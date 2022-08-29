SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The next Readers For Change event will focus on the needs that exist in Rowan County when it comes to foster care for children. Friends, neighbors, organizers, politicians, teachers, and students will gather to learn from local experts how they can help some of our most vulnerable citizens. Representatives from the Rowan County Department of Social Services (DSS), the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program, the Terrie Hess House (formerly Prevent Child Abuse Rowan), Nazareth Child and Family Connection, and others will attend. No advanced reading is required for your participation; the book, Stranger Care written by Sarah Sentilles, will be encouraged for further study.

