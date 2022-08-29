ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
UNION COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Reports 10th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022

GASTONIA, N.C. — A bat located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 10th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Tuesday, August 30th at 1:29 p.m., Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Friday, August 26th, 2022.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts

The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Readers For Change event to focus on foster care in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The next Readers For Change event will focus on the needs that exist in Rowan County when it comes to foster care for children. Friends, neighbors, organizers, politicians, teachers, and students will gather to learn from local experts how they can help some of our most vulnerable citizens. Representatives from the Rowan County Department of Social Services (DSS), the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program, the Terrie Hess House (formerly Prevent Child Abuse Rowan), Nazareth Child and Family Connection, and others will attend. No advanced reading is required for your participation; the book, Stranger Care written by Sarah Sentilles, will be encouraged for further study.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Patients with long-term COVID-19 symptoms worry about virus impact

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For any family, a child turning 1 is a big deal. But for Jasmine Johnson, her daughter Queen’s first birthday is nothing short of a miracle. “This my little miracle baby here,” Johnson said. “Because I didn't even think she was gonna make it.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

High schools in north Meck County add extra student resources officers as part of safety emphasis

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is spending funding this fall in hopes of increasing safety at two high schools were crime was on the rise last year. A brand new school year always comes with a trip to the store for school supply shopping, but making sure his son is prepared for 5th grade isn’t the only thing on David Jackson’s mind.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Parking Space Dispute Leads to Deadly Hit-and-Run at Concord Walmart

CONCORD, NC — A man is facing a felony hit & run charge after a deadly hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot. On September 1, at approximately 6:20pm, the Concord Police Department, Concord Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS responded to the Walmart on Thunder Rd NW for a report of a hit and run traffic crash with injuries.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Residents Oppose Proposed Funeral Home, Crematorium In Mt. Holly Neighborhood

MT. HOLLY, N.C. — Some people living in Mt. Holly say they are against a proposed funeral home and crematorium that would open in the middle of their neighborhood. A retired Gaston County teacher and mortician wants to open the funeral home and crematorium at the Day Star Baptist Church on Smith Road in Mt. Holly. The church sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The church’s owner is seeking zoning approval from Gaston County Commissioners. Thursday night, some concerned residents spoke out during a public hearing.
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC woman leads through COVID pandemic, cancer diagnosis

KING, N.C. (WGHP) — When Paula Hall became the director of the King Senior Center in Dec. 2019, she had no idea an unprecedented challenge was around the corner. The center would shut down its in-person services at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall was now tasked with keeping seniors connected while they were […]
KING, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: N.C. Correctional Officer Charged For Providing Drugs To Inmates

ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Wednesday, a North Carolina Correctional Officer was arrested after detectives discovered she had been providing drugs to inmates. Caroline Lyon, 29, of Statesville was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Providing Drugs to Inmates, according to a news release. Police say this...
STATESVILLE, NC

