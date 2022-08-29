ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman holds slim lead over Oz in new poll

By George Stockburger
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P9Xui_0hZdN1Fh00

(WHTM) – After multiple polls of the Pennsylvania Senate race showed Democrat John Fetterman leading by double digits, more recent polling shows a much closer race in Pennsylvania.

A poll released by Emerson College Polling has Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz 48% to 44% with 5% undecided and 3% supporting another candidate.

Nearly 56% of voters said they expect Fetterman to defeat Oz in a race that could tip the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.

The poll of 1,034 very likely Pennsylvania voters showed strong support for Fetterman in urban areas while rural voters support Oz.

Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling noted, “Three out of four urban voters support Fetterman whereas 59% of rural voters support Oz. Suburban voters are the battleground for this election, they are split 47% support Fetterman and 47% support Oz.”

Fetterman’s “very favorable” rating among voters was nearly twice as high as Oz’s at 33.8% to 17.6%, while Oz’s very unfavorable rating was about seven points higher at 44.5% to Fetterman’s 37.5%.

Sixty-eight percent of voters said the stroke Fetterman suffered in May made no difference in their likeliness to support him in the election, while 51.3% of voters said Oz’s longtime New Jersey residency makes it less likely they’ll support him.

Twenty-two percent of voters said Fetterman’s stroke made it less likely they’ll support him and 39.9% said Oz’s residency made no difference in their vote.

An overwhelming number of voters (44.5%) cited the economy (jobs/inflation/taxes) as their biggest priority. Abortion access was the second highest issue at 14.3%, followed by crime and healthcare.

President Biden holds a 39% approval in the Keystone state, while 57% disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president.

The Emerson College Polling survey of Pennsylvania voters was conducted August 22-23, 2022. The sample consisted of very likely general election voters, n=1,034, with a margin of error (MOE) of +/- 3 percentage points. The data sets were weighted by gender, age, education, race, party affiliation and region based on 2022 turnout modeling. It is important to remember that subsets based on demographics carry with them higher margins of error, as the sample size is reduced. Data was collected using a cellphone sample using SMS-to-web and an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system of landlines.

Comments / 0

Related
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in Pennsylvania

(The Hill) – Democrats are salivating more than ever over a pickup opportunity in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Senate race as the Republican nominee and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz grapples with increasingly negative headlines. Democratic nominee John Fetterman has been battering Oz for months, but the Republican Senate nominee is going on offense, trying to turn around his […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania Senate Race: McConnell says he has ‘great confidence’ in Oz

(The Hill) – Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Monday said he has “great confidence” in Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, despite several polls showing the television doctor trailing Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) in the Keystone State. Asked in Kentucky about Oz’s chances to win the Senate seat, McConnell said he thinks the GOP […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Oz likens abortion to murder in unearthed audio

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate and former celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz referred to abortion as “murder” during a tele-townhall in May, according to audio obtained by The Hill.  “I do believe life starts at conception, and I’ve said that multiple times,” Oz said in the audio.    “If life starts at conception, why do you care what stage our […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Fetterman continuing to recover from stroke, Oz campaign calls him “liar”

(WHTM) – The heat is picking up in the Pennsylvania Senate Race after Democrat nominee John Fetterman said he would not debate Republican Mehmet Oz in early September as he continues to recover from a stroke suffered in May. On Tuesday evening Fetterman’s campaign released a statement saying the Lieutenant Governor would not participate in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Two charged with gun, drug and robbery offenses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Mayville woman and a Jamestown man have been charged on gun, drug and robbery offenses after police say they ran a narcotics conspiracy over 18 months. Police say that between November 2020 and April 2022, 41-year-old Alisha Klinger of Mayville and 36-year-old Jacob Snow of Jamestown conspired with others to […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mehmet Oz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Pennsylvania Senate Race#Democrat#Emerson College Polling#Republican#The U S Senate
News 4 Buffalo

PA Governor Race: Former Bush DHS head backs Democrat Josh Shapiro

(The Hill) – Republican former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff has endorsed Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) in the state’s gubernatorial race against state Sen. Doug Mastriano (R). “Right now, we all have a responsibility to support candidates of whichever party who will stand up and defend our democracy. Although I am a long-standing Republican, I am deeply […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
News 4 Buffalo

Pennsylvania Senate Race: Election forecaster moves race towards Fetterman

Election forecaster Sabato’s Crystal Ball on Wednesday shifted the closely watched Senate race in Pennsylvania from “toss ups” to “lean Democratic.”. Sabato’s Crystal Ball editors Kyle Kondik and J. Miles Coleman said they made the change based on an improving political environment for Democrats and the weaknesses of Republican candidate Mehmet Oz in the race.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Senate
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy