wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg County Offering AC Bill Assistance
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County residents who are having trouble paying their summer cooling bills can now get help from the Department of Social Services (DSS). Officials say this year-round Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) is a federal program that assists individuals and families who are experiencing a heating or cooling related crisis, a life threatening or health related emergency, and have a final notice or past due utility bill.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Pastor pushing for change after grandson died of overdose
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A pastor is trying to bring change after his grandson died of an overdose. Bridge to Recovery addiction treatment center lined its lawn with purple flags to symbolize the victims who have died from overdose in North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Department of...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Reports 10th Confirmed Rabies Case Of 2022
GASTONIA, N.C. — A bat located in Gastonia, N.C. tested positive for rabies. This is the 10th confirmed rabies case in Gaston County in 2022. On Tuesday, August 30th at 1:29 p.m., Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement was notified of a positive rabies specimen that was sent to the North Carolina State Lab on Friday, August 26th, 2022.
Scores show big differences among Charlotte-area school districts
The five largest districts in the Charlotte area all made gains in reading and math last year. None returned to pre-pandemic levels. And none has eliminated the racial and economic disparities that persist in districts across America. Because of those disparities, district averages can be deceiving: Districts with more white...
WBTV
Readers For Change event to focus on foster care in Rowan County
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The next Readers For Change event will focus on the needs that exist in Rowan County when it comes to foster care for children. Friends, neighbors, organizers, politicians, teachers, and students will gather to learn from local experts how they can help some of our most vulnerable citizens. Representatives from the Rowan County Department of Social Services (DSS), the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program, the Terrie Hess House (formerly Prevent Child Abuse Rowan), Nazareth Child and Family Connection, and others will attend. No advanced reading is required for your participation; the book, Stranger Care written by Sarah Sentilles, will be encouraged for further study.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 1st
The Gaston County Mugshots from Thursday, September 1st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Patients with long-term COVID-19 symptoms worry about virus impact
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For any family, a child turning 1 is a big deal. But for Jasmine Johnson, her daughter Queen’s first birthday is nothing short of a miracle. “This my little miracle baby here,” Johnson said. “Because I didn't even think she was gonna make it.”
WBTV
Back to school frustrations: Parents tell WBTV their children’s bus route was cancelled
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Classes for Iredell-Statesville Schools started Monday, and some parents say, it’s already off to a rough start. Friday, we spoke to families scrambling to figure out transportation plans for their children after learning they won’t have bus service. Today, some parents in the pickup...
'A law is a law, but flexibility is flexibility' | NC lawmaker reacts to school boards defying state law
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of thousands of students across our area returned to the classroom this week. School started later than usual for most this year, it’s all thanks to a North Carolina law state law forcing schools to start the Monday after the 26th. But this...
High schools in north Meck County add extra student resources officers as part of safety emphasis
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is spending funding this fall in hopes of increasing safety at two high schools were crime was on the rise last year. A brand new school year always comes with a trip to the store for school supply shopping, but making sure his son is prepared for 5th grade isn’t the only thing on David Jackson’s mind.
WBTV
Rowan man loses both legs in traffic accident
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends are rallying around a Rowan County man who lost both legs after he was struck by a car while standing behind his work truck. Crash Morrison was on a garbage collection route on Long Ferry Road. “Crash Morrison is an unbelievably sweet...
wccbcharlotte.com
Parking Space Dispute Leads to Deadly Hit-and-Run at Concord Walmart
CONCORD, NC — A man is facing a felony hit & run charge after a deadly hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot. On September 1, at approximately 6:20pm, the Concord Police Department, Concord Fire Department and Cabarrus County EMS responded to the Walmart on Thunder Rd NW for a report of a hit and run traffic crash with injuries.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots August 31st
The Gaston County Mugshots from Wednesday, August 31st. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Gastonia woman charged in connection to 2018 double-murder accepts plea deal
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman charged in connection to a double-murder will face three and half years in jail if she testifies against her codefendant. Brittany Gidney accepted a plea on Thursday and now, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon has learned this all started because of an argument over a truck.
wccbcharlotte.com
Residents Oppose Proposed Funeral Home, Crematorium In Mt. Holly Neighborhood
MT. HOLLY, N.C. — Some people living in Mt. Holly say they are against a proposed funeral home and crematorium that would open in the middle of their neighborhood. A retired Gaston County teacher and mortician wants to open the funeral home and crematorium at the Day Star Baptist Church on Smith Road in Mt. Holly. The church sits in the middle of a residential neighborhood. The church’s owner is seeking zoning approval from Gaston County Commissioners. Thursday night, some concerned residents spoke out during a public hearing.
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Area Walgreens Offering Updated COVID Boosters
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Friday, Walgreens will begin scheduling COVID-19 Pfizer and Moderna updated boosters in the Charlotte area. Officials say these updated boosters come as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants are now the dominant virus strains in the U.S. Scheduling an appointment is preferred and is available...
Cabarrus County prosecutors gave some accused high-speed drivers sweet deals, formal complaint filed
Despite being pulled over for excessive speed, up to 40 mph over the limit in some cases, defendants drove away with special deals to avoid heavy fines. Sarah Beckman, Nate Morabito (WCNC) Published: 8:01 AM EDT August 31, 2022. Updated: 10:36 AM EDT September 1, 2022. CONCORD, N.C. Despite being...
Education leaders to release performance grades for schools across North Carolina
CHARLOTTE — State Department of Public Instruction leaders will announce on Thursday which public schools are considered low performing. Education reporter Jonathan Lowe asked officials how the pandemic played a role and Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s plan to address the report. The letter grades are from last school year. The...
NC woman leads through COVID pandemic, cancer diagnosis
KING, N.C. (WGHP) — When Paula Hall became the director of the King Senior Center in Dec. 2019, she had no idea an unprecedented challenge was around the corner. The center would shut down its in-person services at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall was now tasked with keeping seniors connected while they were […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: N.C. Correctional Officer Charged For Providing Drugs To Inmates
ALEXANDER CO., N.C. — On Wednesday, a North Carolina Correctional Officer was arrested after detectives discovered she had been providing drugs to inmates. Caroline Lyon, 29, of Statesville was arrested and charged with one count of Felony Providing Drugs to Inmates, according to a news release. Police say this...
