after. From rumors of a fountain of youth to the possibility of anti-aging medications, being able to reverse aging has been a common ground for scientific experiments for decades. Despite all that work, only one creature that we know of has ever been able to take advantage of immortality. Now, scientists may have finally figured out what makes the immortal jellyfish live so long.
