Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren
Max Verstappen has joined Bruce McLaren on the short list of drivers to win two consecutive Formula 1 races from 10th place or lower on the grid. With his dominant victory in Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, reigning Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has joined McLaren.
racer.com
Andretti Indy Lights team to test W Series champion Chadwick
Andretti Autosport will provide Jamie Chadwick with her first opportunity to test a Dallara IL15 Indy Lights car next month in Florida. The two-time W Series champion, who leads that series’ current championship, has won 55 percent of all W Series races held since its debut in 2019. “She’s...
motor1.com
Schumacher to cut Ferrari ties at end of 2022 F1 season
Mick Schumacher's relationship with Ferrari is to conclude in December, meaning that the German will be a free agent as he searches for a 2023 Formula 1 drive. Schumacher's original Ferrari Driver Academy contract will come to what one source called a 'natural end' after this season. Although there has...
racer.com
Technical upgrades: Dutch GP
Alpine is one of only four teams to bring upgrades to the second race after the summer break at the Dutch Grand Prix. The majority of the grid had new parts at Spa-Francorchamps last weekend, some of which were circuit specific and others were pure performance upgrades. All of the additions at Zandvoort are focused on outright car performance but with only one week between the two races, just four teams have introduced updates.
racer.com
Ferrari tops second Dutch GP practice as Red Bull struggles continue
Charles Leclerc edged teammate Carlos Sainz to record a Ferrari one-two in second practice for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort. Home hero Max Verstappen struggled to eighth on a difficult day for Red Bull Racing in front of the Dutchman’s home crowd. Leclerc started his qualifying simulation a...
Max Verstappen Receives Equivalent Of Dutch Knighthood And Now Outranks Lewis Hamilton
Regular readers will know that we always refer to the most successful F1 driver by his full name and title, Sir Lewis Hamilton. This shows respect for a well-earned title bestowed on him by his home country. Sure, it doesn't count for much in America, but F1 does not belong to the USA. It's a global sport, and as such, we respect titles.
racer.com
Leclerc concedes title hopes are all but over
Charles Leclerc says he has stopped counting the points gap to Max Verstappen as the world championship appears to be out of his realistic reach. However, the Ferrari driver says he remains motivated to keep fighting for the constructors’ crown as well as second place in the drivers’ standings.
racer.com
Friday Dutch GP form has Russell confident Mercedes is ‘closer than we have been in a long time’
George Russell says the way Mercedes has started the Dutch Grand Prix weekend puts it in a much stronger position than it has been in a long time. At the first race back after the summer break in Belgium, Mercedes was well off the pace in practice and qualifying but it started the Zandvoort weekend with a one-two result in FP1 as Russell led Lewis Hamilton. The second session ended with Hamilton in third and within 0.1s of the leading two Ferraris, and Russell says the race pace was also encouraging.
racer.com
McLaren’s Brown calls Piastri and Norris a pairing of ‘huge potential‘
McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown says his team now has a driver pairing “with a huge amount of potential” after confirming Oscar Piastri alongside Lando Norris for 2023. The FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) has sided with McLaren in a contractual dispute against Alpine regarding Piastri’s future, confirming that the Australian is obliged to drive for McLaren in 2023 and ’24. Having dropped Daniel Ricciardo to give Piastri a race seat, Brown says it’s a move looking towards the future.
racer.com
GYM WEED partners with SpeedTour
GYM WEED and ALTWELL are the latest companies to join SpeedTour through partnerships with the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli. The agreement names GYM WEED the “Official Energy Drink of Trans Am and SVRA” and ALTWELL the “Official Health and Wellness Company of Trans Am and SVRA.”
racer.com
Briscoe embracing underdog status ahead of NASCAR's playoffs
Chase Briscoe won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway in March and then disappeared for the rest of the regular season. That’s not an insult lobbed at the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team for finishing 17th in the regular season standings and, at one time, wondering if they’d make the playoffs if there were more than 16 different winners. Briscoe’s disappearing act is the description offered by the man himself.
racer.com
Hamilton admits ‘Red Bull has proven me wrong’
Lewis Hamilton says Red Bull Racing has proven him wrong with the size and quality of Formula 1 team it has evolved into despite representing an energy drink brand. Red Bull won four consecutive championship doubles from 2010-13, secured last year’s drivers’ championship with Max Verstappen, and comfortably leads the standings this season. Hamilton says the way that Red Bull has been able to build such competitive cars independent of the expertise within a manufacturer such as Mercedes is impressive and deserves praise.
racer.com
"Big question marks about what’s going on" - Wolff
Toto Wolff says Mercedes still doesn’t understand its 2022 car but admits that a team of its size and resource should be on top of it by now. Mercedes opted for a sidepod design that is a clear departure from the rest of the field, and has struggled with its car’s performance throughout the season so far. While progress appeared to be being made from the Spanish Grand Prix onwards, Mercedes still sees its competitiveness fluctuate wildly, securing pole position in Hungary but then being nearly two seconds off the pace in Belgium.
racer.com
Decade after ALMS/GRAND AM merger, IMSA still arcing higher
Chip Ganassi heard the chatter. In late August 2012, rumors roiled among the essential players in North American sports car racing. Its two sanctioning bodies — GRAND-AM Road Racing and the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) – were considering a merger. Not long after the gossip surfaced, the...
racer.com
IMSA modifies GTD rules, boosts recognition of Bronze drivers
IMSA has announced several changes for the GTD category for 2023, including firming up its plans for special recognition of Bronze drivers, new qualifying rules and the return of the Sprint Cup. Beginning at the Roar Before the 24 at Daytona International Speedway in January, IMSA will allow a single...
racer.com
McLaren wins CRB battle for Piastri, confirms 2023 seat
McLaren has won the battle for Oscar Piastri’s future, with the FIA’s Contract Recognition Board (CRB) deciding it has a valid contract with him for 2023 and 2024. The Alpine reserve driver was named as Fernando Alonso’s replacement at Alpine after the Hungarian Grand Prix, but refuted that announcement from the team and stated he would not be racing there in 2023. It prompted a battle between McLaren and Alpine for his services, with both teams claiming to have a valid contact with him for next season.
racer.com
NASCAR increases allowed repair times with revised DVP
NASCAR has announced an increase to the damage vehicle policy (DVP) clock, beginning this weekend with the Cup Series playoff opener at Darlington Raceway. Cup Series teams will now have 10 minutes to make repairs on pit road after being involved in an on-track incident. That’s a four-minute increase from what had been a six-minute DVP clock. NASCAR stated the changes come after feedback from teams as they’ve learned throughout the season the required time to work on the Next Gen car.
racer.com
Radical Motorsport celebrates 25th anniversary with victories on and off track
2022 is becoming more than just another candle on the cake for Radical Motorsport, as the company began the year unveiling a new name to reaffirm the company’s mission and purpose, moving from manufacturing a blend of road and race cars into the exciting world of motorsport and racing.
racer.com
TV ratings: Belgian GP, Daytona
Another week, another hit to racing from the weather gods. This time it was the NASCAR Cup Series getting its regular-season finale at Daytona washed off of NBC by thunderstorms, with the Saturday night race rescheduled to Sunday morning on CNBC. There, it averaged an 0.88 Nielsen rating and 1.406 million household viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was down from 2.25/3.9m for last year’s race in its normal time slot on NBC.
racer.com
Ganassi aiming to continue with four cars in 2023
Chip Ganassi Racing aspires to continue with four full-time entries in the NTT IndyCar Series. Looking to 2023, its No. 8 Honda for Marcus Ericsson, No. 9 entry for Scott Dixon, and the No. 10 currently driven by Alex Palou are locked into place, leaving the No. 48 driven by Jimmie Johnson as the only puzzle to solve for the defending series champions.
